PACT Act Open Houses - Calling All Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 Veterans!

VA Portland Health Care System (VHA) in partnership with Portland Regional Office (VBA) is hosting a PACT Act Telephone Town Hall – Thurs. Dec. 15, 6 - 7 p.m.

Veterans must register here to join the event: PACT Act Telephone Town Hall

The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA Health Care and Benefits to Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances from the Vietnam era through the Post 9/11 era. Veterans who do not get their care at VA or have a claim with VA are more than welcome to join the call and hear more about PACT Act and any new information that they and their families should be aware of now.

This event is by phone only to reach as many Veterans and their loved ones as possible in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Everyone is welcome.

To join the event, register at the link provided with your phone number and info, and on Dec. 15, simply answer the call at 6:00 PM, remain on the line, and you will automatically be connected to the live meeting. Veterans will be given instructions during the call to talk to operators who will take your questions for the group to address.

