COVID-19 vaccines at VA Portland

As of October, 2021, VA Portland has given more than 76,000 COVID-19 vaccinations!

COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shot Information

VA Portland is offering COVID 19 Booster dose by appointment only to Veterans based on the following guidelines based on the vaccine the Veteran originally received. Veterans may be scheduled for ANY booster of their choosing, regardless of what they originally received.

VA Portland CANNOT accommodate vaccines to walk-ins.

If you originally received Pfizer – may receive any booster at least 6 months after 1st and 2nd dose to the following populations:

Veterans over 65 years of age.

Veterans between 18-64 with conditions that put them at high risk for a severe COVID infection. Veterans may self-attest to such a condition, does not need to be validated in the chart.

If you originally received Moderna – you may receive booster at least 6 months after 1st and 2nd dose to the following populations:

Veterans over 65 years of age.

Veterans between 18-64 with conditions that put them at high risk for a severe COVID infection. Veterans may self-attest to such a condition, does not need to be validated in the chart.

VA Portland cannot provide Moderna 1st or 2nd Doses at our Moderna Booster Clinics due to the difference in dosage and the lack of future clinics to provide 2nd doses.

If you originally received Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) – may receive booster at least 2 months after initial dose.

Due to our resource availability, we are not offering boosters to those authorized under the SAVE LIVES Act (spouses and caregivers). VA Portland is prioritizing providing these doses to Veterans.

Flu shots will also be available at all COVID Vaccine Clinics.

COVID Pfizer Booster Vaccine Clinic Schedule;

(No walk-ins. This is for the booster only).

Call 503-273-5100 M-F. 8 a.m. - 4 .m. to get scheduled (this is for the booster only).

Portland & Vancouver VA campuses: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. -

November 1 - 5, Monday (J&J), Tues (Pfizer) Wed-Fri (Moderna)

Week of 11/8 - Monday (J&J), Tues (Pfizer) Wed (Moderna), Thursday (CLOSED) Fri (Moderna)

Bend National Guard Armory, 875 SW Simpson Ave., Bend, OR -

November 6 – Pfizer, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

November 6 – J&J, 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

November 7 – Moderna, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Salem CBOC -

October 30 & 31 – Pfizer, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

November 13 – Moderna, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

December 10 – J&J, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Warrenton National Guard Armory – 33205 Patriot Way, Warrenton, Oregon 97146 -

December 18 – Moderna & J&J, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Dalles Armory – 402 East Scenic Drive, The Dalles, Oregon 97058 -

November 21 - Moderna, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Newport National Guard Armory – 541 SW Coast Highway, Newport, Oregon 97365 -

December 4 – J&J, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

We generally also provide the Pfizer vaccine on these days, please check with the scheduler;

Portland VA Medical Center, Bldg 101, Rm 201

Tuesday (Pfizer) - 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p

Vancouver VA, Campus Gym

Tuesday (Pfizer) - 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

You can schedule, cancel or reschedule a vaccination appointment two ways:

Contact your care team via MyHealtheVet, or

Call 503-273-5100 , (Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Helpful Vaccination-related Resources