Visitor Policy for VA Portland Health Care System

Effective January 10, 2022

Masks continue to be required in all VA Portland facilities.

No visitors are allowed at ALL VA Portland facilities due to COVID-19 with very limited exceptions.

This is to ensure Veteran, visitor, and staff safety.

Help us limit the spread of COVID-19, the flu, and other illnesses to our Veterans and your loved ones. Please read for more detail. Screening is in process at all facilities.

Paper masks are required to be worn by all patients, caregivers, escorts and staff while on VA Portland facility property. VA Portland will provide approved masks. Homemade or other cloth masks are not allowed in VA Portland facilities except for staff ONLY when arriving and when leaving work at end of the day.

VA Portland Health Care System operations are adapting due to the emergence of the COVID-19 virus in our community to maintain a healthy environment for our Veterans, family members, and staff.

The following visitation safeguards are currently in place...

Outpatient settings;

No visitors are allowed at this time. Only one essential companion is allowed, if necessary, to accompany a patient.

Inpatient settings;

For COVID-19 negative patients on the Medical/Surgical Units or Critical Care Unit, no visitors allowed at this time with the following exceptions (please discuss with the Veteran's care team):

• For end-of-life situations

• Other important situations as determined by the clinical team such as discharge training/preparation, specific patient assessments, family care planning, specific therapeutic companions.



For COVID-19 positive patients on the Medical/Surgical Units or Critical Care Unit, no visitors allowed at this time with the exception of end-of-life situations (please discuss with the Veteran's care team).

Emergency Department;

No visitors are allowed at this time. Only one essential companion is allowed to accompany a patient in the Emergency Department.

Acute Inpatient Psych Unit (5C);

No visitors allowed at this time with very limited exceptions (please discuss with the Veteran's care team).

For Veterans in the CLC and RRTP, please contact the respective care teams to discuss;

• Vancouver Community Living Center (CLC) (503-220-8262 Ext. 34608)

• Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (RRTP) (503-220-8262 Ext. 33621)

Do not visit if you have any of the following;

• Fever (> 100◦), new or worsening cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, muscle or body aches, loss of taste or smell, unexplained or new diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting.

• Have tested positive for COVID in the past 10 days

• Have had close contact with anyone known to have COVID

What should I do if I think I have symptoms of COVID-19?

Learn more.

Patient and approved visitor requirements;

Wear only approved paper masks or those provided by VA Portland.

• Mask must be worn even when in the patient’s room.

• The mask must cover nose and mouth.

• No face shields. No cloth masks.



While in the Patient’s Room;

• Stay in the patient’s room. Do not go in & out.

• Use patient call light for all questions.

• Do not eat in room. Do not bring food to patient.

• Do not use patient bathroom. Use call light to ask for location of visitor bathroom.

COVID vaccination and COVID testing information

Learn more.

Thank you for your help in keeping everyone safe!

Additional policies restricting visitors may be put in place on certain specialty units or as conditions warrant.

Veterans - call VA Portland at 503-220-8262, option 2 to relay a message to your Primary or Specialty Care team or to make change or cancel an appointment.

Please check the “Visitor Policy for VA Portland Health Care System” web page for updates as changes to visitation restrictions are likely to occur.

To sign up to receive updates, subscribe at the bottom of the VA Portland main web page under “Subscribe to VA Portland health care emergency notifications.”

If you have any questions about your appointment...

Please contact your provider; 503-220-8262, option 2 to make change or cancel an appointment or relay a message to your Primary or Specialty Care team.



DO NOT CALL VA Portland about scheduling your COVID vaccination (learn more about COVID vaccination details at VA Portland).

The VA Portland Alert Line provides up-to-date information on the operating status of our 12 sites of care.

Call 24/7 for a recorded message at 503-721-1458 or 503-220-8262 ext. 51458, outside Portland area at 800-949-1004 ext. 51458.



Thank you.