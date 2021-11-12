Lodging for Oncology and Transplant Veterans
VA Portland Health Care Systems offers lodging for Oncology and Transplant Veterans. There are a number of options that may be available to meet your travel needs, both near and far. Additionally, if you are traveling from long distances to the Portland VA for your care, lodging may be available for you and your loved ones. Please contact your Social Worker for more information as there are specific criteria that applies for the travel and lodging options.
Updated due to COVID-19
Referrals for lodging are made through Transplant and Oncology Social Workers and/or clinical staff who conduct an eligibility assessment and screening.
Due to COVID, the accommodations have been limited to 50%, allowing 15 rooms available for use at this time.
Shared spaces are now limited use to include kitchen and laundry room. The exercise room and living areas (aka living room) are not open at this time. More details are shared upon arrival orientation.
Contact Information
Lodging Staff:
503-220-8262, ext. 32700 or 32701
Hours of Operation
- Monday - Thursday: 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.
- Friday - Sunday: 8:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Location
1601 East 4th Plain Blvd.
Building 18 - The Lodge
Vancouver, WA 98661
Building 18 The Lodge
Building 18 The Lodge is located at the Vancouver VA campus in Vancouver, Washington, across the Columbia River, approximately 11 miles from the Portland VA Medical Center. The thirty-room ADA accessible suites provide lodging for oncology and transplant Veterans and their caregivers. The Lodge has administrative staff on duty 7 days a week (not 24 hours a day), and has no clinical staff on hand. All residents must be able to self-care or have a caregiver for assistance. No one under the age of 18 is allowed at The Lodge.
VA Portland's Building 18 The Lodge provides lodging to Veterans at no cost to Veterans or their caregiver.
Each guest suite has two hospital beds, a built-in dresser with shelves, side tables, refrigerator, TV and DVD player, and its own bathroom. We provide linens and housekeeping services to keep the lodge clean and healthy for our immune suppressed guests. Besides our guest suites, The Lodge has three beautiful shared kitchens and living areas. We also have three laundry rooms, a computer lounge, and an exercise room.