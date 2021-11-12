Lodging for Oncology and Transplant Veterans

Updated due to COVID-19

Referrals for lodging are made through Transplant and Oncology Social Workers and/or clinical staff who conduct an eligibility assessment and screening.

Due to COVID, the accommodations have been limited to 50%, allowing 15 rooms available for use at this time.

Shared spaces are now limited use to include kitchen and laundry room. The exercise room and living areas (aka living room) are not open at this time. More details are shared upon arrival orientation.