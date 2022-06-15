Active Movement Class Schedule

 Skip to Content

This web page has the current, detailed schedule for VA Portland Active Movement classes.

VA Portland Health Care System offers a variety of classes at different times.

Below is a list of current times.

Sign up for classes by calling  503-273-5114.

All other class details are located on the Active Movement Classes web page.

Tai Chi

VA Portland Tai Chi class schedule as of June 14, 2022
Day Time Instructor Tai Chi Type
Day Monday Time 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. Instructor Kelly Tai Chi Type Qi Gong
Day Monday Time 10:00 -11:00 a.m. Instructor Kelly Tai Chi Type 4-8 form
Day Monday Time 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Instructor Deb Tai Chi Type
Day ---------- Time Instructor Tai Chi Type
Day Tuesday Time 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. Instructor Kendall Tai Chi Type 24 Form
Day Tuesday Time 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. Instructor Stacie Tai Chi Type
Day Tuesday Time 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Instructor Ryan Tai Chi Type Qi Gong
Day Tuesday Time 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. Instructor Stacie Tai Chi Type
Day ---------- Time Instructor Tai Chi Type
Day Wednesday Time 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. Instructor Deb Tai Chi Type Qi Gong
Day Wednesday Time 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Instructor Stacie Tai Chi Type
Day Wednesday Time 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Instructor Ryan Tai Chi Type
Day Wednesday Time 1:00 - 2:00.p.m. Instructor Stacie Tai Chi Type
Day ---------- Time Instructor Tai Chi Type
Day *Thursday Time 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. Instructor Stacie Tai Chi Type (*Every other Thursday)
Day Thursday Time 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. Instructor Kelly Tai Chi Type Qi Gong
Day Thursday Time 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Instructor Deb Tai Chi Type
Day Thursday Time 1:00 - 2:00.p.m. Instructor Deb Tai Chi Type Qi Gong
Day Thursday Time 3:00 - 4:00.p.m. Instructor Kendall Tai Chi Type 24 Form
Day Thursday Time 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. Instructor Melissa Tai Chi Type
Day ---------- Time Instructor Tai Chi Type
Day Friday Time 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. Instructor Kelly/Deb Tai Chi Type Qi Gong
Day Friday Time 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Instructor Stacie Tai Chi Type
Day Friday Time 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Instructor Ryan Tai Chi Type
Day Friday Time 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Instructor Melissa Tai Chi Type Qi Gong
Day Friday Time 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. Instructor Kendall Tai Chi Type 16 Form
Day Friday Time 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. Instructor Ryan Tai Chi Type
Day ---------- Time Instructor Tai Chi Type
Day Saturday Time 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. Instructor Stacie Tai Chi Type
Day Saturday Time 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. Instructor Kendall Tai Chi Type 24 Form
Day Time Instructor Tai Chi Type

Yoga

VA Portland Yoga class schedule as of June 14, 2022
Day Time Instructor Yoga Type
Day Monday Time 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Instructor Ryan Yoga Type
Day Monday Time 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Instructor Deb Yoga Type Seated
Day Monday Time 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. Instructor Deb Yoga Type
Day ---------- Time Instructor Yoga Type
Day Tuesday Time 8:00 - 9:00 a.m. Instructor Kelly Yoga Type strengthening/conditioning
Day Tuesday Time 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. Instructor Ryan Yoga Type
Day Tuesday Time 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Instructor Deb Yoga Type
Day Tuesday Time 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Instructor Ryan Yoga Type
Day Tuesday Time 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. Instructor Kendall Yoga Type Core
Day ---------- Time Instructor Yoga Type
Day Wednesday Time 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Instructor Kendall Yoga Type
Day Wednesday Time 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. Instructor Deb Yoga Type Seated
Day Wednesday Time 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. Instructor Ryan Yoga Type
Day ---------- Time Instructor Yoga Type
Day Thursday Time 9:00 - 10:00 p.m. Instructor Kendall Yoga Type
Day ---------- Time Instructor Yoga Type
Day Friday Time 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. Instructor Ryan Yoga Type
Day Friday Time 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Instructor Kendall Yoga Type Core
Day Friday Time 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Instructor Deb Yoga Type
Day Friday Time 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. Instructor Deb Yoga Type Seated
Day ---------- Time Instructor Yoga Type
Day Saturday Time 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Instructor Kendall Yoga Type
Day Time Instructor Yoga Type

Open Gym

VA Portland Open Gym class schedule as of June 14, 2022
Day Time Instructor Open Gym Type
Day Monday Time 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Instructor Kelly Open Gym Type Wt. Mgt./strength/endurance
Day Monday Time 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. Instructor Ryan Open Gym Type Neuro
Day Monday Time 3:00 - 4 p.m. Instructor Kelly Open Gym Type Stretching
Day ---------- Time Instructor Open Gym Type
Day Tuesday Time 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Instructor Kelly Open Gym Type Strength / stretch
Day Tuesday Time 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Instructor Kendall Open Gym Type
Day Tuesday Time 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Instructor Stacie Open Gym Type Isometric
Day ---------- Time Instructor Open Gym Type
Day Wednesday Time 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Instructor Melissa Open Gym Type Dancing
Day Wednesday Time 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Instructor Kelly Open Gym Type Strength
Day Wednesday Time 2:00 - 3 p.m. Instructor Kelly Open Gym Type Strength
Day Wednesday Time 3:00 - 4 p.m. Instructor Kelly Open Gym Type Stretching
Day ---------- Time Instructor Open Gym Type
Day Thursday Time 8:00 - 9:00 a.m. Instructor Kelly Open Gym Type Strengthening/conditioning
Day Thursday Time 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Instructor Kelly Open Gym Type Strength/stretch
Day *Thursday Time 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Instructor Stacie Open Gym Type Isometric (*every other Thursday)
Day Thursday Time 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Instructor Kendall Open Gym Type Seated
Day Thursday Time 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. Instructor Melissa Open Gym Type Balance
Day ---------- Time Instructor Open Gym Type
Day *Friday Time 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Instructor Kelly Open Gym Type Stretching (*every other Friday)
Day Friday Time 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Instructor Kendall Open Gym Type
Day ---------- Time Instructor Open Gym Type
Day Saturday Time 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Instructor Stacie Open Gym Type Isometric
Day Time Instructor Open Gym Type

