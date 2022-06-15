Active Movement Class Schedule
This web page has the current, detailed schedule for VA Portland Active Movement classes.
VA Portland Health Care System offers a variety of classes at different times.
Below is a list of current times.
Sign up for classes by calling 503-273-5114.
All other class details are located on the Active Movement Classes web page.
Tai Chi
|Day
|Time
|Instructor
|Tai Chi Type
|Day
|Monday
|Time
|9:00 - 10:00 a.m.
|Instructor
|Kelly
|Tai Chi Type
|Qi Gong
|Day
|Monday
|Time
|10:00 -11:00 a.m.
|Instructor
|Kelly
|Tai Chi Type
|4-8 form
|Day
|Monday
|Time
|1:00 - 2:00 p.m.
|Instructor
|Deb
|Tai Chi Type
|Day
|----------
|Time
|Instructor
|Tai Chi Type
|Day
|Tuesday
|Time
|9:00 - 10:00 a.m.
|Instructor
|Kendall
|Tai Chi Type
|24 Form
|Day
|Tuesday
|Time
|9:00 - 10:00 a.m.
|Instructor
|Stacie
|Tai Chi Type
|Day
|Tuesday
|Time
|1:00 - 2:00 p.m.
|Instructor
|Ryan
|Tai Chi Type
|Qi Gong
|Day
|Tuesday
|Time
|5:00 - 6:00 p.m.
|Instructor
|Stacie
|Tai Chi Type
|Day
|----------
|Time
|Instructor
|Tai Chi Type
|Day
|Wednesday
|Time
|8:30 - 9:30 a.m.
|Instructor
|Deb
|Tai Chi Type
|Qi Gong
|Day
|Wednesday
|Time
|9:30 - 10:30 a.m.
|Instructor
|Stacie
|Tai Chi Type
|Day
|Wednesday
|Time
|11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
|Instructor
|Ryan
|Tai Chi Type
|Day
|Wednesday
|Time
|1:00 - 2:00.p.m.
|Instructor
|Stacie
|Tai Chi Type
|Day
|----------
|Time
|Instructor
|Tai Chi Type
|Day
|*Thursday
|Time
|9:00 - 10:00 a.m.
|Instructor
|Stacie
|Tai Chi Type
|(*Every other Thursday)
|Day
|Thursday
|Time
|9:00 - 10:00 a.m.
|Instructor
|Kelly
|Tai Chi Type
|Qi Gong
|Day
|Thursday
|Time
|10:30 - 11:30 a.m.
|Instructor
|Deb
|Tai Chi Type
|Day
|Thursday
|Time
|1:00 - 2:00.p.m.
|Instructor
|Deb
|Tai Chi Type
|Qi Gong
|Day
|Thursday
|Time
|3:00 - 4:00.p.m.
|Instructor
|Kendall
|Tai Chi Type
|24 Form
|Day
|Thursday
|Time
|5:00 - 6:00 p.m.
|Instructor
|Melissa
|Tai Chi Type
|Day
|----------
|Time
|Instructor
|Tai Chi Type
|Day
|Friday
|Time
|9:00 - 10:00 a.m.
|Instructor
|Kelly/Deb
|Tai Chi Type
|Qi Gong
|Day
|Friday
|Time
|9:30 - 10:30 a.m.
|Instructor
|Stacie
|Tai Chi Type
|Day
|Friday
|Time
|11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
|Instructor
|Ryan
|Tai Chi Type
|Day
|Friday
|Time
|1:00 - 2:00 p.m.
|Instructor
|Melissa
|Tai Chi Type
|Qi Gong
|Day
|Friday
|Time
|2:30 - 3:30 p.m.
|Instructor
|Kendall
|Tai Chi Type
|16 Form
|Day
|Friday
|Time
|2:30 - 3:30 p.m.
|Instructor
|Ryan
|Tai Chi Type
|Day
|----------
|Time
|Instructor
|Tai Chi Type
|Day
|Saturday
|Time
|9:00 - 10:00 a.m.
|Instructor
|Stacie
|Tai Chi Type
|Day
|Saturday
|Time
|9:00 - 10:00 a.m.
|Instructor
|Kendall
|Tai Chi Type
|24 Form
|Day
|Time
|Instructor
|Tai Chi Type
Yoga
|Day
|Time
|Instructor
|Yoga Type
|Day
|Monday
|Time
|10:00 - 11:00 a.m.
|Instructor
|Ryan
|Yoga Type
|Day
|Monday
|Time
|10:30 - 11:30 a.m.
|Instructor
|Deb
|Yoga Type
|Seated
|Day
|Monday
|Time
|5:00 - 6:00 p.m.
|Instructor
|Deb
|Yoga Type
|Day
|----------
|Time
|Instructor
|Yoga Type
|Day
|Tuesday
|Time
|8:00 - 9:00 a.m.
|Instructor
|Kelly
|Yoga Type
|strengthening/conditioning
|Day
|Tuesday
|Time
|8:30 - 9:30 a.m.
|Instructor
|Ryan
|Yoga Type
|Day
|Tuesday
|Time
|11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
|Instructor
|Deb
|Yoga Type
|Day
|Tuesday
|Time
|1:00 - 2:00 p.m.
|Instructor
|Ryan
|Yoga Type
|Day
|Tuesday
|Time
|2:30 - 3:30 p.m.
|Instructor
|Kendall
|Yoga Type
|Core
|Day
|----------
|Time
|Instructor
|Yoga Type
|Day
|Wednesday
|Time
|11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
|Instructor
|Kendall
|Yoga Type
|Day
|Wednesday
|Time
|2:00 - 3:00 p.m.
|Instructor
|Deb
|Yoga Type
|Seated
|Day
|Wednesday
|Time
|2:30 - 3:30 p.m.
|Instructor
|Ryan
|Yoga Type
|Day
|----------
|Time
|Instructor
|Yoga Type
|Day
|Thursday
|Time
|9:00 - 10:00 p.m.
|Instructor
|Kendall
|Yoga Type
|Day
|----------
|Time
|Instructor
|Yoga Type
|Day
|Friday
|Time
|8:30 - 9:30 a.m.
|Instructor
|Ryan
|Yoga Type
|Day
|Friday
|Time
|9:30 - 10:30 a.m.
|Instructor
|Kendall
|Yoga Type
|Core
|Day
|Friday
|Time
|1:00 - 2:00 p.m.
|Instructor
|Deb
|Yoga Type
|Day
|Friday
|Time
|2:30 - 3:30 p.m.
|Instructor
|Deb
|Yoga Type
|Seated
|Day
|----------
|Time
|Instructor
|Yoga Type
|Day
|Saturday
|Time
|10:30 - 11:30 a.m.
|Instructor
|Kendall
|Yoga Type
|Day
|Time
|Instructor
|Yoga Type
Open Gym
|Day
|Time
|Instructor
|Open Gym Type
|Day
|Monday
|Time
|11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
|Instructor
|Kelly
|Open Gym Type
|Wt. Mgt./strength/endurance
|Day
|Monday
|Time
|12:00 - 1:00 p.m.
|Instructor
|Ryan
|Open Gym Type
|Neuro
|Day
|Monday
|Time
|3:00 - 4 p.m.
|Instructor
|Kelly
|Open Gym Type
|Stretching
|Day
|----------
|Time
|Instructor
|Open Gym Type
|Day
|Tuesday
|Time
|10:00 - 11:00 a.m.
|Instructor
|Kelly
|Open Gym Type
|Strength / stretch
|Day
|Tuesday
|Time
|11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
|Instructor
|Kendall
|Open Gym Type
|Day
|Tuesday
|Time
|11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
|Instructor
|Stacie
|Open Gym Type
|Isometric
|Day
|----------
|Time
|Instructor
|Open Gym Type
|Day
|Wednesday
|Time
|10:00 - 11:00 a.m.
|Instructor
|Melissa
|Open Gym Type
|Dancing
|Day
|Wednesday
|Time
|11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
|Instructor
|Kelly
|Open Gym Type
|Strength
|Day
|Wednesday
|Time
|2:00 - 3 p.m.
|Instructor
|Kelly
|Open Gym Type
|Strength
|Day
|Wednesday
|Time
|3:00 - 4 p.m.
|Instructor
|Kelly
|Open Gym Type
|Stretching
|Day
|----------
|Time
|Instructor
|Open Gym Type
|Day
|Thursday
|Time
|8:00 - 9:00 a.m.
|Instructor
|Kelly
|Open Gym Type
|Strengthening/conditioning
|Day
|Thursday
|Time
|10:00 - 11:00 a.m.
|Instructor
|Kelly
|Open Gym Type
|Strength/stretch
|Day
|*Thursday
|Time
|11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
|Instructor
|Stacie
|Open Gym Type
|Isometric (*every other Thursday)
|Day
|Thursday
|Time
|1:00 - 2:00 p.m.
|Instructor
|Kendall
|Open Gym Type
|Seated
|Day
|Thursday
|Time
|2:30 - 3:30 p.m.
|Instructor
|Melissa
|Open Gym Type
|Balance
|Day
|----------
|Time
|Instructor
|Open Gym Type
|Day
|*Friday
|Time
|10:00 - 11:00 a.m.
|Instructor
|Kelly
|Open Gym Type
|Stretching (*every other Friday)
|Day
|Friday
|Time
|11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
|Instructor
|Kendall
|Open Gym Type
|Day
|----------
|Time
|Instructor
|Open Gym Type
|Day
|Saturday
|Time
|11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
|Instructor
|Stacie
|Open Gym Type
|Isometric
|Day
|Time
|Instructor
|Open Gym Type