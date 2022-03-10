Mindfulness Institute - Resources
The Mindfulness Institute is a new Whole Health program focused on improving the health and well-being of Veterans and Staff, through the promotion of evidence-based Mindfulness Training across the VA Portland Healthcare System.
Guided Audio Practices
Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR)
Body Scan - 26 minutes
Breathing Space - 3 minutes
Mindfulness of Breath - 21 minutes
Choiceless Attention - 30 minutes
Choiceless Attention (less guidance) - 30 minutes
Mindfulness Scripts
VA Mindfulness Meditation Resources
VA National Mindful Awareness Website: Offers handouts, informational videos, guided meditations, and more.
VA Salt Lake Mindfulness Center - Guided Audio Exercises: Provides additional selection of Guided Audio Mindfulness practices, including Compassion-Based practices.
Learn more about the basics of Mindfulness from the following videos produced by VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System.
Four Ways to Cultivate Mindfulness
Beginning a Mindfulness Practice
Smart Phone App:
The Mindfulness Coach - VA Application
*Podcasts:
*Non-VA Mindfulness Meditation Resources:
USCD Center for Mindfulness Website - Guided mindfulness meditations and mindful movement
UCLA Mindful Awareness Research Center Website – Guided practices, latest research and more.
Chris Germer's Self-Compassion Website – Handouts, exercises, guided meditations
Sharing Mindfulness Website – Handouts, guided meditations, mindful movement practices and more.
*Residential Retreat Centers:
Spirit Rock - An Insight Meditation Center
*Books
General Mindfulness Books:
Wherever You Go There You Are (Kabat-Zinn, 2005)
Full Catastrophe Living (Kabat-Zinn, 1990)
Radical Acceptance (Brach, 2003)
Coming to Our Senses (Kabat-Zinn, 2005)
Mindfulness in Plain English (Gunaratana, 1992)
Compassion-Focused Books:
The Mindful Path to Self-Compassion (Germer, 2009)
Self-Compassion (Neff, 2011)
Loving-Kindness (Salzberg, 2002)
Mindfulness for Depression:
The Mindful Way Through Depression (Williams, Teasdale, Segal, & Kabat-Zinn, 2007)
Mindfulness for Chronic Pain:
Back Sense: A Revolutionary Approach to Halting the Cycle of Chronic Back Pain (Siegel, 2001)
Mindfulness and Eating:
Mindful Eating (Bays, 2009)
The Joy of Half a Cookie (Kristeller, 2015)
* These resources are provided as a courtesy of VAPORHCS. These links, products, agencies or providers are NOT affiliated with VA nor should be considered as an endorsement by VA.
