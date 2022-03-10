Mindfulness Institute - Resources

VA Mindfulness Meditation Resources

VA National Mindful Awareness Website: Offers handouts, informational videos, guided meditations, and more.

VA Salt Lake Mindfulness Center - Guided Audio Exercises: Provides additional selection of Guided Audio Mindfulness practices, including Compassion-Based practices.

Learn more about the basics of Mindfulness from the following videos produced by VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System.

What is Mindfulness?

Why Mindfulness for VA?

Four Ways to Cultivate Mindfulness

Beginning a Mindfulness Practice

Mindfulness and Compassion

Smart Phone App:

The Mindfulness Coach - VA Application

*​​Podcasts:

Dharma Seed

*Non-VA Mindfulness Meditation Resources:

USCD Center for Mindfulness Website - Guided mindfulness meditations and mindful movement

UCLA Mindful Awareness Research Center Website – Guided practices, latest research and more.

Chris Germer's Self-Compassion Website – Handouts, exercises, guided meditations

Sharing Mindfulness Website – Handouts, guided meditations, mindful movement practices and more.

*Residential Retreat Centers:

Spirit Rock - An Insight Meditation Center

Insight Meditation Society

*​Books

General Mindfulness Books:

Wherever You Go There You Are (Kabat-Zinn, 2005)

Full Catastrophe Living (Kabat-Zinn, 1990)

Radical Acceptance (Brach, 2003)

Coming to Our Senses (Kabat-Zinn, 2005)

Mindfulness in Plain English (Gunaratana, 1992)

Compassion-Focused Books:

The Mindful Path to Self-Compassion (Germer, 2009)

Self-Compassion (Neff, 2011)

Loving-Kindness (Salzberg, 2002)

Mindfulness for Depression:

The Mindful Way Through Depression (Williams, Teasdale, Segal, & Kabat-Zinn, 2007)

Mindfulness for Chronic Pain:

Back Sense: A Revolutionary Approach to Halting the Cycle of Chronic Back Pain (Siegel, 2001)

Mindfulness and Eating:

Mindful Eating (Bays, 2009)

The Joy of Half a Cookie (Kristeller, 2015)​

* These resources are provided as a courtesy of VAPORHCS. These links, products, agencies or providers are NOT affiliated with VA nor should be considered as an endorsement by VA.