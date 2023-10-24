Register for care - REPLACED

Patient registration (admissions)

Whether you moved and need to change your medical center or need a primary care provider in the area, we can help get you registered at VA Portland Health Care. Call us or come by one of our offices.

Phone: 503-273-5069, or 503-220-8262, ext. 55069

Hours: Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., except Federal holidays

Business Office - Eligibility

Map to Portland VA Medical Center campus (Bldg. 100, 1st floor, Rm. 1D-137 kiosk check-in is on right side of main hospital entrance)

Map to Vancouver VA Campus (Bldg. 15, Room 113, 1st floor near the elevator)

Services Provided:

Process new applications for VA healthcare benefits (in person only) and determines healthcare eligibility benefits

Process healthcare update forms (means tests, financial assessment, hardship determinations, etc. )

Process pre-scheduled hospital admissions

Process Veteran Health ID card requests for enrolled Veterans (only in person)

Process demographic updates and changes as requested by the veteran to ensure VA documents and medications are delivered to the correct address.

Not yet enrolled in VA health care?

You need to be enrolled in VA health care before you can make appointments and receive care at a VA Portland Health Care System facility.

Learn about VA health care benefits and eligibility

Apply online, by phone, or by mail

We’ll walk you through how to get started. You can apply at your own pace, and save your application and go back to it when it’s convenient for you.

Apply online, by phone, or by mail

Apply in person

Walk-in Enrollment & Patient Transfer at these facilities;

We can help answer any questions you may have. We can also accept your completed application at our patient registration office for processing.

Fill out an Application for Health Care Benefits (VA Form 10-10 EZ) and bring it with you to our patient registration office at the Portland campus.

Veterans can also apply for VA healthcare benefits via phone through the Health Eligibility Center (HEC). Contact them directly at 1877-222-8387 for assistance in the event our offices are closed for any reason, Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. ET, except Federal hoidays

What to bring with your health care application

To get a faster decision on your application, bring these documents and information with you:

Copies of your DD214 or other discharge documents

Copies of any VA disability award letters you may have

Your income information from the previous calendar year, if you have a 0% VA disability rating or if you’re a non-service-connected Veteran

Copies of your current insurance ID cards for any other types of health coverage you may have (like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or private health insurance)

An unexpired form of government ID in order for our staff to process VHA ID Card Requests (Passport, Driver’s License, etc.)

Download VA Form 10-10 EZ