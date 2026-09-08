Register for care - REPLACED
Register to get care at one of our VA Portland health care facilities. Not yet enrolled in VA health care? We can help you apply in person or get started online.
Patient registration (admissions)
Whether you moved and need to change your medical center or need a primary care provider in the area, we can help get you registered at VA Portland Health Care. Call us or come by one of our offices.
Phone: 503-273-5069, or 503-220-8262, ext. 55069
Hours: Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., except Federal holidays
Business Office - Eligibility
Map to Portland VA Medical Center campus (Bldg. 100, 1st floor, Rm. 1D-137 kiosk check-in is on right side of main hospital entrance)
Map to Vancouver VA Campus (Bldg. 15, Room 113, 1st floor near the elevator)
Services Provided:
- Process new applications for VA healthcare benefits (in person only) and determines healthcare eligibility benefits
- Process healthcare update forms (means tests, financial assessment, hardship determinations, etc. )
- Process pre-scheduled hospital admissions
- Process Veteran Health ID card requests for enrolled Veterans (only in person)
- Process demographic updates and changes as requested by the veteran to ensure VA documents and medications are delivered to the correct address.
Not yet enrolled in VA health care?
You need to be enrolled in VA health care before you can make appointments and receive care at a VA Portland Health Care System facility.
Learn about VA health care benefits and eligibility
VA Portland's Choose VA Tele-Town Hall
Missed VA Portland’s Choose VA Tele-Town Hall?
Watch this recap to learn who may be eligible for VA health care, the benefits and services available, and how to enroll. You've earned these benefits through your service—find out how VA can support your health care needs.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GeRxzq4cQCQ
Apply online, by phone, or by mail
We’ll walk you through how to get started. You can apply at your own pace, and save your application and go back to it when it’s convenient for you.
Apply online, by phone, or by mail
Apply in person
Walk-in Enrollment & Patient Transfer at these facilities;
- Portland VA Medical Center: Building 100, Room 1D-137 (1st floor, make a right at the front entrance to the facility
- Vancouver Campus: Building 15, Room 113; (1st floor near the elevator)
- Bend Clinic: 1st Floor, Room 108b
- Hillsboro Clinic: 3rd Floor, Room 3B-152
- Salem Clinic: Room 1A100
We can help answer any questions you may have. We can also accept your completed application at our patient registration office for processing.
Fill out an Application for Health Care Benefits (VA Form 10-10 EZ) and bring it with you to our patient registration office at the Portland campus.
Veterans can also apply for VA healthcare benefits via phone through the Health Eligibility Center (HEC). Contact them directly at 1
What to bring with your health care application
To get a faster decision on your application, bring these documents and information with you:
- Copies of your DD214 or other discharge documents
- Copies of any VA disability award letters you may have
- Your income information from the previous calendar year, if you have a 0% VA disability rating or if you’re a non-service-connected Veteran
- Copies of your current insurance ID cards for any other types of health coverage you may have (like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or private health insurance)
- An unexpired form of government ID in order for our staff to process VHA ID Card Requests (Passport, Driver’s License, etc.)