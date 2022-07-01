Prince George's County Vet Center

Please call 301-856-7173 to speak with a staff member. They can assist you with scheduling your appointment, answering any questions you may have, or providing an appropriate referral. You may also visit us Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Same-day services are available. Call for details.

Ample, free parking available onsite as well as accessible spaces are available.

You may be able to access our Vet Center by Metro and by bus. The closest Metro station is the Branch Avenue station. This is the last station on the southern Green Line, located just north of the Capital Beltway. The closest bus stop in Clinton is Old Alexandria Ferry Road at Malcolm Road. Check fares and schedules on Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) Finds routes and schedules for Prince George’s County bus system (TheBus)