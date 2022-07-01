Prince George's County Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Prince George's County Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Please call 301-856-7173 to speak with a staff member. They can assist you with scheduling your appointment, answering any questions you may have, or providing an appropriate referral.
You may also visit us Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Same-day services are available. Call for details.
Ample, free parking available onsite as well as accessible spaces are available.
You may be able to access our Vet Center by Metro and by bus.
The closest Metro station is the Branch Avenue station. This is the last station on the southern Green Line, located just north of the Capital Beltway.
The closest bus stop in Clinton is Old Alexandria Ferry Road at Malcolm Road.
Check fares and schedules on Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA)
Finds routes and schedules for Prince George’s County bus system (TheBus)
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you may have.
In the spotlight at Prince George's County Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Veteran therapeutic outings
We invite any Veteran to join our therapeutic outings. Outings include:
- Chartered boat fishing
- Equine therapy
- Bonfire groups
- Hiking and kayaking
- Golf and sporting events
If you’re interested, please call us at 301-856-7173.
Vet Center annual holiday party
All Veterans and their families are invited to come together during the December holiday season. This one-day event features festive food, activities, and games. Location and date vary yearly. If interested, please call 301-856-7173.
Counseling services
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Our services are available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we.
We offer individual and group therapy, such as our Wives Support PTSD group, offered Wednesdays at noon. This group is for women spouses of Veterans and service members.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We offer bereavement services to the family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We provide individual, group, couples, and family counseling to talk through problems, brainstorm solutions, discuss what resources are available, and work with you to create effective and practical plans for your personal mental health care.
Our services include:
- Stress management
- Activity engagement
- Anger management
Groups at our center include:
- Vietnam Veteran PTSD support
- Wives PTSD support group
- Military Sexual Trauma PTSD Boot Camp 101 (for women and beginners only)
- Military Sexual Trauma Women’s Empowerment group
- Gulf War PTSD support group
Our staff work in a variety of therapeutic modalities, including:
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Psychodynamic Therapy
- Client-centered Therapy
- Supportive Therapy
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We offer individual and group therapy, such as:
- Military Sexual Trauma Women’s Empowerment group, offered every other Tuesday
- Military Sexual Trauma PTSD Boot Camp 101 (for women and beginners only), offered every other Monday
These groups are by counselor referral. To get started, please call 301-856-7173.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer individual and group counseling, such as:
- Vietnam Veteran PTSD support group, offered on the second and fourth Monday of the month
- Military Sexual Trauma PTSD Boot Camp 101 (for women and beginners only), offered every other Monday
- Wives PTSD support group, offered on Wednesdays at noon
We use evidenced-based therapies such as:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
- Internal Family Systems (IFS)
- Gottman Method
These groups are by counselor referral. To get started, call 301-856-7173.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We offer individual and group counseling, such as:
- Men’s combat group, offered Tuesday evenings at 5:00 p.m.
- Renegade men’s group, offered Tuesday at noon.
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
We offer individual and group counseling, such as:
- Women’s Empowerment group, offered every other Tuesday
- Female Veteran support group, offered on Thursday at noon
Referral services
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
We offer individual counseling for Veterans and service members who need support with substance use disorder.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We offer individual counseling for Veterans who have suicidal ideations and attempts. We provide other VA and community referrals for Veterans and service members requiring intensive outpatient treatment and/or inpatient services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We can connect you with a Veterans Service Office to fit your needs or help with any Veteran-related program, including:
- Filing a claim or claim-related questions
- Educational benefits
- Housing
- VA loans
- National Cemetery Administration or burial benefits
- Obtaining your DD214
- Obtaining your VA Identification card
- Enrolling for VA health care
- Job search
- Resume writing workshops
- Interviewing skills workshops
Other services
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
Reach out to us if you or your organization would like to learn more about VA benefits and services, Veteran culture, and how we can collaborate to support the Veteran community. We can provide individual or group educational briefings, present at your organizations’ events, and establish clinical partnerships with your organizations.
How we’re different than a clinic
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.