Please call the Princeton Vet Center at 304-425-8098 to ask to make an appointment. Veterans and service members are also welcome to stop by the Princeton Vet Center to schedule appointments.

After your initial contact with the Princeton Vet Center, the Vet Center Director will be notified to call you to schedule an appointment. You can expect a return call within 1-2 business days, and we should be able to schedule your first appointment within 2-10 business days, depending on schedule availabilities.

Anyone in crisis will be seen the same day.

Contacting us:

You can call us anytime during our posted hours of operation. If you need to call outside of those times, on weekends, or holidays, the Vet Center Call Center is available 24/7 at 877-927-8737.