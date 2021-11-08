 Skip to Content

Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Providence Health care system for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Providence health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Mailing address & Numbers

Mailing address

VA Providence Health Care System
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI 02908-4738

Main phone numbers

Local: 401-273-7100
Toll free: 866-363-4486

To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711.

ALS

401-273-7100 Ext. 13425
                             Ext. 13234

Ambulatory Diagnostic & Treatment Unit

401-273-7100 Ext. 13199

Appointments (Automated Line)

401-457-3344
877-415-9421

Audiology

401-455-4949

Benefits Representative

800-827-1000

Billing - Consolidated Patient Accounts

401-457-3080
866-601-6286

Blind Rehabilitation (BROS)

401-273-7100 Ext. 21554

Blood Draw - Phlebotomy

401-273-7100 Ext. 12647
401-273-7100 Ext. 12636

Bronchoscopy Suite

401-273-7100 Ext. 12362

CAT - CT Scan

401-273-7100 Ext. 13459

COVID-19 Vaccines

866-363-4486

Canteen Office

401-273-7100 Ext. 12062
401-273-7100 Ext. 12063

Canteen Store - VCS Patriot Store

401-273-7100 Ext. 14121

Cardiology

401-273-7100 Ext. 13063

Caregiver Support Program

401-273-7100 Ext. 13283
401-273-7100 Ext. 14308

Case Management - Inpatient

401-273-7100 Ext. 12162 / 13466
401-273-7100 Ext. 12189 / 12195

Case Management - Outpatient

401-273-7100 Ext. 12251
401-273-7100 Ext. 16114

Cashier

401-273-7100 Ext. 13635

Chaplain Service

401-273-7100 Ext. 13000

Community Care Office

401-273-7100 Ext. 13015

Community Residential Care Coordinator

401-273-7100 Ext. 12136

Compensation and Pension

401-273-7100 Ext. 16766

Cystoscopy

401-273-7100 Ext. 13258
401-273-7100 Ext. 12264

Dental Clinic

401-457-3018

Dermatology

401-273-7100 Ext. 1350

Diagnostic Imaging

401-273-7100 Ext. 13455

Donations

401-273-7100 Ext. 13002
401-273-7100 Ext. 12023

Ear, Nose and Throat - ENT

401-273-7100 Ext. 14401
401-273-7100 Ext. 12567

Echocardiography Lab

401-273-7100 Ext. 12338
401-273-7100 Ext. 13683

Electrocardiogram - EKG (walk-in)

401-273-7100 Ext. 13443

Eligibility

401-273-7100 Ext. 12496
401-273-7100 Ext. 13250

Emergency Department (ED)

401-273-7100 Ext. 13536

Employee Education - VA Medical Center

401-273-7100 Ext. 13302

Endocrinology

401-273-7100 Ext. 13440

Endoscopy Unit

401-273-7100 Ext. 12356

Enrollment

401-273-7100 Ext. 12496
401-273-7100 Ext. 13250

Environmental Management Service - EMS

401-273-7100 Ext. 13662

Eye Clinic

401-273-7100 Ext. 21500

FOIA - Freedom of Information Act - and Privacy Office

401-455-4916
401-273-7100 Ext. 21596

GI (Gastroenterology) - Liver

401-273-7100 Ext. 12916
401-273-7100 Ext. 12917

Geriatrics & Extended Care

401-273-7100 Ext. 16129

Head and Neck

401-273-7100 Ext. 13258
401-273-7100 Ext. 12264

Home-Based Primary Care

Home-Based Primary Care

Homeless Veteran Clinic

401-273-7100 Ext. 14178

Hyannis VA Outpatient Clinic

508-771-3190

Identification Cards

401-273-7100 Ext. 12496
401-273-7100 Ext. 13250

Infectious Disease

401-273-7100 Ext. 12916
401-273-7100 Ext. 12917

Integrative Health and Wellness Center

401-273-7100 Ext. 13082

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Veterans

401-273-7100 Ext. 13556
401-273-7100 Ext. 16165

Library

401-457-3001
401-273-7100 Ext. 13001

MOVE - Weight Management Program

401-273-7100 Ext. 12730

MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)

401-273-7100 Ext. 16476

Means Test

401-273-7100 Ext. 12496
401-273-7100 Ext. 13250

Mental Health

401-273-7100 Ext. 13400

Mental Health - Administration

401-273-7100 Ext. 13057

Mental Health - Collaborative Addiction Recovery Services

401-273-7100 Ext. 12255

Mental Health - Comprehensive Ambulatory Psychiatry Section - CAPS

401-273-7100 Ext. 13400
401-273-7100 Ext. 13083

Mental Health - Employment Resource Center

401-273-7100 Ext. 13411

Mental Health - Inpatient Unit

401-273-7100 Ext. 12300

Mental Health - Intensive Case Management

401-273-7100 Ext. 13411

Mental Health - Neuropsychology

401-273-7100 Ext. 13981

Mental Health - Post-Deployment and Readjustment Program

401-273-7100 Ext. 16170

Mental Health - Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center

401-273-7100 Ext. 12097

Mental Health - Trauma Recovery Services - PTSD

401-273-7100 Ext. 13077

Mental Health - Urgent Care

401-273-7100 Ext. 13400

Middletown VA Outpatient Clinic

401-847-6239

Mobility Manager

401-273-7100 Ext. 13483

My HealtheVet - Registration

401-952-2655
401-273-7100 Ext. 12128

Neurology

401-273-7100 Ext. 24902

New Bedford VA Outpatient Clinic

508-994-0217

Nuclear Medicine

401-273-7100 Ext. 12171
401-273-7100 Ext. 12169

Nutrition and Food Services

401-273-7100 Ext. 13178

Oncology / Hematology

401-273-7100 Ext. 13450
401-273-7100 Ext. 13199

Orthopedics

401-273-7100 Ext. 13258
401-273-7100 Ext. 12264

Patient Advocate Office

401-457-3093

Pharmacy

401-273-7100 Ext. 13641
866-363-4486

Podiatry

401-273-7100 Ext. 14401

Police Service

401-457-3008
401-273-7100 Ext. 13008

Primary Care

401-457-3336

Prosthetic and Sensory Aids Service

401-457-3047

Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC)

401-273-7100 Ext. 12097

Public Affairs / News

401-457-3369

Pulmonary

401-273-7100 Ext. 12916
401-273-7100 Ext. 12917

Release of Information

401-273-7100 Ext. 13481
401-273-7100 Ext. 13482 / 13485

Rheumatology

401-273-7100 Ext. 12916
401-273-7100 Ext. 12917

Sensory and Physical Rehabilitation Service

401-273-7100 Ext. 13227

Social Work Services

401-273-7100 Ext. 16101

Starbucks Coffee Shop

401-273-7100 Ext. 12677

Thoracic Services

01-273-7100 Ext. 13258
401-273-7100 Ext. 12264

Transition and Care Management for Returning Service Members

401-273-7100 Ext. 16137

Transportation

401-273-7100 Ext. 13550

Ultrasound

401-273-7100 Ext. 13415

Urology

401-273-7100 Ext. 13258
401-273-7100 Ext. 12264

Vascular Services

401-273-7100 Ext. 13258
401-273-7100 Ext. 12264

Voluntary Service

401-273-7100 Ext. 13002

Women Veterans

401-457-3336
401-273-7100 Ext. 16191

X-ray

401-273-7100 Ext. 13455

 

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Providence Health cares system.

Phone: 401-273-7100, ext. 13369

Email: vhapropublicaffairs@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 401-273-7100, and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

For questions about your request to VA Providence Healthcare System

Phone: 401-273-7100, ext. 3481, 3482, or 3485

Additional FOIA request information

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email us

Last updated: