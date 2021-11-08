Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Providence Health care system for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Providence health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Mailing address & Numbers
Mailing address
VA Providence Health Care System
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI 02908-4738
Main phone numbers
Local: 401-273-7100
Toll free: 866-363-4486
To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711.
ALS
401-273-7100 Ext. 13425
Ext. 13234
Ambulatory Diagnostic & Treatment Unit
401-273-7100 Ext. 13199
Appointments (Automated Line)
Audiology
Benefits Representative
Billing - Consolidated Patient Accounts
Blind Rehabilitation (BROS)
401-273-7100 Ext. 21554
Blood Draw - Phlebotomy
401-273-7100 Ext. 12647
401-273-7100 Ext. 12636
Bronchoscopy Suite
401-273-7100 Ext. 12362
CAT - CT Scan
401-273-7100 Ext. 13459
COVID-19 Vaccines
Canteen Office
401-273-7100 Ext. 12062
401-273-7100 Ext. 12063
Canteen Store - VCS Patriot Store
401-273-7100 Ext. 14121
Cardiology
401-273-7100 Ext. 13063
Caregiver Support Program
401-273-7100 Ext. 13283
401-273-7100 Ext. 14308
Case Management - Inpatient
401-273-7100 Ext. 12162 / 13466
401-273-7100 Ext. 12189 / 12195
Case Management - Outpatient
401-273-7100 Ext. 12251
401-273-7100 Ext. 16114
Cashier
401-273-7100 Ext. 13635
Chaplain Service
401-273-7100 Ext. 13000
Community Care Office
401-273-7100 Ext. 13015
Community Residential Care Coordinator
401-273-7100 Ext. 12136
Compensation and Pension
401-273-7100 Ext. 16766
Cystoscopy
401-273-7100 Ext. 13258
401-273-7100 Ext. 12264
Dental Clinic
Dermatology
401-273-7100 Ext. 1350
Diagnostic Imaging
401-273-7100 Ext. 13455
Donations
401-273-7100 Ext. 13002
401-273-7100 Ext. 12023
Ear, Nose and Throat - ENT
401-273-7100 Ext. 14401
401-273-7100 Ext. 12567
Echocardiography Lab
401-273-7100 Ext. 12338
401-273-7100 Ext. 13683
Electrocardiogram - EKG (walk-in)
401-273-7100 Ext. 13443
Eligibility
401-273-7100 Ext. 12496
401-273-7100 Ext. 13250
Emergency Department (ED)
401-273-7100 Ext. 13536
Employee Education - VA Medical Center
401-273-7100 Ext. 13302
Endocrinology
401-273-7100 Ext. 13440
Endoscopy Unit
401-273-7100 Ext. 12356
Enrollment
401-273-7100 Ext. 12496
401-273-7100 Ext. 13250
Environmental Management Service - EMS
401-273-7100 Ext. 13662
Eye Clinic
401-273-7100 Ext. 21500
FOIA - Freedom of Information Act - and Privacy Office
401-455-4916
401-273-7100 Ext. 21596
GI (Gastroenterology) - Liver
401-273-7100 Ext. 12916
401-273-7100 Ext. 12917
Geriatrics & Extended Care
401-273-7100 Ext. 16129
Head and Neck
401-273-7100 Ext. 13258
401-273-7100 Ext. 12264
Home-Based Primary Care
Homeless Veteran Clinic
401-273-7100 Ext. 14178
Hyannis VA Outpatient Clinic
Identification Cards
401-273-7100 Ext. 12496
401-273-7100 Ext. 13250
Infectious Disease
401-273-7100 Ext. 12916
401-273-7100 Ext. 12917
Integrative Health and Wellness Center
401-273-7100 Ext. 13082
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Veterans
401-273-7100 Ext. 13556
401-273-7100 Ext. 16165
Library
401-457-3001
401-273-7100 Ext. 13001
MOVE - Weight Management Program
401-273-7100 Ext. 12730
MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging)
401-273-7100 Ext. 16476
Means Test
401-273-7100 Ext. 12496
401-273-7100 Ext. 13250
Mental Health
401-273-7100 Ext. 13400
Mental Health - Administration
401-273-7100 Ext. 13057
Mental Health - Collaborative Addiction Recovery Services
401-273-7100 Ext. 12255
Mental Health - Comprehensive Ambulatory Psychiatry Section - CAPS
401-273-7100 Ext. 13400
401-273-7100 Ext. 13083
Mental Health - Employment Resource Center
401-273-7100 Ext. 13411
Mental Health - Inpatient Unit
401-273-7100 Ext. 12300
Mental Health - Intensive Case Management
401-273-7100 Ext. 13411
Mental Health - Neuropsychology
401-273-7100 Ext. 13981
Mental Health - Post-Deployment and Readjustment Program
401-273-7100 Ext. 16170
Mental Health - Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center
401-273-7100 Ext. 12097
Mental Health - Trauma Recovery Services - PTSD
401-273-7100 Ext. 13077
Mental Health - Urgent Care
401-273-7100 Ext. 13400
Middletown VA Outpatient Clinic
Mobility Manager
401-273-7100 Ext. 13483
My HealtheVet - Registration
401-952-2655
401-273-7100 Ext. 12128
Neurology
401-273-7100 Ext. 24902
New Bedford VA Outpatient Clinic
Nuclear Medicine
401-273-7100 Ext. 12171
401-273-7100 Ext. 12169
Nutrition and Food Services
401-273-7100 Ext. 13178
Oncology / Hematology
401-273-7100 Ext. 13450
401-273-7100 Ext. 13199
Orthopedics
401-273-7100 Ext. 13258
401-273-7100 Ext. 12264
Patient Advocate Office
Pharmacy
401-273-7100 Ext. 13641
866-363-4486
Podiatry
401-273-7100 Ext. 14401
Police Service
401-457-3008
401-273-7100 Ext. 13008
Primary Care
Prosthetic and Sensory Aids Service
Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center (PRRC)
401-273-7100 Ext. 12097
Public Affairs / News
Pulmonary
401-273-7100 Ext. 12916
401-273-7100 Ext. 12917
Release of Information
401-273-7100 Ext. 13481
401-273-7100 Ext. 13482 / 13485
Rheumatology
401-273-7100 Ext. 12916
401-273-7100 Ext. 12917
Sensory and Physical Rehabilitation Service
401-273-7100 Ext. 13227
Social Work Services
401-273-7100 Ext. 16101
Starbucks Coffee Shop
401-273-7100 Ext. 12677
Thoracic Services
01-273-7100 Ext. 13258
401-273-7100 Ext. 12264
Transition and Care Management for Returning Service Members
401-273-7100 Ext. 16137
Transportation
401-273-7100 Ext. 13550
Ultrasound
401-273-7100 Ext. 13415
Urology
401-273-7100 Ext. 13258
401-273-7100 Ext. 12264
Vascular Services
401-273-7100 Ext. 13258
401-273-7100 Ext. 12264
Voluntary Service
401-273-7100 Ext. 13002
Women Veterans
401-457-3336
401-273-7100 Ext. 16191
X-ray
401-273-7100 Ext. 13455
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Providence Health cares system.
Phone: 401-273-7100, ext. 13369
- For media inquiries/general info, please contact: 401-457-3369 or 401-523-9700
- For website & social media, please contact: 401-457-3009
Email: vhapropublicaffairs@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 401-273-7100, and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
For questions about your request to VA Providence Healthcare System
Phone: 401-273-7100, ext. 3481, 3482, or 3485
Additional FOIA request information
-
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
-
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
-
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA Providence.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email us