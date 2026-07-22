Providence VA Medical Center

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Currently 5:30am - 12:00pm for local rides in RI

We work with Disabled American Veterans and contracted vendors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Arrange a ride

Coordinator: Joe Medeiros

Location: Main Hospital Basement, Next to Barbershop

Phone:

Office Hours: 5:30-2:00pm

Shuttle Services

Please note that arrival times may vary depending on weather and/or traffic.

Hyannis to Providence

Departure Location & Time Arrival Location & Time

Hyannis 6:45am Providence 8:15am

Providence 11:00am Hyannis 12:30pm

Providence to Jamaica Plain & West Roxbury

Departure Location & Time Arrival Location & Time

Providence 5:30am Boston 7:00am

Boston 12:30pm Providence 3:30pm

To book your appointment, please call

VA Providence Room 003 (Basement)

Local Shuttle Service every 30 minutes to and from Providence Medical Center to Eagle Square Clinics. (8:00 AM until 4:00 PM)

Local Transportation Services

Beneficiary Travel

Beneficiary Travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage, reimbursement, or special mode transport.

Find out more if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

You can also contact your local Beneficiary Travel Department at /13550 for more information.

Not Eligible for Beneficiary Travel?

Are you not eligible for Beneficiary Travel, but need a ride to an appointment? We may be able to help using our local Van Service or Shuttles. Please contact us at for more information.

*Please provide 48 hours' notice to arrange transportation. We can schedule transportation for an appointment up to 30 days in advance from the date the appointment is made.