The Rehabilitation Research and Development (RR&D) Center's state-of-the-art gait lab and robotics lab allow our researchers to develop, test, and implement new therapies and technologies that restore function to Veterans with disorders affecting the nervous system.

COIN-LTSS conducts projects that aim to improve access, quality, and value of long term support services for Veterans.

CPVB-COBRE performs research to better understand blood vessel diseases and improve treatment for these conditions.

The CTRP supports every aspect of clinical and translational research studies, including regulatory and coordination of support, data collection, sample collection, data entry, analysis and publication of results.

The Genomics Laboratory integrates genetic research methods into ongoing and new research programs in psychiatry and other areas of medical and behavioral research.

The nationwide Million Veteran Program studies the impacts of genes, lifestyle, and military exposures on health and wellness.

The Vascular Research Laboratory (Brown University) focuses its research on endothelial and vascular smooth muscle biology as it relates to pulmonary and cardiac diseases.

