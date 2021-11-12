Research
Explore VA Providence's research initiatives with specialty programs. You can also volunteer to participate in a research study.
Welcome to Research at the VA Providence Healthcare System
ACOS for Research: Gaurav Choudhary, MD
AO for Research: Kimberly Marcolivio, M. Ed.
Providence is a unique research site in the heart of academic-rich southern New England. Here at VAPHCS, we have more than 250 research projects totaling over 20 million dollars in VA, National Institutes of Health (NIH), Department of Defense (DoD), and commercial grants. Our research service is affiliated with some of the top academic and medical institutions in the region, including Brown University, University of Rhode Island, Rhode Island College, Massachusetts General Hospital, Lifespan, and Care New England. Our large research and development program employs over 350 research personnel who conduct studies in rehabilitation medicine, cardiology, pulmonary disease, mental health, neuroscience, health services & economics, PTSD, substance abuse, suicide prevention, and homelessness. These studies enhance our ability to provide state-of-the-art techniques and treatments to our patients. At the same time, our research program helps VAPHCS recruit and retain the highest quality health care professionals who treat our Veterans in the VA Clinics on a daily basis.
VA RR&D Center for Neurorestoration and Neurotechnology (CfNN)
The Rehabilitation Research and Development (RR&D) Center's state-of-the-art gait lab and robotics lab allow our researchers to develop, test, and implement new therapies and technologies that restore function to Veterans with disorders affecting the nervous system.
Center of Innovation in Long Term Services and Supports (COIN-LTSS)
COIN-LTSS conducts projects that aim to improve access, quality, and value of long term support services for Veterans.
Cardiopulmonary Vascular Biology Center (CPVB-COBRE)
CPVB-COBRE performs research to better understand blood vessel diseases and improve treatment for these conditions.
Clinical and Translational Research Program (CTRP)
The CTRP supports every aspect of clinical and translational research studies, including regulatory and coordination of support, data collection, sample collection, data entry, analysis and publication of results.
Genomics Laboratory
The Genomics Laboratory integrates genetic research methods into ongoing and new research programs in psychiatry and other areas of medical and behavioral research.
Million Veteran Program (MVP)
The nationwide Million Veteran Program studies the impacts of genes, lifestyle, and military exposures on health and wellness.
Vascular Research Laboratory
The Vascular Research Laboratory (Brown University) focuses its research on endothelial and vascular smooth muscle biology as it relates to pulmonary and cardiac diseases.
Resources
Become a Research Volunteer
Opportunities for Healthy Volunteers
List of Clinical Trials*
Grants
VA grant information and materials can be found in the links below. Questions about grants can be directed to Candy Shuman at Candace.Shuman@va.gov*. Non VA-funded grants are handled by Ocean State Research Institute (OSRI), a non-profit located at VA Providence Healthcare System. For any inquiries related to Ocean State Research Institute (OSRI), contact:
Mary Ford at Mary.Ford@va.gov* or Kellye Gilley at Kellye.Gilley@va.gov.*
- ORD Funding
- ORD Policies and Guidance
- Grant Proposal Guidance (This site is only accessible from a VA server)
Protocol Submissions
All protocol submissions are done through iMedRIS. When a research study application is submitted in iMedRIS, the application will be routed to the appropriate committee based on the type of research being performed. All human subjects trials are required to have IRB approval prior to initiating the research.
If you are interested in submitting a new protocol or have questions about becoming a VA Principal Investigator, please contact Kimberly Marcolivio at Kimberly.Marcolivio@va.gov* or 401-273-7100 Ext. 13464.
For questions about iMedRIS, you may contact Sasha Garcia at Sasha.Garcia@va.gov.*
Committees
Research and Development (R & D) Committee
Primary Contact: Candace Shuman, R&D Committee Coordinator
401-273-7100 Ext. 13872, Candace.Shuman@va.gov*
Institutional Review Board (IRB)
Primary Contact: Val Micucci, IRB Coordinator
401-273-7100 Ext. 13470, Val.Micucci@va.gov*
Subcommittee on Research Safety (SRS)
Primary Contact: Candace Shuman, Research Safety Coordinator
401-457-3066 Ext. 13872, Candace.Shuman@va.gov*
Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC)
Primary Contact: Tiffany Galligan, IACUC Coordinator
401-457-3066 Ext. 13530, Tiffany.Galligan@va.gov*
