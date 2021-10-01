Providence Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Providence Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Please call 401-739-0167 to speak with a staff member that will assist you with scheduling an appointment, questions you may have or provide an appropriate referral.
Same day services available, call for details.
Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.
Cost: Free
We have a large well-lit parking area in front of our building.
Bus: Rhode Island Public Transportation Authority (RIPTA) has a bus stop within 500 feet of the Providence Vet Center. View RIPTA schedules.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and also answer any questions you might have.
In the spotlight at Providence Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
Art Expression Group
Come join your fellow Veterans and service members while you learn how to paint with our amazing instructors. Art Expression is held at the Vet Center every Thursday, from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Guitar4Vets
Have you ever wanted to learn to play the guitar? The Providence Vet Center is currently running a Guitar4Vets program. All you need to do is sign up and show up in order to add guitar playing abilities to your tool box!
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
The Providence Vet Center has a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) onsite to offer family and couples counseling.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
The Providence Vet Center offers bereavement counseling in an individual or group setting by a trained bereavement counselor.
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
The Providence Vet Center offers individual and group counseling using evidence based therapies such as :
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy(CBT)
- Trauma Recovery and Empowerment
- Sobriety Support
- Solution Focused Therapy
- Crisis Intervention
- Psychoeducation
- Psychosocial Therapy
- Prolonged Exposure Therapy
- Mindfulness Based Cognitive Therapy
- Moral Reconation Therapy
- Seeking Safety Therapy
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
The Providence Vet Center offers individual and group counseling by counselors, both male and female, with specific Military Sexual Trauma (MST) training.
If you’re a Veteran from a minority community, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
At the Providence Vet Center we offer individual and group counseling for our Veterans and service members.
Our groups run several times a week and at different times of the day.
Many of our counselors are even Veterans themselves.
If you have questions about our group schedule please give us a call.
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
The Providence Vet Center offers therapeutic activities such as
- Yoga
- Mindfulness
- Fishing Charters
- Surfing
- Art Expression
If you’re a woman Veteran transitioning to civilian life, we can help you find counseling, support, and referral services to meet your specific needs.
The Providence Vet Center offers individual and group counseling.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
The Providence Vet Center has specially trained counselors on staff to support your needs and can facilitate inpatient treatment if necessary. We also provide referral to VA and local community counseling resources.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
The Providence Vet Center may help you know where to go and how to register for
- VA medical benefits and register for care
- Filing a military-related disability claim and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
We may also connect you with State benefits assistance and local Veteran Service Organizations.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The Providence Vet Center supports local Veterans through partnerships with:
- Providence VA Medical Center (VAMC)
- Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA)
- Veterans Inc
- Operation Stand Down Rhode Island (OSDRI)
- Wounded Warrior Project (WWP)
- Beyond the Battle (BTB)
- John P.B.R. DuClau Memorial Foundation
- RI Elder Info
- Veteran Angler Charters
- Narragansett Surfcasters Association
- Rhode Island Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)
- Disabled American Veterans (DAV)
- Military Order of the Purple Heart
- Rhode Island Italian American War Veterans
- Local universities
- Local businesses
- Local military installations
- National Guard Armories
We offer secure and confidential individual and group counseling through telehealth. You can schedule a phone or video appointment for Vet Center services.
The Providence Vet Center offers remote/virtual counseling and outreach through VA Videoconnect, and WebEx.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.