Provo Vet Center

First time visitor? Stop by during our office hours or give us a call and let's discuss how we can help. Call 801-377-1117 to schedule an appointment with one of our counselors.

Walk-ins are welcome and will receive same-day services as availability permits or scheduled for an appointment. Anyone in crisis will receive same day service.

We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first counseling appointment with the Vet Center. On your first visit you can expect: