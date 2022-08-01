Pueblo Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with additional support with the VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 7:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Wed. 7:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Thu. 7:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Fri. 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Pueblo Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Walk-ins are welcomed.
We would love to meet with you. Please call to schedule an appointment for your initial intake. After your initial appointment, you’ll work with your counselor to schedule future appointments.
Non-traditional hours are available.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
We’re located in the middle of the building. Enter through the door to Suite 130 and the Vet Center will be directly in front of you. Park in any available space.
Public transportation is available on the Highway 50 - Route 6, at Stop 5. Exit at the Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Church, which will be directly in front of you. Take the sidewalk south to the 4-way stop sign. We are located in the middle of the building to your right once you cross the street. The Vet Center sign on the front of the building should be visible to you.
Our Mobile Vet Center (MVC) covers an 18-county catchment area, visiting rural communities to make contact with Veterans, service members, and their families to provide information and assistance. You can access Vet Center services in person or by telehealth on the MVC. The MVC carries material aids in assisting with PTSD, MST, benefits, and appointments.
In the spotlight at Pueblo Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Military sexual trauma
We provide confidential individual and group counseling support for both male and female Veterans related to military sexual trauma (MST).
- Warrior Renew Group
- MST Co-ed Processing Group
- CPT and EMDR Trauma Processing Therapies
Suicide prevention equine therapy
We have partnered with JS Perfect Peace Ranch to participate in equine therapy suicide prevention. Veterans may enroll through Pueblo Vet Center or JS Perfect Peace Ranch at 719-761-5809.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We have counselors who can provide services such as:
- Individual counseling for couples, spouses, and significant others
- Group therapy for spouses, family members, and significant others
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We can offer counseling and other support, such as:
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer individual and group counseling. We can also provide referral services to resources outside of the Vet Center.
Our group counseling includes:
- Combat era specific groups (Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam, etc.)
- Family support groups
- Other trauma-focused groups
We offer individual and group counseling for:
- Anger management
- Stress management
- Activity engagement
We also offer evidenced-based therapies including:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
We provide confidential individual and group counseling support for both male and female Veterans related to MST.
- Warrior Renew Group
- MST Co-ed Processing Group
- CPT and EMDR Trauma Processing Therapies
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We offer individual and group counseling for:
- Anger management
- Stress management
- Activity engagement
We also offer evidenced-based therapies including:
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We understand the transition from a military to civilian life. We offer a variety of ways to assist you in the process:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Navigating housing and home loans
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
- Connections to additional local, state, and Veteran service organizations in your community
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help you connect with resources in your community.
We use referrals to HUD/ VASH to assist homeless Veterans. We also support you by:
- Participating in homeless stand-downs in several communities including Pueblo, Colorado Springs and Trinidad, CO
- Assisting Mount Carmel in food distribution events
- Working with Volunteers of America in a variety of services
- Assisting Veterans Service Organizations with food distribution events
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We provides suicide prevention services, which include:
- Counseling for individuals and families
- Referral services to local resources
- VA suicide prevention group
- Equine therapy specifically designed for suicide prevention
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We understand that navigating the variety of resources available can be a challenge. We can provide information on topics such as:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Educational and referral for VA burial benefits
We have a Veteran Benefits Administration representative onsite, bi-weekly, to assist you with benefits and claims. We can also assist with connecting you to local and state Veteran organizations.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We partner with local Veteran organizations, including:
- Pueblo Veterans Council
- Pueblo City’s Military Affairs Committee
- The Retired Enlisted Association (TREA)
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.