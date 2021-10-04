Billing and insurance
You can pay your VA Puget Sound health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person.
If you have questions about the copay balance on your VA Puget Sound health care bill, call us toll free at 800-329-8387 We're here Monday through Friday.
Please note that you won’t need to pay any copays for X-rays, lab tests, preventive tests, and services like health screenings or immunizations.
Pay online, by phone, or mail
Find out how to make a payment—and what to do if you're having trouble making payments or you disagree with your bill.
Pay in person
To pay your copay bill in person, visit the agent cashier's office. Please bring your payment stub, along with a check or money order made payable to "VA." Be sure to include your VA account number on the check or money order.
Agent Cashier's office in building 81
American Lake VA Medical Center
9600 Veterans Drive
Tacoma, WA 98493
Map of American Lake campus
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT
Agent Cashier's office in building 100 (at the main entrance)
Seattle VA Medical Center
1660 South Columbian Way
Seattle, WA 98108-1532
Map of Seattle campus
Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PT
Private and other health insurance
If you have another form of health coverage — like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or a private insurance plan through your spouse’s employer — please bring your insurance card with you to your health care appointment.