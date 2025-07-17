Everett VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic offers primary care and specialty health services, including laboratory services, mental health care, social work, women's health care, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Everett VA Clinic.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
To streamline your arrival, please confirm your appointment and verify important information by texting "check in" to 53079
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits
VA Travel Pay Reimbursement
Reimburses eligible Veterans and caregivers for travel to approved health care appointments
Submit claims online at VA Travel Reimbursement
Special Mode Transport For Veterans needing special transport to appointments.
Call the Beneficiary Travel Dispatcher at the Seattle VA:
(press #2).
More info: vetride.va.gov
Hopelink Transportation Services
Hopelink provides support services to low-income
people, immigrants, refugees, and people with
disabilities in north and east King County for medical
appointments, daily needs, and community
involvement. Hopelink Transportation covers all of King
County and extends into Snohomish County. Programs
include DART Transit, Medicaid Transportation, Mobility
Management, which offers services such as Community
Van and Find a Ride. For more information:
www.hopelink.org/programs/transportation!
National Veterans Transportation Program (NVTP)
Rides are first-come, first-served and typically fill up
three weeks in advance. Request a ride through your
VA care provider or call the Seattle VA Travel Office Call Center
at
www.vetride.va.gov or contact
PUGHASTRAVELSUPERVISORS@va.gov
Highly Rural Transportation Grants
Highly Rural Transportation Grants are provided to
many Veteran Service Organizations and State Veteran
Service Agencies to support transportation services
for Veterans in highly rural areas. These grants are
available in counties that have fewer than seven
people per square mile. So be sure to check with your
local Veteran Service Organizations as they may offer
transportation services to meet your need.
DAV Volunteer Transportation Network (VTN)
A courtesy service for Veterans not eligible for
Beneficiary Travel or NVTP. Operated with the
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) using DAV-donated
vehicles driven by VA Puget Sound volunteers.
Service areas include Aberdeen, Bellingham,
Bremerton, Grays Harbor, Oak Harbor, Port Angeles,
Seattle, and Tacoma. Trips must be scheduled at least
two weeks in advance and depend on driver
availability. Riders must be able to walk (walkers
allowed), need minimal assistance, and be mentally
alert if traveling alone. To schedule or cancel a trip:
American Lake
Additional Resources
https://www.findaride.org/tripplanner
https://www.ccam-tac.org/community-transportation-database/
Other services at VA Puget Sound health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Chiropractic
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. Closed
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Chiropractic care restores, improves, and maintains your function, activity, and health. We work with your primary care doctor and other specialty care providers to provide a complete health care plan for you. We offer many treatments, like:
- Spinal manipulative therapy to relieve pressure on your joints, reduce inflammation, and improve nerve function
- Electrical stimulation therapy, which reduces pain by sending mild electrical pulses through your skin to help stimulate injured muscles or manipulate nerves
- Soft-tissue mobilization, which uses gentle pressure or massage to relax tense muscles, reduce scar tissue, or stretch connective tissue
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
No appointments necessary for laboratory services.
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
For urgent care weekdays, weekends, evenings, and holidays use our detailed step-by-step guide
Social work
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Tue. Closed
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Thu. Closed
- Fri. Closed
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Virtual appointments may be available outside these hours, please call.
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women's health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation