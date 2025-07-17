Everett VA Clinic

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits



VA Travel Pay Reimbursement

Reimburses eligible Veterans and caregivers for travel to approved health care appointments

Submit claims online at VA Travel Reimbursement



Special Mode Transport For Veterans needing special transport to appointments.

Call the Beneficiary Travel Dispatcher at the Seattle VA:

(press #2).

More info: vetride.va.gov



Hopelink Transportation Services

Hopelink provides support services to low-income

people, immigrants, refugees, and people with

disabilities in north and east King County for medical

appointments, daily needs, and community

involvement. Hopelink Transportation covers all of King

County and extends into Snohomish County. Programs

include DART Transit, Medicaid Transportation, Mobility

Management, which offers services such as Community

Van and Find a Ride. For more information:

www.hopelink.org/programs/transportation!

National Veterans Transportation Program (NVTP)

Rides are first-come, first-served and typically fill up

three weeks in advance. Request a ride through your

VA care provider or call the Seattle VA Travel Office Call Center

at (option 4), schedule online at

www.vetride.va.gov or contact

PUGHASTRAVELSUPERVISORS@va.gov



Highly Rural Transportation Grants

Highly Rural Transportation Grants are provided to

many Veteran Service Organizations and State Veteran

Service Agencies to support transportation services

for Veterans in highly rural areas. These grants are

available in counties that have fewer than seven

people per square mile. So be sure to check with your

local Veteran Service Organizations as they may offer

transportation services to meet your need.

DAV Volunteer Transportation Network (VTN)

A courtesy service for Veterans not eligible for

Beneficiary Travel or NVTP. Operated with the

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) using DAV-donated

vehicles driven by VA Puget Sound volunteers.

Service areas include Aberdeen, Bellingham,

Bremerton, Grays Harbor, Oak Harbor, Port Angeles,

Seattle, and Tacoma. Trips must be scheduled at least

two weeks in advance and depend on driver

availability. Riders must be able to walk (walkers

allowed), need minimal assistance, and be mentally

alert if traveling alone. To schedule or cancel a trip:

American Lake Seattle

Additional Resources

