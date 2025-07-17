Skip to Content

Everett VA Clinic

Our outpatient clinic offers primary care and specialty health services, including laboratory services, mental health care, social work, women's health care, and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Everett VA Clinic.

Location and contact information

Address

220 Olympic Boulevard
Everett, WA 98203-1918

Phone numbers

Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health phone:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Everett VA Clinic

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

To streamline your arrival, please confirm your appointment and verify important information by texting "check in" to 53079

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability:  Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits
 

VA Travel Pay Reimbursement

Reimburses eligible Veterans and caregivers for travel to approved health care appointments

Submit claims online at VA Travel Reimbursement


Special Mode Transport For Veterans needing special transport to appointments.

Call the Beneficiary Travel Dispatcher at the Seattle VA:

(press #2). 

More info: vetride.va.gov


Hopelink Transportation Services

Hopelink provides support services to low-income

people, immigrants, refugees, and people with

disabilities in north and east King County for medical

appointments, daily needs, and community

involvement. Hopelink Transportation covers all of King

County and extends into Snohomish County. Programs

include DART Transit, Medicaid Transportation, Mobility

Management, which offers services such as Community

Van and Find a Ride. For more information:

www.hopelink.org/programs/transportation!

 

National Veterans Transportation Program (NVTP)

Rides are first-come, first-served and typically fill up

three weeks in advance. Request a ride through your

VA care provider or call the Seattle VA Travel Office Call Center

at (option 4), schedule online at

www.vetride.va.gov or contact

PUGHASTRAVELSUPERVISORS@va.gov


Highly Rural Transportation Grants

Highly Rural Transportation Grants are provided to

many Veteran Service Organizations and State Veteran

Service Agencies to support transportation services

for Veterans in highly rural areas. These grants are

available in counties that have fewer than seven

people per square mile. So be sure to check with your

local Veteran Service Organizations as they may offer

transportation services to meet your need.

 

DAV Volunteer Transportation Network (VTN)

A courtesy service for Veterans not eligible for

Beneficiary Travel or NVTP. Operated with the

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) using DAV-donated

vehicles driven by VA Puget Sound volunteers.

Service areas include Aberdeen, Bellingham,

Bremerton, Grays Harbor, Oak Harbor, Port Angeles,

Seattle, and Tacoma. Trips must be scheduled at least

two weeks in advance and depend on driver

availability. Riders must be able to walk (walkers

allowed), need minimal assistance, and be mentally

alert if traveling alone. To schedule or cancel a trip:

American Lake Seattle

 

Additional Resources

https://www.findaride.org/tripplanner

https://www.ccam-tac.org/community-transportation-database/

https://ridesinsight.org/

Other services at VA Puget Sound health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Chiropractic

Chiropractors work closely with your health care team to diagnose and manage muscle and joint conditions, including problems in the back, neck and other areas.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. Closed
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed

Chiropractic care restores, improves, and maintains your function, activity, and health. We work with your primary care doctor and other specialty care providers to provide a complete health care plan for you. We offer many treatments, like:

  • Spinal manipulative therapy to relieve pressure on your joints, reduce inflammation, and improve nerve function
  • Electrical stimulation therapy, which reduces pain by sending mild electrical pulses through your skin to help stimulate injured muscles or manipulate nerves
  • Soft-tissue mobilization, which uses gentle pressure or massage to relax tense muscles, reduce scar tissue, or stretch connective tissue

Laboratory and pathology

We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed

No appointments necessary for laboratory services.

Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:

  • Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
  • Testing for infectious diseases
  • Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
  • Autopsy services

Nutrition, food, and dietary care

Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:

  • Cardiovascular and heart health
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
  • Eating disorders and digestive health
  • Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
  • Weight management

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

  • Labs and blood work
  • Mental health care
  • women's health care
  • Radiology
  • Social services
  • Telehealth

For urgent care weekdays, weekends, evenings, and holidays use our detailed step-by-step guide

Social work

Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Service Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Tue. Closed
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Thu. Closed
  • Fri. Closed
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed

Virtual appointments may be available outside these hours, please call.

Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:

  • Home health services
  • Legal services
  • Transportation
  • Community living

Women Veteran care

Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram

We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.

Visit our office, by appointment only

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women's health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:

  • Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services
  • Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
  • Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation

Learn more about our women Veteran care services

