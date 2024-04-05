How to get urgent care

The VA covers urgent care health services for eligible patients, but with specific steps to follow. In-network urgent care clinics treat minor injuries and illnesses that are not life-threatening, such as colds, strep throat, sprained muscles, skin infections, ear infections, and more.

If your condition is life-threatening, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department. Learn more about emergency care by going to the VA’s national emergency care website.

Having trouble choosing the right level of care for you? Call the 24/7 Nurse Advice Line at 800-329-8387 option 3 or go to VA’s choosing between urgent and emergency care website.

The following is a step-by-step urgent care guide created by VA Puget Sound for our Veterans in the Pacific Northwest. You can find the VA’s national urgent care website here.

Step 1: Ensure you are eligible

You are eligible if you are enrolled in the VA healthcare system and received care through VA from either a VA or a VA authorized community provider within the past 24 months. If you are unsure of your eligibility, call 800-MyVA411 (800-698-2411).

Step 2: Find an in-network urgent care clinic

You must go to an in-network urgent care clinic. To find an in-network urgent care clinic from your browser follow these steps.

Visit Find VA locations (https://www.va.gov/find-locations), Select Urgent care facility type, and Select All In-network community urgent care service type.

Note: only non-VA locations will appear, as VA Puget Sound facilities currently do not offer urgent care.

For help finding an in-network urgent care by telephone, call 877-881-7618 (5 a.m. to 2 p.m. PT).

Step 3: Get treated at an in-network urgent care clinic

Tell the urgent care clinic you would like to use your VA urgent care benefit and confirm that they are part of VA’s network. Don’t pay anything at the time of your visit. If you have a copay, we’ll send you a bill by mail.

Instructions to show the clinic:

The clinic/provider must call 833-4VETNOW 833-483-8669) right away to active the Veteran’s urgent care and pharmacy benefit.

Prescriptions should be written for a 14-day or less supply (7-days or less for opioids). No refills. There is an exception for pre-packaged items. Must be on the VA’s urgent/emergent formulary.

For more information, visit the VA’s information for providers website

Having issues getting urgent care or filling a prescription? You, the clinic, or the pharmacy can call the Urgent Care Support Line at 866-620-2071.

Step 4: Fill your prescription at an in-network pharmacy

You can go to an in-network pharmacy or fill your prescription directly at the VA. Don’t pay anything when picking up your medication. If you have a copay, we’ll send you a bill.

Visit Find VA locations (https://www.va.gov/find-locations) and Select Community pharmacies (in VA’s network) facility type

Instructions to show the pharmacy:

Prescriptions should be written for a 14-day or less supply (7-days or less for opioids). No refills. There is an exception for pre-packaged items. Must be on the VA’s urgent/emergent formulary.

Enter VA pharmacy claims using the following information: Step 1 : Enter BIN: 003858. Step 2: Person Code: 01. Step 3 : Enter PCN: A4. Step 4 : Enter Rx Group: VAPC3RX. Step 5 : Enter 9-digit member ID: Patient SSN. Step 6 : Enter Veteran’s date of birth (YYYYMMDD format)

: Enter BIN: 003858. Person Code: 01. : Enter PCN: A4. : Enter Rx Group: VAPC3RX. : Enter 9-digit member ID: Patient SSN. : Enter Veteran’s date of birth (YYYYMMDD format) For questions, please call the Express Scripts Pharmacy Help Desk at 800-922-1557 (24/7).

For more information, refer to the VA’s urgent care billing information card

Having issues getting urgent care or filling a prescription? You, the clinic, or the pharmacy can call the Urgent Care Support Line at 866-620-2071.

Prescription Reimbursement:

If you paid out-of-pocket for your prescriptions, you may be reimbursed by the VA. Keep your receipt and prescription information. Fill out VA Form 10-583 and mail to:

West Region Payment Center

ATTN: Pharmacy Reimbursement

1601 E. Fourth Plain Boulevard

Vancouver, WA 98661

VA Form 10-583 and instructions can be found at: www.va.gov/resources/reimbursement-of-non-va-prescriptions-or-medical-expenses/

Step 5: Understand your copays

You do not pay a copay for in-network urgent care at the time of treatment. Instead, the VA may bill you later. There is no limit on the number of times you can visit an urgent care clinic.