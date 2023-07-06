Reimbursement of non-VA prescriptions or medical expenses

How to file your claim

Fill out a Claim for Payment of Cost of Unauthorized Medical Services (VA Form 10-583).

For prescription claims, include this information on the form:

The name and address of the pharmacy

The name of the prescribing provider

The date you filled the prescription

The name, amount, and dosage of the medicine

Get VA Form 10-583 to download

Supporting documents to include with your claim

For prescription claims

You must include a valid receipt showing the amount you paid for the prescription.

For medical expense claims

If you also have other non-VA health insurance, you must include a document called an explanation of benefits. Contact your insurance provider to get this document.

Where to send or bring your claim

Send or bring your signed form and supporting documents to your nearest VA health facility’s community care office.

Find your nearest VA health facility