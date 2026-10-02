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Reimbursement of non-VA prescriptions or medical expenses

In most cases, we pay non-VA providers and pharmacies directly for care and prescriptions you receive in the community. In some cases, we may pay you back for the cost of emergency prescriptions or care. Keep reading on this page to learn how to file a reimbursement claim.

Who can file a reimbursement claim

You can file a reimbursement claim if either of these descriptions is true for you:

  • You paid for an emergency prescription at a pharmacy that’s not in our network, or
  • You paid out of pocket for unauthorized emergency care at a non-VA facility

Note: You can’t file a reimbursement claim for copays or deductible payments.

Learn about getting emergency care at non-VA facilities

How much time you have to file a claim

You must file your claim within a certain time limit. Time limits may vary from 90 days to 2 years. We recommend you file all claims within 90 days from the date of the service.

If you have questions about the time limit to file a claim, call us at . We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.

How to file your claim

Fill out a Veteran Reimbursement Claim Form (VA Form 10-320).

Supporting documents to include with your claim

For prescription claims

You must include a valid receipt with your claim.

And you must include this information—either on the receipt or on another document:

  • The amount you paid for the prescription
  • The name and address of the pharmacy
  • The name of the prescribing provider
  • The date you filled the prescription
  • The name, amount, and dosage of the medicine

For unauthorized emergency care claims

You must include these supporting documents with your claim:

  • A billing statement or receipt showing the amount as “paid”
  • A document showing an itemized list of services and the date the services were provided

Where to send your claim

Mail your completed form and supporting documents to this address:

VHA Office of Veterans Community Care - Payment Operations
PO Box 320394
Flowood, MS 39232

What to expect after you file your claim

We’ll review your claim and decide if you’re eligible for reimbursement. We base decisions on our coverage criteria requirements.

If you submit a claim for medical expenses, we may contact you to request these supporting documents:

  • Medical records
  • The billing statement from the non-VA provider
  • An explanation of benefits from your primary insurance

You’ll need to respond within 30 days to our requests for more documents.

If you need help, call us at . We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.

Related information

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