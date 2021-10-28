VA Puget Sound is scheduling COVID-19 vaccine boosters and additional doses!

COVID-19 additional (third) doses and booster doses are now available by appointment to Veterans, spouses and caregivers at our Seattle and American Lake Campuses and our Community Based Outpatient Clinics. VA Puget Sound will be offering Pfizer additional (third) doses and boosters at upcoming Vaccine Clinic dates at our main campuses in Seattle and American Lake on Saturday, Oct. 16, Monday Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 23. Community Based Outpatient Clinic days and hours vary and are also by scheduled appointment only.

Veterans should call 206-716-5716 to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

It may be more convenient or faster for you to receive your COVID vaccine in the community. All COVID-19 vaccines, at the VA and in the community, are free. Along with VA Puget Sound vaccine options, Veterans can access Washington State’s COVID Vaccine Locator (https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov/).

For additional and updated information about vaccines at VA Puget Sound, please call the Vaccine Hotline at 800-329-8387, extension 64040.

If you don't receive care at the VA, sign up here (https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine) prior to calling to schedule an appointment.

Confused about the difference between the third dose vaccines and the boosters? Unsure if you’re eligible for an additional dose or booster? Want to learn more? Here is some helpful information: https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/booster-shots-and-additional-doses/

Flu Shots

Flu Vaccines are here! You may be able to get your flu shots during regularly scheduled visits. Just connect with your primary care team to explore getting it added to your clinic visit. You may also receive a free flu shot through participating Community Care partners such as CVS, Safeway and Walgreens pharmacies. Veterans can find Community Care instructions and locations at Flu Shots - Community Care (va.gov).