Whole Health Roadshow
Want tips to live life to the fullest? Ready to make some changes in your life in areas that matter to you? Don’t know where to start? The road to better health and well-being starts here, so join us at the 2024 Whole Health Roadshow!
VA Puget Sound is hitting the road with our Whole Health Roadshow. Our 30-minute live program focused on easy health and well-being steps you can take each month based on your personal health goals. You’ll be introduced to proven ways you can reduce anxiety and even diminish pain—from sound baths and mindfulness to tai chi. We’ll wrap up the program with a Whole Health Challenge—something you can do at home. After the program, you can spend time at our one-stop resource fair which brings together subject-matter-experts who can help navigate the VA in areas from housing assistance and VA health care enrollment to the process of filing a PACT Act claim and your care options after hours and on the weekends. Refreshments and swag will be available as well!
We’ll be hosting one Whole Health Roadshow each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. PT, moving across Western Washington. Our initial event locations include:
April 11:
Seattle Campus
(Building 101 basement lobby)
1660 S. Columbian Way, Seattle
May 9:
American Lake Campus
(Auditorium)
9600 Veterans Drive Southwest, Tacoma
June 13:
Everett Community Clinic
220 Olympic Boulevard, Everett
July 11:
Silverdale Community Clinic
9177 Ridgetop Boulevard NW, Silverdale
And if you can’t make it to one of Whole Health Roadshows coming to a location near you, we’ll be streaming the program on https://www.facebook.com/vapugetsound
Whole Health Roadshow Challenges 2024
Challenge yourself to try these Whole Health activities at home!
April: Experience at least one mindfulness video and complete your Personal Health Inventory.
- Mindfulness breathing session videos: "Take a pause to breathe" or "Peace in the present"
- Complete your Personal Health Inventory and bring to your next appointment
May: Experience a tai chi and a yoga video.
- Tai Chi: The gentle power of tai chi class or Chair tai chi
- Yoga: Floor yoga class or Chair yoga class
June: Experience a guided imagery and a muscle relaxation video.
- Guided imagery: Mini mental vacation visualization
- Muscle relaxation: Lightening the load muscle relaxation
July: Try a different meditation video each week.
- Meditation sessions: Body scan meditation, Grounding meditation, Loving kindness meditation, or Gratitude meditation
August: Cook up something different and try one or two Healthy Kitchen recipes.
- Try to make a Strawberry Salad, Salmon Wrap, or White Chicken Chili
September: Relieve pain, stress, or sleeplessness. Try two different acupressure videos.
- Acupressure sessions: Acupressure for your neck, Acupressure for low back pain, or Acupressure for sleep