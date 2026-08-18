Raleigh Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Location and contact information
Address
We're currently conducting all regularly scheduled appointments virtually. Please contact us by phone or online. If you need to speak with someone confidentially, please call us anytime day or night at
8851 Ellstree Lane
Suite 122
Raleigh, NC 27617
Phone number
Main phone:
Hours
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.
Prepare for your visit
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First time visitor? Stop by during our office hours 8:00 am-4:30 pm and let's discuss how we can help.
Many of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
Please call
Non-traditional hours are available.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
To obtain military records fill out SF-180 or go use National Archives and Records Administration online request: eVetRecs. Most, but not all records, are stored at the NPRC. (See full list of Locations of Military Service Records.)
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
We have a large well lit parking area in the Brier Creek Medical Building. Please feel free to park in any available space.
Transportation is available through the Go Triangle which has the public transit of Raleigh, Durham, Cary and Chapel Hill.
In the spotlight
New Vet Centers and Satellite Locations Announced
To improve access to counseling, we are adding three Vet Centers and six satellite locations across the US and its territories. We will continue to expand our program to meet Veteran demand and provide local support to those who served.
Vet Center Outreach Engagement
Would you like to learn more about the Vet Center or schedule an event for staff to participate in person or virtual? Please contact the Veteran Outreach Specialist to learn more or give us a call at
Current Vet Center Groups
Groups include:
- Vietnam Group
- OEF/OIF/OND Focus Group
- Family support group
- Peace Reins: Equine-facilitated learning
- We host a TAPS Raleigh Area Care Group are local survivor support group Meets IN-PERSON the 2nd Saturday of every month.
Counseling services
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We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Have you and your loved ones been impacted by your military service?
Raleigh Vet Center has two Licensed Marriage and Family therapists who can provide services such as:
- Significant Other group
- Couples counseling
- Family counseling
If someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change, we’re here to support you.
Raleigh Vet Center offers counseling and other support such as:
- Bereavement counseling for family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran's death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
- Referrals to community group counseling
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the Raleigh Vet Center we offer individual and group counseling. We also provide referral to VA counseling resources and therapy resources in your community. Specialty care at our center includes:
- Specialty group counseling for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans, Vietnam Veterans, and Spouse/Significant Others
- Evidence based therapies
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to anyone from any service era.
Male and female counselors are available at the Raleigh Vet Center.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
We have therapists trained in evidenced-based therapies to help treat your PTSD, such as:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Eye-Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Prolonged Exposure (PE)
- Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
Referral services
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We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Raleigh Vet Center has therapists to support your needs and can facilitate referrals to the VA Medical Center for treatment if necessary.
Please call us at
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Raleigh Vet Center can help you know where to go and how to register for:
- How to get VA medical benefits and register for care
- Where to go to file claims and other forms
- Understanding your VA education benefits
- Education and referral for VA burial benefits
- Housing and home loans
- Survivor benefits
Raleigh Vet Center can also connect you to other Veteran Service Organizations in your community.
Other services
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We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
How Vet Centers are different than a medical clinic
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Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
You may be eligible for Vet Center services no matter your discharge status or eligibility for VA health care. And we encourage you to contact us, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who can.
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re eligible if you meet any of these service requirements:
- You served on active duty in any combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You provided mortuary services or direct emergency medical care to treat the casualties of war while on active duty, or
- You were a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility, or
- You served on active duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder, or
- You’re a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, or
- You’re a current member of the Reserve Component assigned to a military command in a drill status, including active Reserves, and you need to address a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma that is related to your military service
If you’re a Veteran or service member (including National Guard and Reserves), you’re also eligible for Vet Center services if any of these descriptions is true for you:
- You’re a Vietnam Era Veteran who used Vet Center services before January 2, 2013, or
- You experienced military sexual trauma (anyone from any service era), or
- You currently use any covered VA educational assistance benefits
What are the covered educational assistance benefits?
- Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty
- Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve
- Post-9/11 GI Bill
- Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E)
- Veterans’ Educational Assistance Program (VEAP)
Remember: You don’t need to be enrolled in VA health care to be eligible for Vet Center services. You don’t need to have a service-connected disability. And you can have any character of discharge.
You can use our counseling and other support services when your participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or service member in your family. If the Veteran or service member considers you family, so do we.
You can also use our bereavement services if any of these descriptions is true for your family:
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The Veteran or service member died while serving on active duty, or
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The Veteran was using Vet Center services at the time of their death, or
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The Veteran or service member died by suicide
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.
Call us at
Our confidential call center is staffed by combat Veterans from several eras and family members of Veterans.
You can talk to us about your military experience, issues around transitioning out of military service, or trauma. We’ll help connect you to resources and support at a Vet Center near you.