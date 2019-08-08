Reconstruct military records destroyed in NPRC fire

In 1973, a fire at the National Personnel Records Center (NPRC) in St. Louis, Missouri, destroyed the records held for Veterans who were discharged from the Army and Air Force during certain periods of time. Find out if your records may have been destroyed in this fire, and how to reconstruct your records to support a VA disability compensation claim.

Your records may have been destroyed in the fire if you were discharged from either:

Reconstructing your records

How does VA reconstruct my records?

We submit a specific request to the NPRC for any additional service records they may have or can find for you.

With the information we provide, the NPRC searches for documents that may help to reconstruct your records. They may also reach out to other government agencies. For example, they may try to reconstruct portions of your service treatment records by reviewing unit records, morning reports, and hospital admission records from the surgeon general's office.



How can I get the records I need to support my VA disability compensation claim?

If you're filing a VA disability compensation claim, follow the steps below to get the records you need.