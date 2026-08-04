Types of Veteran ID cards

You may be eligible if one of these descriptions is true for you.

One of these must describe you:

You’re retired from the military, or

You’re on active duty, or

You’re in the National Guard, the Reserves, the Selected Reserves, or Inactive Ready Reserve

Note: Depending on your status, the DoD issues either a Common Access Card (CAC) or a Uniformed Services ID Card (USID). For both types of DoD cards, you’ll need to either be a sponsor or have a sponsor.