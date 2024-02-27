About electronic health information sharing at VA

How electronic sharing helps providers coordinate your care

When we can share your electronic health information, your health care providers have a more complete understanding of your health. This can help avoid issues with your care, such as delays and extra tests that you may not need. And you won’t need to send paper records by mail or carry your records to appointments with participating non-VA providers.

How to manage your electronic sharing options

We share your electronic health information only with participating non-VA providers when they’re treating you. If you want us to share your electronic health information, you don’t have to do anything. We automatically include you in electronic sharing. If you don’t want us to share your electronic health information, you can opt out at any time.

Choosing to opt out won’t affect your access to care from providers. But if you opt out, your participating non-VA providers may not get your records before treating you.

How to opt out of electronic sharing—or opt back in

Online

Sign in to the My HealtheVet website. Go to “Health Records” and select “Electronic Sharing Options.” Then select “Opt Out” or “Opt Back In” to change your options.

Go to the My HealtheVet website

In person, by mail, or by fax

To opt out, you’ll need to fill out an Opt-Out of Sharing Protected Health Information Through Health Information Exchanges (VA Form 10-10164).

Get VA Form 10-10164 to download

To opt back in, you’ll need to fill out a Request for and Permission to Participate in Sharing Protected Health Information Through Health Information Exchanges (VA Form 10-10163).

Get VA Form 10-10163 to download

Submit your completed form to your VA health facility’s medical records office. The medical records office is also called a Release of Information (ROI) office.

Follow these steps to find contact information for your medical records office:

Find your VA health facility On your health facility’s website, scroll to the “In the spotlight” box. Select “Access your health records.” This will bring you to a page with contact information for the medical records office.

How to check if you’ve opted out of electronic sharing

To check your electronic sharing options, sign in to the My HealtheVet website. Go to “Health Records” and select “Electronic Sharing Options.” You can review your current sharing option on that page.

Or contact your VA health facility’s medical records office or Release of Information Office (ROI).

If you’ve recently submitted your form to opt out, or to opt back in, your request may be in process.

What to do if you have more questions

Call us at 877-771-8537 (TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET.