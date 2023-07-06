About our VA community care network and covered services

How our community care network works

When we can’t provide Veterans the care they need at VA facilities, we offer care from expert health care providers in our community care network.

We work with 2 private companies (Optum Serve and TriWest Healthcare Alliance) to manage our network. These companies act as “third-party administrators.” That means they help us find community providers who meet our quality standards in each region of the U.S. They also help process care claims from community providers.