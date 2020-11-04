Claim status tool FAQs
Use our claim status tool to get the latest information about your VA claim, appeal, or decision review.
How can I find out the status of my claim, appeal, or decision review?
You can check the status of your VA claim, appeal, or decision review on VA.gov.
You’ll need to sign in first with DS Logon, My HealtheVet, or ID.me. If you don’t have any of these accounts, you can get one now.
If you need help, please call us at 800-827-1000. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.
What kind of information can I get from VA.gov’s claim status tool?
You can find out:
- Where your claim, appeal, or decision review is in the review process, and
- Which documents and forms (called evidence) we need from you, and
- Which documents we've already received from health care providers, government agencies, and other sources, and
- Details like your claim type, the date we received your claim, and the name of your representative
Note: The claim status tool won't show documents you brought to us in person or sent by mail or fax. You also won't find documents online that we protect because they have private information.
Can the tool tell me when I’ll receive a decision letter for my claim?
The claim status tool won’t provide an exact date. But if the status of your claim is "complete," you can estimate when you’ll receive your decision letter. This status means we’ve already mailed your letter, and it will take 7 to 10 business days to arrive from the date we mailed it.
Note: The tool will show this message just below the status on the claim: “We sent you a decision letter.”
If you don’t receive your letter within 10 days, please call us at 800-827-1000. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.
What types of claims can I track online?
You can use our claim status tool to check the status of a VA claim for compensation, including automobile or clothing allowance, pension benefits, and Aid and Attendance. You can also check the status of your VA health care or GI Bill claim. Find out what other types of claims you can track online with our tool.
Can I upload new evidence online?
Yes. You can use the claim status tool to upload new evidence. From the Files tab, under "Additional evidence," click the Add Files button to submit more evidence.
Note: You can't use this tool to file a claim. Please don't upload claim forms here.
We accept these file types: PDF, GIF, JPEG, BMP, and TXT. The maximum file size is 25 MB. If you can't upload your additional evidence because the file is bigger than 25 MB, please mail it to us instead. You can send it to the same address where you mailed your claim. You can also bring your additional evidence to a regional office near you.
If you need help, you can call us at 800-827-1000. We're here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.
Why does my VA.gov claim info seem different from what’s on eBenefits?
VA.gov and eBenefits describe the claims process in different ways, but the status and other details are correct in both places.