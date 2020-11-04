Claim status tool FAQs

You can check the status of your VA claim, appeal, or decision review on VA.gov.

You’ll need to sign in first with DS Logon, My HealtheVet, or ID.me. If you don’t have any of these accounts, you can get one now.

If you need help, please call us at 800-827-1000. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.