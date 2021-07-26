Combat-Related Special Compensation (CRSC)

Eligibility to apply for Combat-Related Special Compensation

You may be eligible to apply for CRSC if you meet the requirements listed here.

All of these must be true. You:

Are retired (and entitled to or receiving military retirement pay), and

Have a VA disability rating of at least 10%, and

Currently have your DoD retirement payments reduced by the amount of your VA disability payments

Details about your retirement eligibility requirement

One of these must be true. You:

Had 20 or more years of service in the military, National Guard, or Reserve, or

Retired for medical reasons with a disability rating of at least 30% (under Chapter 61), or

Are covered under the Temporary Early Retirement Act (TERA), or

Are on the Temporary Disability Retired List (TDRL)

Evidence and other documents you’ll need to provide

When you submit your application, you’ll need to provide any relevant documents listed here.

Evidence that proves your disability or injuries are the result of a combat-related event, like:

Service medical records. These must be from when your injury happened. They must show the severity of your medical condition and that it's combat-related. Note: Provide only relevant medical records. Please don’t send us all your medical records.

These must be from when your injury happened. They must show the severity of your medical condition and that it's combat-related. Provide only relevant medical records. Please don’t send us all your medical records. Official service records. These include After Action Reports, Investigative Reports, personnel action requests (like DA 4187), and performance evaluations (like NCOERs and OERs).

These include After Action Reports, Investigative Reports, personnel action requests (like DA 4187), and performance evaluations (like NCOERs and OERs). Decorations and award recommendations. These include Purple Heart citations, Combat Action Badges, medals, and decorations for valor.

Documents that show your retirement status and disability rating:

Retirement records. These include retirement orders, the Armed Forces of the United States Report of Transfer, or your DD214.

These include retirement orders, the Armed Forces of the United States Report of Transfer, or your DD214. Your VA decision notice. This will show your disability rating.

What the evidence must show about your combat-related disability

The evidence must show that your injury happened while you were:

Engaged in armed conflict (in combat or during an occupation or raid), or

Engaged in hazardous duty (like demolition, flying, or parachuting), or

Participating in war simulation activities (like live fire weapons practice or hand-to-hand combat training), or

Exposed to instruments of war (like a military vehicle, weapon, or chemical agent), or

Engaged in an activity you received a Purple Heart for

How to request the documents you need

Decision notice: Send us a request in the form of a letter or note. Be sure to ask for “my VA rating decision letter,” and sign your name. Send your request to your nearest VA regional office. Find your nearest VA regional office

Military service records: Request your military service records (including your DD214) online, by mail, or in person. Learn about how to request your military service records

How to apply for CRSC

Send your completed application, along with any supporting documents, to your uniformed service. Please don’t send original supporting documents since your uniformed service won’t return them. Send copies only. And we recommend that you make a copy of your completed application for your own records.

Fill out a Claim for Combat-Related Special Compensation (CRSC) (DD Form 2860).

Download DD Form 2860 (PDF)

Note: There’s a 6-year statute of limitations for CRSC. To be sure you get the full amount of your back payments, you must file your CRSC claim within 6 years of any VA rating decision or the date you become entitled to retired pay, whichever comes first. If you file your claim after this 6-year limit, you can only get up to 6 years’ worth of any payments due to you.

Uniformed service addresses

Find the correct mailing address or email address listed here (these are also on Form 2860):