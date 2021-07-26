Combat-Related Special Compensation (CRSC)
Combat-Related Special Compensation provides tax-free payments to retired Veterans with combat-related disabilities. You must apply for CRSC through your uniformed service. Keep reading to learn about eligibility, evidence you’ll need to provide, and how to apply.
Eligibility to apply for Combat-Related Special Compensation
You may be eligible to apply for CRSC if you meet the requirements listed here.
All of these must be true. You:
- Are retired (and entitled to or receiving military retirement pay), and
- Have a VA disability rating of at least 10%, and
- Currently have your DoD retirement payments reduced by the amount of your VA disability payments
Details about your retirement eligibility requirement
One of these must be true. You:
- Had 20 or more years of service in the military, National Guard, or Reserve, or
- Retired for medical reasons with a disability rating of at least 30% (under Chapter 61), or
- Are covered under the Temporary Early Retirement Act (TERA), or
- Are on the Temporary Disability Retired List (TDRL)
Evidence and other documents you’ll need to provide
When you submit your application, you’ll need to provide any relevant documents listed here.
Evidence that proves your disability or injuries are the result of a combat-related event, like:
- Service medical records. These must be from when your injury happened. They must show the severity of your medical condition and that it's combat-related. Note: Provide only relevant medical records. Please don’t send us all your medical records.
- Official service records. These include After Action Reports, Investigative Reports, personnel action requests (like DA 4187), and performance evaluations (like NCOERs and OERs).
- Decorations and award recommendations. These include Purple Heart citations, Combat Action Badges, medals, and decorations for valor.
Documents that show your retirement status and disability rating:
- Retirement records. These include retirement orders, the Armed Forces of the United States Report of Transfer, or your DD214.
- Your VA decision notice. This will show your disability rating.
What the evidence must show about your combat-related disability
The evidence must show that your injury happened while you were:
- Engaged in armed conflict (in combat or during an occupation or raid), or
- Engaged in hazardous duty (like demolition, flying, or parachuting), or
- Participating in war simulation activities (like live fire weapons practice or hand-to-hand combat training), or
- Exposed to instruments of war (like a military vehicle, weapon, or chemical agent), or
- Engaged in an activity you received a Purple Heart for
How to request the documents you need
Decision notice: Send us a request in the form of a letter or note. Be sure to ask for “my VA rating decision letter,” and sign your name. Send your request to your nearest VA regional office. Find your nearest VA regional office
Military service records: Request your military service records (including your DD214) online, by mail, or in person. Learn about how to request your military service records
How to apply for CRSC
Send your completed application, along with any supporting documents, to your uniformed service. Please don’t send original supporting documents since your uniformed service won’t return them. Send copies only. And we recommend that you make a copy of your completed application for your own records.
Fill out a Claim for Combat-Related Special Compensation (CRSC) (DD Form 2860).
Download DD Form 2860 (PDF)
Note: There’s a 6-year statute of limitations for CRSC. To be sure you get the full amount of your back payments, you must file your CRSC claim within 6 years of any VA rating decision or the date you become entitled to retired pay, whichever comes first. If you file your claim after this 6-year limit, you can only get up to 6 years’ worth of any payments due to you.
Uniformed service addresses
Find the correct mailing address or email address listed here (these are also on Form 2860):
United States Air Force
Disability Division (CRSC)
HQ AFPC/DPPDC
550 C Street West
Randolph AFB, TX 78150-4708
Department of the Army
U.S. Army Human Resources Command
Attn: AHRC-PDP-C (CRSC)
1600 Spearhead Division Avenue, Dept. 480
Fort Knox, KY 40122-5408
Or send your application by email to usarmy.knox.hrc.mbx.tagd-crsc-claims@mail.mil
You can also use eFAX: 502-613-9550
Commander (PSC-PSD-MED)
Personnel Service Center, Attn: CRSC
2703 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE
Washington, DC 20593-7200
If you have any questions about applying for CRSC, you can email the Coast Guard at ARL-SMB-CGPSC-PSD-CRSC@uscg.mil.
Get more information about CRSC from the Coast Guard website
Secretary of the Navy
Council of Review Boards
Attn: Combat Related Special Compensation Branch
720 Kennon Street SE, Suite 309
Washington Navy Yard, DC 20374-5023
Questions you may have about CRSC
Can I get back payments for CRSC?
If you were eligible for CRSC payments in the past, you may be able to get back payments. If you get a new CRSC award letter or there’s a change to your VA disability compensation award, the Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS)—or other payment office for your uniformed service—will audit your account and determine if you should get back payments.
Can I ask my uniformed service to reconsider my request for CRSC?
Yes. You can ask for a reconsideration of the decision from your uniformed service if:
- Your CRSC application gets denied, or
- You receive a new disability rating for a condition or injury that's combat-related, or
- Your disability rating that’s connected to your existing CRSC changes
How to request a reconsideration
Click on your branch of service to find out how to submit your request.
If your CRSC application gets denied, you’ll receive a reconsideration request form in the mail when you get your decision letter. Use this form or simply send a letter, along with any new evidence, to the Air Force asking them to reopen your claim. Be sure to sign your letter. If you need help, you can call 800-525-0102.
Note: If there’s been a change to your disability rating, please also include your most recent decision notice.
Send your completed form and any new evidence to this address:
HQ AFPC/DPFDC
550 C Street West
JBSA Randolph, TX 78150
You can also upload your form and any new evidence through the myPers website:
Log in to your myPers account
Create a myPers account
If your CRSC application gets denied, you can submit a request for reconsideration.
Get the Reconsideration Request Form (CRSC Form 12e) from the Army's Human Resources Command website
Send your completed form and any new evidence to this address:
Department of the Army
U.S. Army Human Resources Command
Attn: AHRC-PDP-C (CRSC)
1600 Spearhead Division Avenue, Dept. 480
Fort Knox, KY 40122-5408
Or fax it to 502-613-9550.
You can also send it by email to usarmy.knox.hrc.mbx.tagd-crsc-claims@mail.mil.
If your CRSC application gets denied, you can submit a request for reconsideration.
Send any new evidence to this address:
Commander (PSC-PSD-MED)
Personnel Service Center, Attn: CRSC
2703 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE
Washington, DC 20593-7200
If your CRSC application gets denied, you’ll receive a reconsideration request form in the mail when you get your decision letter. You can also find this form on our website.
Download the Reconsideration Request Form from the Secretary of the Navy website
Or you can call us at 877-366-2772 to ask us to send you the form by mail or email.
Send your completed form and any new evidence to this address:
Secretary of the Navy Council of Review Boards
Combat-Related Special Compensation Board
720 Kennon Street SE, Suite 309
Washington Navy Yard, DC 20374-5023
Or email it to CRSC@navy.mil.