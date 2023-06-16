Compare VA education benefits

How your character of discharge affects your eligibility

You must have received an honorable discharge to be eligible for these programs:

Post-9/11 GI Bill

Montgomery GI Bill Active Duty (MGIB-AD)

Montgomery GI Bill Selected Reserve (MGIB-SR)

You must have received a discharge under conditions other than dishonorable to be eligible for Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) benefits.

Note: If you’re not eligible for VA education benefits based on your character of discharge, you can apply for a discharge upgrade.

Find out how to apply for a discharge upgrade

Service requirements

For Post-9/11 GI Bill

You must have started your service on or after September 11, 2001.

And one of these must be true:

You served for at least 90 days total on active duty, or

You served for at least 30 days on active duty, without a break, and were honorably discharged with a service-connected disability, or

You received a Purple Heart

For MGIB-AD

The required service start date depends on certain factors, like when you served on active duty and whether your military pay decreased.

You must have served between 2 and 4 years. The minimum amount of time you must have served depends on other factors.

Check the full eligibility requirements for MGIB-AD

For MGIB-SR

You agreed to serve for a period after June 30, 1985 (or for some types of training, after September 30, 1990).

And one of these must be true:

You agreed to serve 6 years in the Selected Reserve, or

You’re an officer in the Selected Reserve and you agreed to serve 6 years in addition to your initial service obligation

For VR&E

There are no requirements for when or how long you served.

Check other eligibility requirements for VR&E