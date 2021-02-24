How to change your legal name on file with VA

Change your name for VA benefit payments

Documents you'll need to send us

If you receive direct benefit payments and want to request that we change your name, please send us both of these documents:

A letter requesting that your VA benefit records be updated with your new legal name, and

A copy of your unexpired government-issued photo ID (like a passport or driver’s license) that shows your date of birth and your new or old legal name

You'll also need to send us one of the documents listed below, depending on the reason for your name change.

If your name change is because of marriage, divorce, or an annulment, send us 1 of these 2 documents along with your letter and photo ID:

A copy of your marriage certificate, or

A copy of your divorce or annulment decree

If your name change is for any other reason (not because of marriage, divorce, or an annulment), send us 1 of these 2 documents along with your letter and photo ID:

A copy of your Social Security card with your new legal name, or

A copy of a court order showing your name change

Where to send your request

Send your letter and the required documents listed above to each program office that you get payments from. Find the benefit program addresses below.

Note: You can also call your regional office to get help changing your name on file with VA.