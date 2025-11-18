How to change your legal name on file with VA

Change your name for VA health care

Documents you’ll need to send us

If you receive VA health care and want to request that we change your name, send us both of these documents:

A letter asking us to update your VA health care records with your new legal name, and

A copy of your unexpired, government-issued photo ID that shows your date of birth and your new legal name. We’ll accept a passport, driver’s license, or government ID (federal, state, or local ID).

If you receive VA health care and want to request that we completely remove any part of your name or change any full part of your name to an initial, send us all of these documents:

A letter asking us to update your VA health care records with your new legal name, and

1 form of unexpired primary identification, and

1 form of secondary identification that displays your requested name. All identity traits must match on the document provided.

What we accept as primary identification

A state-issued driver’s license with your new name, photo, and date of birth

A passport with your new name, photo, and date of birth

A federal, state, or local government-issued photo ID with your new name and date of birth

What we accept as secondary identification

A Social Security card or a letter from the Social Security Administration with your requested name

A court order for a name change

A certificate of naturalization that includes an official name change

Where to send your request

Send your letter and the required documents listed above to your VA medical center.

Find contact information for your VA medical center

Note: You can also call your VA medical center to get help changing your name on file with VA. Ask for the eligibility department.