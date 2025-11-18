How to change your legal name on file with VA
If you’re a Veteran, spouse, dependent, or caregiver and you get VA health care or direct benefit payments, you’ll need to tell us if you have a legal name change so we can change your name on file with us. You must contact your VA medical center, each VA program office that you receive direct benefit payments from, and the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) support office. Keep reading to find out how to change your name with each of these offices.
You must also change your legal name in DEERS separately
Your information on file with VA must match what’s in DEERS. When you change your name on file with VA, it doesn’t automatically get updated in DEERS. So you’ll need to contact the Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) separately to change your name in DEERS.
Change your name for VA health care
Documents you’ll need to send us
If you receive VA health care and want to request that we change your name, send us both of these documents:
- A letter asking us to update your VA health care records with your new legal name, and
- A copy of your unexpired, government-issued photo ID that shows your date of birth and your new legal name. We’ll accept a passport, driver’s license, or government ID (federal, state, or local ID).
If you receive VA health care and want to request that we completely remove any part of your name or change any full part of your name to an initial, send us all of these documents:
- A letter asking us to update your VA health care records with your new legal name, and
- 1 form of unexpired primary identification, and
- 1 form of secondary identification that displays your requested name. All identity traits must match on the document provided.
What we accept as primary identification
- A state-issued driver’s license with your new name, photo, and date of birth
- A passport with your new name, photo, and date of birth
- A federal, state, or local government-issued photo ID with your new name and date of birth
What we accept as secondary identification
- A Social Security card or a letter from the Social Security Administration with your requested name
- A court order for a name change
- A certificate of naturalization that includes an official name change
Where to send your request
Send your letter and the required documents listed above to your VA medical center.
Find contact information for your VA medical center
Note: You can also call your VA medical center to get help changing your name on file with VA. Ask for the eligibility department.
Change your name for VA benefit payments
Documents you’ll need to send us
If you receive direct benefit payments and want to request that we change your name, please send us both of these documents:
- A letter requesting that your VA benefit records be updated with your new legal name, and
- A copy of your unexpired, government-issued photo ID (like a passport or driver’s license) that shows your date of birth and your new or old legal name
You’ll also need to send us 1 of these documents, depending on the reason for your name change.
If your name change is because of marriage, divorce, or an annulment, send us 1 of these 2 documents along with your letter and photo ID:
- A copy of your marriage certificate, or
- A copy of your divorce or annulment decree
If your name change is for any other reason (not because of marriage, divorce, or an annulment), send us 1 of these 2 documents along with your letter and photo ID:
- A copy of your Social Security card with your new legal name, or
- A copy of a court order showing your name change
Where to send your request
Send your letter and the required documents to each program office that you get payments from. Find the instructions for each benefit program here.
Note: You can also call your regional office to get help changing your name on file with us.
Benefit programs
Disability
Send your letter and required documents to this address:
Department of Veterans Affairs
Claims Intake Center
PO Box 5235
Janesville, WI 53547-5235
Education and training
Send your letter and required documents using QuickSubmit on AccessVA.
Upload your letter and documents using QuickSubmit on AccessVA
You can also send us your letter and required documents through Ask VA.
Upload your letter and documents using Ask VA
Note: You’ll need to contact your school or training institution separately.
Home loans or housing assistance
Life insurance
Send your letter and required documents to your VA life insurance office.
Pension
Send your letter and required documents to this address:
Department of Veterans Affairs
Pension Intake Center
PO Box 5365
Janesville, WI 53547-5365
Veteran Readiness and Employment (Chapter 31)
Send your letter and required documents to this address:
VR&E Intake Center
PO Box 5210
Janesville, WI 53547-5210