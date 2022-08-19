How to get your medical records from your VA health facility

How to submit a medical records request

You’ll need to fill out an Individuals’ Request for a Copy of Their Own Health Information (VA Form 10-5345a).

Get VA Form 10-5345a to download

Submit your completed form to your VA health facility’s medical records office. This office is also called a Release of Information Office. You can submit your form by mail, by fax, or in person.

If you go in person, bring your Veterans Health Identification Card or driver’s license.

How to find your medical records office

Follow these steps to find contact information for your VA health facility’s medical records office:

Find your VA health facility On your health facility’s website, scroll to the “In the spotlight” box. Select “Access your health records.” This will bring you to a page with contact information for the medical records office.

Note: If you get care at a Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) or Outpatient Clinic (OPC), call the medical records office first. Ask if they have your records. You may need to request your records through a VA medical center instead of the clinic.

How long it takes to get your records

The time it takes us to provide your records depends on how we’re storing them:

If your records are in an online system, it may take up to 30 calendar days.

If your records are on paper, it may take up to 60 calendar days. This usually applies to records created before 1998.

Please allow time for us to process your request. If your request will take us longer than expected, we’ll send you a letter in the mail. If you don’t get a letter within 20 calendar days, you can contact us. Contacting us before then may cause a delay.