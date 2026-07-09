How to get your medical records from your VA health facility

How to submit a medical records request

You can request copies of your VA medical records online, by mail, by fax, or in person.

Option 1: Online through secure message

Send a secure message telling us which medical records you’d like us to send you. We’ll acknowledge your message within 3 business days. And we’ll let you know the next steps to complete your request.

To send a message, you’ll need to select a care team that meets both of these requirements:

A team from the health facility where you received your care, and

A team with “Release of Information” in the name

Send a secure message

Note: If you don’t find a care team with “Release of Information” in the name, you can submit your request by mail, by fax, or in person.

Option 2: By mail, by fax, or in person

To request your records, you’ll need to fill out an Individuals’ Request for a Copy of Their Own Health Information (VA Form 10-5345a).

Get VA Form 10-5345a to download

Submit your completed form to your VA health facility’s medical records office.

You can submit your form by mail, by fax, or in person. If you go in person, bring a valid photo ID, like your Veterans Health Identification Card or driver’s license.

How to find your medical records office

Follow these steps to find contact information for your VA health facility’s medical records office:

Find your VA health facility On your health facility’s website, go to the Other services section on the main page. Select Access your health records. This will bring you to a page with contact information for the medical records office.

Note: If you get care at a Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) or Outpatient Clinic (OPC), call the medical records office first to ask if they have your records. You may need to request your records through a VA health facility instead of the clinic.

How long it takes to get your records

The time it takes us to provide your records depends on how we’re storing them:

If we’re storing your records in an online system, it may take up to 30 calendar days.

If we’re storing your records on paper, it may take up to 60 calendar days. This usually applies to records created before 1998.

Allow time for us to process your request. If your request will take longer than expected, we’ll send you a letter in the mail. If you don’t get a letter within 20 calendar days, you can contact your facility’s medical records office. Contacting the medical records office before then may cause a delay.

How to request other types of records

If you need your military records from active-duty service, you’ll need to submit a request for your military service records to the National Archives.

Learn how to request your military service records

If you need your VA compensation, pension, or benefits records, you’ll need to submit a personal records request to the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA).

Request your personal records online