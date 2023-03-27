How to report the death of a Veteran to VA
If you’re the survivor of a Veteran who has died, or their legal representative, we encourage you to contact us as soon as possible to report the death. Learn about the information you can provide to help us verify the Veteran’s identity. And find out how to contact us by phone, in person, or by mail.
Reporting right away helps survivors avoid debt
Reporting the Veteran’s death as soon as possible helps survivors avoid debt from benefit overpayments.
When a Veteran dies, we want to make sure their survivors avoid any overpayments and debts. When you contact us to report a death, we’ll stop any benefit payments the Veteran was receiving.
Information you can provide to help us verify the Veteran’s identity
Provide as much of this information as you can:
- Full name
- Social Security number or VA claim number
- Date of birth
- Date of death
- Branch of service
Note: You don’t need to have all of this information ready when you contact us. Provide the information you have. It will help us verify the Veteran’s identity.
If you’re reporting a death in person at a VA regional office or by mail, provide copies of these documents if you have them:
- Death certificate or other public record of the Veteran’s death
- Discharge document (like a DD214)
Get more information about our list of discharge documents
How to contact us
Calling is the fastest way for you to report a death so we know to stop benefit payments. You can also report in person at a VA regional office or by mail.
By phone
Call us at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711) and select 5. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.
In person
Go to a VA regional office.
Find the nearest VA regional office
By mail
If you report by mail, be sure to include this information:
- Your relationship to the Veteran, and
- Any supporting documents that can help us verify the Veteran’s identity
Send the information to this address:
Department of Veterans Affairs
Claims Intake Center
PO Box 4444
Janesville, WI 53547-4444
Note: When you report a death by mail, it may take longer for us to stop any benefit payments the Veteran was receiving.