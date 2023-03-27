How to report the death of a Veteran to VA

Reporting right away helps survivors avoid debt

Reporting the Veteran’s death as soon as possible helps survivors avoid debt from benefit overpayments.

When a Veteran dies, we want to make sure their survivors avoid any overpayments and debts. When you contact us to report a death, we’ll stop any benefit payments the Veteran was receiving.

Information you can provide to help us verify the Veteran’s identity

Provide as much of this information as you can:

Full name

Social Security number or VA claim number

Date of birth

Date of death

Branch of service

Note: You don’t need to have all of this information ready when you contact us. Provide the information you have. It will help us verify the Veteran’s identity.

If you’re reporting a death in person at a VA regional office or by mail, provide copies of these documents if you have them:

Death certificate or other public record of the Veteran’s death

Discharge document (like a DD214)

Get more information about our list of discharge documents

Calling is the fastest way for you to report a death so we know to stop benefit payments. You can also report in person at a VA regional office or by mail.

By phone

Call us at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711) and select 5. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.

In person

Go to a VA regional office.

Find the nearest VA regional office

By mail

If you report by mail, be sure to include this information:

Your relationship to the Veteran, and

Any supporting documents that can help us verify the Veteran’s identity

Send the information to this address:

Department of Veterans Affairs

Claims Intake Center

PO Box 4444

Janesville, WI 53547-4444

Note: When you report a death by mail, it may take longer for us to stop any benefit payments the Veteran was receiving.