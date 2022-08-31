Monkeypox information for Veterans

Monkeypox testing at VA

Monkeypox testing is available through every VA health facility.

If you have symptoms that may be caused by monkeypox (like an unexplained rash), ask your health care provider to help you decide if you should get a monkeypox test.

Get a list of monkeypox symptoms on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website

Your provider can help you get a test if needed.

Send a secure message to your provider