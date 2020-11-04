 Skip to Content
Request a discharge upgrade or correction

You can apply for a discharge upgrade by mail or with the help of a Veterans Service Organization (VSO).

How to apply for a discharge upgrade

Get personalized instructions for how to apply

First, answer a series of questions online

Based on your answers, we’ll give you the information you need to apply for a discharge upgrade or correction:

  • Step-by-step instructions that are specific to your situation
  • PDFs of the forms you'll need to complete that you can download
  • The address where you’ll mail your application and supporting documents (be sure to use the address we give you so your application goes to the right board)

Other ways to get the forms you need

You can also get application forms and instructions from:

Or call us at 800-827-1000. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.

