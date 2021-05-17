Submitting a Financial Status Report (VA Form 5655)

You need to submit a Financial Status Report (VA Form 5655) when you want to request any of these debt repayment or relief options:

Repayment plan of over 5 years

Compromise offer

Waiver

There are certain cases when you can request help without a Financial Status Report:

As part of our COVID-19 relief efforts, you don't need to submit a Financial Status Report for repayment plans of 5 years or less

If you submitted a Financial Status Report to the Debt Management Center in the past 6 months, you don’t need to submit a new one unless you have changes to report. For example, you’ll need to submit a new report if you’ve lost your job or gotten a new job since your last report.

In these cases, call us at 800-827-0648 (or 1-612-713-6415 from overseas). We’re here Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET. If you have hearing loss, call TTY: 711.