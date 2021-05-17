Submitting a Financial Status Report (VA Form 5655)

If you work different hours or earn different amounts each month:
Tell us the average amount you earn each month, as best you can. If you reported wages on your tax return for last year, you can divide those reported wages by 12 and use that amount.
If you have expenses that vary from month to month:
Tell us the amount you paid on your last month's bill. Or, add up how much you spent over the past year and divide by 12 to get an estimated monthly amount.
This may apply to expenses like gas, electricity, or cell phone bills.
If you have expenses you don't pay each month:
Try to find receipts for the past year. Then, add up how much you spent for the year and divide by 12 to get an estimated monthly cost.
This may apply to expenses like clothing or health care copay costs.
Note: You don't need to send us copies of your bills or receipts when you request help. We may ask you to share more information as we review your request.