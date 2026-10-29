Submitting a Financial Status Report (VA Form 5655)
You’ll need to submit a Financial Status Report (VA Form 5655) as part of your request for help with certain VA repayment or debt relief options. Keep reading to learn more about this report and how to submit one.
Financial Status Report (VA Form 5655) basics
You need to submit a Financial Status Report (VA Form 5655) when you want to request any of these debt repayment or relief options:
- Repayment plan of more than 5 years
- Compromise offer (ask us to accept a lower amount of money as full payment of the debt)
- Waiver (ask us to forgive the debt)
If your financial situation changes, you’ll need to submit a new Financial Status Report. For example, you’ll need to submit a new report if you lost your job or got a new job since your last report.
When you request help with a VA debt, we want to make sure we fully understand your financial situation. If you’re married, we also need to understand your spouse’s financial situation. This helps us accurately assess your household’s finances.
Your report gives us details about your finances and other factors that affect how much you can pay on your debt. This helps us make the best decision on your request.
When you submit a Financial Status Report, we sometimes ask for a personal statement.
We ask you to tell us why you’re requesting a certain debt relief option. This helps us understand your situation so we can make the best decision on your request.
If you request one of these debt relief options, you’ll need to include a personal statement:
- For a compromise offer, explain why you're asking to pay less than the full amount of the debt. Tell us the one-time amount you're offering as full payment.
- For a waiver request, explain why you feel you shouldn’t have to repay the debt. Share more information that you haven’t already shared in writing and that isn't in your VA records. You can also request an oral hearing.
If you request help with debt online, we give you space to add your statement. If you request help by mail or in person, you’ll need to write a letter and include it with your report.
For debt related to VA disability compensation, non-service-connected pension, or education benefits
You can submit your completed VA Form 5655 and personal statement in either of these 2 ways:
- Online: Our online form includes a section for your personal statement.
Submit your Financial Status Report online
- By mail: Fill out and sign VA Form 5655. Write your personal statement in a separate document.
Get VA Form 5655 to download
Mail your form and statement to:
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
Debt Management Center
PO Box 11930
St. Paul, MN 55111
For debt related to VA health care copays
Fill out and sign VA Form 5655. Write your personal statement in a separate document.
Send your form and statement by mail, or bring them in person, to the business office or health administration office at your nearest VA medical center.
You can contact a VA accredited representative. These trusted professionals are trained and certified to help you with VA-related needs.
Questions you may have while you fill out VA Form 5655
You'll need this information (for both you and your spouse if you’re married):
- Work history for the past 2 years. You'll need the employer name, start and end dates, and monthly income for each job.
- Income. This includes money you earn from a job, VA or Social Security benefits, or other sources. You’ll find the details you’ll need on a recent paycheck.
- Assets. These include cash, savings, stocks and bonds, real estate, cars, jewelry, and other items of value.
- Monthly living expenses. These include housing, food, and utilities (like gas, electricity, and water).
- Other living expenses. These include expenses like clothing, transportation, child care, or health care.
- Installment contracts or other debts. These include car loans, student loans, credit card debt, and other debts or purchase payment plans.
- Bankruptcy information. If you've ever declared bankruptcy, you'll need the date discharged, court location, and docket number.
Estimate the amount of money you think you would get if you sold the item in your local community. To get an idea of prices, you can check these places:
- Online forums for your community
- Classified ads in local newspapers
- Websites that appraise the value of cars or other items
We accept estimated amounts.
If you work different hours or earn different amounts each month:
Tell us the average amount you earn each month, as best you can. If you reported wages on your tax return for last year, you can divide those reported wages by 12 and use that amount.
If you have expenses that vary from month to month:
Tell us the amount you paid on your last month's bill. Or, add up how much you spent over the past year and divide by 12 to get an estimated monthly amount.
This may apply to expenses like gas, electricity, or cell phone bills.
If you have expenses you don't pay each month:
Try to find receipts for the past year. Then, add up how much you spent for the year and divide by 12 to get an estimated monthly cost.
This may apply to expenses like clothing or health care copay costs.
Note: You don't need to send us copies of your bills or receipts when you request help. We may ask you to share more information as we review your request.
You’ll find the VA file number and deduction code for each debt printed in these 2 places:
- In the upper right corner of your debt collection letters
- On the left side of your payment remittance stubs. You'll find these stubs at the bottom of each collection letter.
In many cases, we use your Social Security number for your VA file number.