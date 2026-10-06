Support for common passkey issues

What do I do when I get sign in with passkey errors?

No passkey found

If your browser or device can’t find a passkey, you may get an error like “No passkeys found” or “No saved passkeys for this device.”

Here’s what this error could mean:

No passkey created yet. If you didn’t create a passkey yet, sign in with ID.me or Login.gov and go to your VA.gov profile. Select Account security , then select Passkeys . Select Create a new passkey to create a passkey you can use to sign in next time.

If you didn’t create a passkey yet, sign in with or and go to your VA.gov profile. Select , then select . Select to create a passkey you can use to sign in next time. Your passkey may be saved on another browser or device. Make sure you’re signed in to the same password manager account or using the same browser where you created your passkey.

Make sure you’re signed in to the same password manager account or using the same browser where you created your passkey. Your passkey was deleted. If your passkey was deleted from your VA.gov profile or your device or password manager, it won’t work anymore. Check your VA.gov profile in Account security settings for a list of your current passkeys. Check your device or password manager settings to see a list of your current passkeys.

Learn how to create and use a passkey on VA.gov

Biometric or device lock failed

You’ll get this error if your device or browser finds a passkey for VA.gov, but the method you used to unlock your device failed.

If your fingerprint or face fails, your device may show your device lock as a fallback option.

Clear your device camera or fingerprint sensor, and retry.

If you recently changed your device lock, you may need to sign in to your password manager again.

Sign in works on 1 device but not another

If your passkey isn’t available on your device, it may be device-bound. This means it doesn’t automatically sync across devices using the same password manager account.

Check your password manager settings to see if you can sync your passkey on other devices. If not, you can create a new passkey on your other device.

Learn how to create and use a passkey on VA.gov

Signing in with another device with a QR code

If you’re signing in with a passkey on another device, like a phone or tablet, here’s what to check:

Bluetooth is turned on for both devices

Both devices have an internet connection

If the request times out, try refreshing the browser on your device to reload the page and try again

Security key option not supported

If you selected the option to sign in with a security key, your browser or device will return an error. You may see a message from your device or browser, like “Device not supported” or something similar.

At this time, VA.gov only supports passkeys on a device with fingerprint, face, or device lock turned on. You’ll need to use a device or browser with a password manager instead.

Still can’t sign in

If you’ve tried these troubleshooting steps and still can’t sign in with your passkey, you can sign in with your ID.me or Login.gov account instead.

If this doesn’t work, contact us at (TTY: 711). We’re here 24/7. Be sure to tell the representative the specific error code you get.