Support for common passkey issues
Learn more about common passkey errors and tips you can try to resolve them.
Since each device and password manager is different, the error messages you get may vary. We may also provide information about certain passkey errors directly on the website or inside the app. If you have issues signing in with your passkey, you can always sign in with your ID.me or Login.gov account instead.
How do I troubleshoot common passkey errors?
You can fix many passkey issues with some simple troubleshooting steps.
Here’s what you can try:
- Refresh your browser. Sometimes other page elements can cause problems with your password manager or device.
- Update your browser or device operating system. Passkeys always work best when your device and browser are up-to-date.
- Make sure your device lock is enabled. Passkeys won’t work if your device is unlocked by default.
- Confirm you have passkeys enabled on your device. This applies to Google Password Manager, iCloud Keychain, or Microsoft Password Manager.
- Make sure you’re signed in, or your browser extension is installed and enabled. If you’re using a third-party password manager, be sure you can access it on your device or browser.
- Make sure Bluetooth is turned on. This applies if you’re using a QR code to access your passkey on another device.
Note: If you have any issues signing in with your passkey, you can always sign in with ID.me or Login.gov instead.
What do I do when I get sign in with passkey errors?
No passkey found
If your browser or device can’t find a passkey, you may get an error like “No passkeys found” or “No saved passkeys for this device.”
Here’s what this error could mean:
- No passkey created yet. If you didn’t create a passkey yet, sign in with ID.me or Login.gov and go to your VA.gov profile. Select Account security, then select Passkeys. Select Create a new passkey to create a passkey you can use to sign in next time.
- Your passkey may be saved on another browser or device. Make sure you’re signed in to the same password manager account or using the same browser where you created your passkey.
- Your passkey was deleted. If your passkey was deleted from your VA.gov profile or your device or password manager, it won’t work anymore. Check your VA.gov profile in Account security settings for a list of your current passkeys. Check your device or password manager settings to see a list of your current passkeys.
Learn how to create and use a passkey on VA.gov
Biometric or device lock failed
You’ll get this error if your device or browser finds a passkey for VA.gov, but the method you used to unlock your device failed.
If your fingerprint or face fails, your device may show your device lock as a fallback option.
Clear your device camera or fingerprint sensor, and retry.
If you recently changed your device lock, you may need to sign in to your password manager again.
Sign in works on 1 device but not another
If your passkey isn’t available on your device, it may be device-bound. This means it doesn’t automatically sync across devices using the same password manager account.
Check your password manager settings to see if you can sync your passkey on other devices. If not, you can create a new passkey on your other device.
Learn how to create and use a passkey on VA.gov
Signing in with another device with a QR code
If you’re signing in with a passkey on another device, like a phone or tablet, here’s what to check:
- Bluetooth is turned on for both devices
- Both devices have an internet connection
- If the request times out, try refreshing the browser on your device to reload the page and try again
Security key option not supported
If you selected the option to sign in with a security key, your browser or device will return an error. You may see a message from your device or browser, like “Device not supported” or something similar.
At this time, VA.gov only supports passkeys on a device with fingerprint, face, or device lock turned on. You’ll need to use a device or browser with a password manager instead.
Still can’t sign in
If you’ve tried these troubleshooting steps and still can’t sign in with your passkey, you can sign in with your ID.me or Login.gov account instead.
If this doesn’t work, contact us at
What do I do when I get errors creating a passkey?
Something went wrong
This is a generic passkey error that could mean several different things.
Here’s how to try to resolve the issue:
- Refresh your browser and try again
- Sign out and sign in again, then retry
- Try again using a different browser or device
This device can’t create a passkey
Make sure your device lock is enabled, and your browser and operating system are up to date.
Passkey already exists
You’ll see this error if a passkey already exists for VA.gov.
- Check Your passkeys to see if there’s a passkey already listed for this device or password manager
- Overwrite your existing passkey with a new one, if your password manager lets you
Request timed out
Check your internet connection, refresh your browser, and try again.
Security key option not supported
If you selected the option to create your passkey with a security key, your browser or device will return an error. You may get a message from your device or browser, like “Device not supported” or something similar.
Note: At this time, VA.gov only supports passkeys on a device with fingerprint, face, or device lock turned on.
What do I do when I get errors deleting a passkey?
What if I delete my passkey from my password manager?
If you delete the passkey from your password manager, you won’t be able to sign in with it anymore. You’ll need to delete this passkey from your VA.gov profile before you create a new one.
Here’s how to delete your passkey:
1. Sign in with your ID.me or Login.gov account.
2. Navigate to your VA.gov profile.
3. Select Account security, then select Passkeys.
4. In Your passkeys you can find the passkey you want to delete based on the name of the device or password manager you used.
5. Select Delete to remove the passkey from your VA.gov profile. Then select Yes, delete.
What if I delete my passkey from VA.gov?
If you delete a passkey in your VA.gov profile, it won’t work anymore. After you delete the passkey from VA.gov, there will still be a passkey saved in your device or password manager. But it won’t work for any devices accessing that password manager.
Here’s how to create a new passkey to sign in:
- Delete the passkey in your device or password manager settings
- Sign in with your ID.me or Login.gov account to create a new passkey
What if my passkey still appears after it’s deleted?
If you deleted your passkey but it still shows up as an option, you may need to refresh your browser or device to sync the changes.
Here’s what else you can do:
- Check each device signed in to your password manager. The passkey may still be saved on another device.
- Restart your browser.
- Check to make sure you deleted the passkey from both your VA.gov profile and your password manager or device.
What if I lose access to my device?
If you replace your device because it’s broken or outdated, your passkey may be available on your new device if you sign in with the same password manager tool, like iCloud Keychain or Google Password Manager. If you have a brand new phone or device type, you can always sign in to VA.gov with an ID.me or Login.gov account and create a new passkey in your VA.gov profile.
Here’s what to do if your device was lost or stolen:
- Lock the device remotely, using the Find my iPhone or Find my device feature.
- Secure the account you want to use to manage your passkeys. For example, change your Apple account or Google account password.
- Review Your passkeys in your VA.gov profile in Account security settings to make sure the passkey hasn’t been used. If you can’t sign in to ID.me or Login.gov without access to your phone, contact their customer support team.
Learn more about how to get support from ID.me or Login.gov
Here’s how to delete the passkey from your VA.gov profile:
1. Sign in with your ID.me or Login.gov account.
2. Navigate to your VA.gov profile.
3. Select Account security. Then select Passkeys.
4. In Your passkeys you can find the passkey you want to delete based on the name of the device or password manager you used.
5. Select Delete to remove the passkey from your VA.gov profile. Then select Yes, delete.