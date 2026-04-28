Veterans Transportation Program representatives
If you’re a Veteran enrolled in VA health care, you can contact a Veterans Transportation Program (VTP) representative to request free rides to and from your VA health appointments. Select your state from the list on this page to get the contact information for your local VTP representative.
Or, you can request rides using our online ride request service (called “VetRide”).
Alabama to California
Alabama
VA Birmingham health care
VA Birmingham Medical Center
700 19th Street S.
Birmingham, AL 35233
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Michael Fields
Email: michael.fields4@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Lerone Jackson
Email: lerone.jackson@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA Birmingham health care
VA Central Alabama-Montgomery health care
Montgomery VA Medical Center
215 Perry Hill Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Tommy Hardin
Email: tommy.hardin@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Antonio Terrones
Email: antonio.terrones2@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA Central Alabama-Montgomery health care
VA Central Alabama-Tuskegee health care
Tuskegee VA Medical Center
2400 Hospital Road
Tuskegee, AL 36083-5001
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Tommy Hardin
Email: tommy.hardin@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Antonio Terrones
Email: antonio.terrones2@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA Central Alabama-Tuskegee health care
VA Tuscaloosa health care
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
3701 Loop Road
East Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Will Tolton
Email: willie.tolton@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Sherry Washington
Email: sherry.washington@va.gov
Phone:
Alaska
VA Alaska health care
Colonel Mary Louise Rasmuson Campus
1201 North Muldoon Road
Anchorage, AK 99504
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Beneficiary Travel
Email: ancbenetravel@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Rebecca Hansen
Email: rebecca.hansen3@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: David Young
Email: david.young@va.gov
Phone:
Arizona
VA Northern Arizona health care
Bob Stump VA Medical Center
500 North Highway 89
Prescott, AZ 86313
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Joseph Bartoli
Email: joseph.bartoli@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Anthony Maher
Email: anthony.maher2@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Bob Stump VA Medical Center
VA Phoenix health care
Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center
650 E. Indian School Road
Phoenix, AZ 85012
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Melanee Howard
Email: melanee.howard@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Greg Federick
Email: gregory.federick@va.gov
Phone:
VA Southern Arizona health care
Tuscon VA Medical Center
3601 South 6th Avenue
Tucson, AZ 85723
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Jose Acosta
Email: jose.acosta@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Starla Owens-Brown
Email: starla.owens-brown@va.gov
Phone:
Arkansas
VA Ozarks health care
Fayetteville VA Medical Center
1100 North College Avenue
Fayetteville, AR 72703-1944
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Michael Bush
Email: michael.bush@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Nicholas Donahoe
Email: nicholas.donahoe@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the VA Fayetteville Medical Center
VA Central Arkansas health care
John L. McClellan Veterans Memorial Hospital
4300 West 7th Street
Little Rock, AR 72205-5484
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Joshua Check
Email: joshua.check@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Dennis Phillips
Email: dennis.phillips@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the John L. McClellan Veterans Memorial Hospital
VA Central Arkansas health care
Eugene A. Towbin VA Healthcare Center
2200 Fort Roots Drive
North Little Rock, AR 72114
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Joshua Check
Email: joshua.check@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Dennis Phillips
Email: dennis.phillips@va.gov
Phone:
California
VA Central California health care
Fresno VA Medical Center
2615 E. Clinton Avenue
Fresno, CA 93703
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Monique Peters
Email: moinque.peters@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Charles Shackelford
Email: charles.shackelford@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA Central California health care
VA Greater Los Angeles-Sepulveda health care
Sepulveda VA Medical Center
16111 Plummer Street
Sepulveda, CA 91343-2036
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: David Lujan
Email: david.lujan@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Allison Guerrero
Email: allison.guerrero@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA Sepulveda health care
VA Greater Los Angeles health care
West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90073
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: David Lujan
Email: david.lujan@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Allison Guerrero
Email: allison.guerrero@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA Greater Los Angeles health care
VA Loma Linda health care
Jerry L. Pettis Memorial VA Hospital
11201 Benton Street
Loma Linda, CA 92357
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Oscar Cruz
Email: oscar.cruz17@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Alondra Perez
Email: alondra.perez@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA Loma Linda health care
VA Long Beach health care
Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center
5901 E. 7th Street
Long Beach, CA 90822
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: David “Earl” Easley
Email: david.easley@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Erwin Velasco
Email: erwin.velasco@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA Long Beach health care
VA Northern California-Martinez health care
Martinez VA Medical Center
150 Muir Road
Martinez, CA 94553
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Rikki Koen
Email: rikki.koen@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Merico Zanotti
Email: merico.zanotti@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Martinez VA Medical Center
VA Northern California-Sacramento health care
Sacramento VA Medical Center
10535 Hospital Way
Mather, CA 95655
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Pavianna Wilson
Email: pavianna.wilson@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Merico Zanotti
Email: merico.zanotti@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Sacramento VA Medical Center
VA Palo Alto health care
Palo Alto VA Medical Center
3801 Miranda Avenue
Palo Alto, CA 94034-1290
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Veterans Transportation Program Dispatcher
Email: vtspaloalto@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Beneficiary Travel Office
Phone:
Go to VA Palo Alto health care
VA Palo Alto-Livermore health care
Palo Alto VA Medical Center-Livermore
4951 Arroyo Road
Livermore, CA 94550
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Seema Dalby
Email: seema.dalby@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Dung Phan
Email: dung.phan@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Livermore VA Medical Center
VA Palo Alto-Menlo Park health care
Palo Alto VA Medical Center-Menlo Park
795 Willow Road
Menlo Park, CA 94025
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Seema Dalby
Email: seema.dalby@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Dung Phan
Email: dung.phan@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Menlo Park VA Medical Center
VA San Diego health care
Jennifer Moreno VA Medical Center
3350 La Jolla Village Drive
San Diego, CA 92161
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Charles Kirkman
Email: charles.kirkman@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Roman Castro
Email: roman.castro@va.gov
Phone:
Go to Jennifer Moreno VA Medical Center
VA San Francisco health care
San Francisco VA Medical Center
4150 Clement Street
San Francisco, CA 94121
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
VA Travel Office email: vhasfchcsvts@va.gov
Primary contact: Billy Montgomery
Email: billy.montgomery@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Gladys Jefferson
Email: gladys.jefferson@va.gov
Phone:
Colorado to Georgia
Colorado
VA Eastern Colorado health care
Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center
1700 North Wheeling Street
Aurora, CO 80045-7211
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Veterans Transportation Program (VTP) ride request
Phone:
Go to the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center
VA Grand Junction health care
Grand Junction VA Medical Center
2121 North Avenue
Grand Junction, CO 81501
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Veterans Transportation Program (VTP) ride request
Phone:
Connecticut
VA Connecticut-West Haven health care
West Haven VA Medical Center
950 Campbell Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Duane Lee
Email: duane.lee@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Thomas Thurlby
Email: thomas.thurlby@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the West Haven VA Medical Center
VA Connecticut-Newington health care
Newington VA Medical Center
555 Willard Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Duane Lee
Email: duane.lee@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Thomas Thurlby
Email: thomas.thurlby@va.gov
Phone:
Delaware
VA Wilmington health care
Wilmington VA Medical Center
1601 Kirkwood Highway
Wilmington, DE 19805
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Roy Cephas
Email: roy.cephas@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Araba Brew
Email: araba.brew@va.gov
Phone:
Florida
VA Bay Pines health care
C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center
10000 Bay Pines Blvd
Bay Pines, FL 33744
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Santino Guarino
Email: santino.guarino@va.gov
Phone:
Other email contact: vhabaytransportationinquiries@va.gov
Go to the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center
VA Gainesville health care
Malcom Randall VA Medical Center
1601 S.W. Archer Road
Gainesville, FL 32608-1197
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: David Wilson
Email: david.wilson13@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Tangie Cason-Amonds
Email: tangie.cason-amonds@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center
VA Lake City health care
Lake City VA Medical Center
619 S. Marion Ave
Lake City, FL 32025-5808
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: David Wilson
Email: david.wilson13@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Tangie Cason-Amonds
Email: tangie.cason-amonds@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA Lake City health care
VA Miami health care
Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center
1201 Northwest 16th St.
Miami, FL 33125
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Letisha Jenkins
Email: letisha.jenkins@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Manuel Pinate
Email: manuel.pinate@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center
VA Orlando health care
Orlando VA Medical Center
13800 Veterans Way
Orlando, FL 32827-5812
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: David Madeux
Email: david.madeux@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Patricia Gamez
Email: patricia.gamez2@va.gov
Phone:
VA Tampa health care
James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital
13000 Bruce B. Downs Boulevard
Tampa, FL 33612
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Jeremy Edwards
Email: jeremy.edwards@va.gov
Phone:
Other contact: Taneisha Dillon
Email: taneisha.dillon@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital
VA West Palm Beach health care
Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center
7305 N. Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL 33410-6400
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Manual Vallinas-Coiscou
Email: manuel.vallinas-coiscou@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Mary Hunter
Email: mary.hunter3@va.gov
Phone:
Georgia
VA Atlanta health care
Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center
1670 Clairmont Road
Decatur, GA 30033
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Kimberly Redmond
Email: kimberly.redmond@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Masse Hazou
Email: masse.hazou@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center
VA Augusta health care
Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center
950 15th Street
Augusta, GA 30901
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Theresa Shields-Roberson
Email: teresa.shields-roberson@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Travis Moss
Email: travis.moss@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center
VA Dublin health care
Carl Vinson VA Medical Center
1826 Veterans Boulevard
Dublin, GA 31021-3620
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Jessica Williams
Email: jessica.williams2@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Adrian Brown
Email: adrian.brown@va.gov
Phone:
Hawaii to Iowa
Hawaii
VA Pacific Islands health care
Spark M. Matsunaga VA Medical Center
459 Patterson Road
Honolulu, HI 96819-1522
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Hector Maxwell
Email: hector.maxwell@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: M. Scott Thompson
Email: michael.thompson14@va.gov
Phone:
Idaho
VA Boise health care
Boise VA Medical Center
500 West Fort Street
Boise, ID 83702-4501
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Beneficiary Travel Assistance
Email: boibenetravel@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Randy Reeder
Email: randy.reeder@va.gov
Phone:
Illinois
VA Chicago health care
Jesse Brown VA Medical Center
820 South Damen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60612-3728
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Alexander Ferguson
Email: alexander.ferguson@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Michael Stokes
Email: michael.stokes3@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center
VA Hines health care
Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital
5000 South 5th Avenue
Hines, IL 60141-3030
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Elizabeth Martinez
Phone:
Secondary contact: Kimberly Buckana
Phone:
Go to the Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital
VA Illiana health care
Danville VA Medical Center
1900 East Main Street
Danville, IL 61832-5100
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Eric Powell
Email: eric.powell4@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Patricia Bowling
Email: patricia.bowling2@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Danville VA Medical Center
VA Marion health care
Marion VA Medical Center
2401 West Main Street
Marion, IL 62959-1165
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Anthony Veschusio
Email: anthony.veschusio@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Jessica Draves
Email: jessica.draves@va.gov
Phone:
VA North Chicago health care
Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
3001 Green Bay Road
North Chicago, IL 60064
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Velma Johnson
Email: velma.johnson@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
Indiana
VA Indianapolis health care
Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center
1481 W. 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Erich Orrick
Email: erich.orrick@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Edward Pineda
Email: edward.pineda@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center
VA Northern Indiana health care
Marion VA Medical Center
1700 East 38th Street
Marion, IN 46953-4568
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Marshall Ewing
Email: marshall.ewing@va.gov
Phone:
Iowa
VA Central Iowa health care
Des Moines VA Medical Center
3600 30th Street
Des Moines, IA 50310-5774
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Scott McDonald
Email: scott.mcdonald4@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: George Hettinger
Email: george.hettinger@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA Central Iowa health care
VA Iowa City health care
Iowa City VA Medical Center
601 Highway 6 West
Iowa City, IA 52246-2209
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: VTP Office
Phone:
Secondary contact: Jason Owens
Email: jason.owens3@va.gov
Phone:
Kansas to Maryland
Kansas
VA Eastern Kansas health care
Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center
2200 Southwest Gage Boulevard
Topeka, KS 66622-0001
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Clarissa Ashdown
Email: clarissa.ashdown@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Tamerla Kendall
Email: tamerla.kendall@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA Eastern Kansas health care
VA Wichita health care
Robert J. Dole VA Medical and Regional Office Center
5500 E. Kellogg
Wichita, KS 67218
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Charles McFadden
Email: charles.mcfadden@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Lora Tiger
Email: lora.tiger@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Robert J. Dole VA Medical and Regional Office Center
Kentucky
VA Lexington health care
Franklin R. Sousley Campus
2250 Leestown Rd
Lexington, KY 40511-1052
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: VTP Dispatcher
Phone:
Go to VA Lexington health care
VA Louisville health care
Robley Rex VA Medical Center
800 Zorn Avenue
Louisville, KY 40206-1433
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Jennifer Nichols
Email: jennifer.nichols3@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Patrick Alexander
Email: patrick.alexander@va.gov
Phone:
Louisiana
VA Alexandria health care
Alexandria VA Medical Center
2495 Shreveport Highway
Pineville, LA 71360-4044
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Brandon Crabtree
Email: brandon.crabtree@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Anita Sanders
Email: anita.sanders@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA Alexandria health care
VA Shreveport health care
Overton Brooks VA Medical Center
510 E. Stoner Ave
Shreveport, LA 71101-4295
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Peter-Jon Savin
Email: peter-jon.savin@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Walter Washburn
Email: walter.washburn@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center
VA Southeast Louisiana health care
New Orleans VA Medical Center
2400 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70119-6535
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Latricia T. Thompson
Email: latricia.thompson2@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Tony Henderson
Email: tony.henderson3@va.gov
Phone:
Maine
VA Maine health care
Togus VA Medical Center
1 VA Center
Augusta, ME 04330
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: James Wilson
Email: james.wilson544@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Nichole McLaughlin
Email: nichole.mclaughlin@va.gov
Phone:
Maryland
VA Maryland health care-Baltimore
Baltimore VA Medical Center
10 North Greene Street
Baltimore, MD 21201-1524
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Ruth Chesgreen
Email: ruth.chesgreen@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Lachanda Jackson
Email: lachanda.jackson@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Baltimore VA Medical Center
VA Maryland health care-Loch Raven
Loch Raven VA Medical Center
3901 The Alameda
Baltimore, MD 21218-2100
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Ruth Chesgreen
Email: ruth.chesgreen@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Lachanda Jackson
Email: lachanda.jackson@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Loch Raven VA Medical Center
VA Maryland health care-Perry Point
Perry Point VA Medical Center
361 Boiler House Road, Building 361
Perry Point, MD 21902-1103
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Ruth Chesgreen
Email: ruth.chesgreen@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Lachanda Jackson
Email: lachanda.jackson@va.gov
Phone:
Massachusetts to Montana
Massachusetts
VA Bedford health care
Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital
200 Springs Road
Bedford, MA 01730-1114
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Robyn Hubert
Email: robyn.hubert@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Doreen Knowles
Email: doreen.knowles@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital
VA Boston-Brockton health care
Brockton VA Medical Center
940 Belmont Street
Brockton, MA 02301-5596
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Miguel Preciado
Email: miguel.preciado2@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Maria Schumacher
Email: maria.schumacher2@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Brockton VA Medical Center
VA Boston-Jamaica Plain health care
Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center
150 South Huntington Avenue
Boston, MA 02130-4817
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Miguel Preciado
Email: miguel.preciado2@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Maria Schumacher
Email: maria.schumacher2@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center
VA Boston-West Roxbury health care
West Roxbury VA Medical Center
1400 VFW Parkway
West Roxbury, MA 02132-4927
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Miguel Preciado
Email: miguel.preciado2@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Maria Schumacher
Email: maria.schumacher2@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the West Roxbury VA Medical Center
VA Central Western Massachusetts health care
Edward P. Boland VA Medical Center
421 North Main Street
Leeds, MA 01053-9764
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Jonathan Penna
Email: nhmtransportation@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: David Hearn
Email: nhmtransportation@va.gov
Phone:
Michigan
VA Ann Arbor health care
Lieutenant Colonel Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center
2215 Fuller Road
Ann Arbor, MI 48105-2303
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Darel Winslow
Email: darel.winslow@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Call Center
Phone:
Go to VA Ann Arbor health care
VA Battle Creek health care
Battle Creek VA Medical Center
5500 Armstrong Road
Battle Creek, MI 49037-7314
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Jammie Mosser
Email: jammie.mosser2@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Jestyne Hopkins
Email: jestyne.hopkins@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA Battle Creek health care
VA Detroit health care
John D. Dingell VA Medical Center
4646 John R Street
Detroit, MI 48201-1916
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Shawn Joyce
Email: shawn.joyce@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Tina Byrd
Email: tina.byrd@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center
VA Iron Mountain health care
Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Facility
325 East H Street
Iron Mountain, MI 49801-4760
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Melanie Finuf
Email: melanie.finuf@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Tony Verrette
Email: tony.verrette@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Facility
VA Saginaw health care
Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center
1500 Weiss Street
Saginaw, MI 48602-5251
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Transportation Representative
Phone:
Secondary contact: Tiffany Curtis
Phone:
Minnesota
VA Minneapolis health care
Minneapolis VA Medical Center
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN 55417-2309
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Jacob Chudzik
Email: jacob.chudzik@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Renetia J. Jackson
Email: renetia.jackson@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Artur Ter-Vardanyan
Email: artur.tervardanyan@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA Minneapolis health care
VA St. Cloud health care
St. Cloud VA Medical Center
4801 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303-2015
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Amy Wipper
Email: amy.wipper@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Lisa Weyer
Email: lisa.weyer@va.gov
Phone:
Mississippi
VA Gulf Coast health care
Biloxi VA Medical Center
400 Veterans Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39531-2410
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Eric Ward
Email: eric.ward2@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Clara Parks-Coats
Email: clara.parks-coats@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA Gulf Coast health care
VA Jackson health care
G.V. “Sonny” Montgomery VA Medical Center
1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue
Jackson, MS 39216-5116
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Tina Dotson
Email: tina.dotson@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Sonya Stapelon
Email: sonya.stapelon@va.gov
Phone:
Missouri
VA Columbia health care
Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital
800 Hospital Drive
Columbia, MO 65201-5297
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Marc Goldsmith
Email: christopher.goldsmith@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Steve Leist
Email: steve.leist@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital
VA Kansas City health care
Kansas City VA Medical Center
4801 Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64128-2226
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Scott C. Holt
Email: scott.holt@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Kathryn Martinez
Email: kathryn.martinez@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA Kansas City health care
VA Poplar Bluff health care
John J. Pershing VA Medical Center
1500 North Westwood Boulevard
Poplar Bluff, MO 63901-3318
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: F. Dale Day
Email: franklin.day@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center
VA St. Louis health care
John J. Cochran Veterans Hospital
915 North Grand Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63106-1621
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Janitra Townsel
Email: janitra.townsel@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Jaimie Lopez-Rico
Email: jaimie.lopez-rico@va.gov
Phone:
Montana
VA Montana health care
Fort Harrison VA Medical Center
3687 Veterans Drive
Fort Harrison, MT 59636-9703
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Robert McAlpin
Email: robert.mcalpin@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: William Copple
Email: william.copple@va.gov
Phone:
Nebraska to New Mexico
Nebraska
VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care
Omaha VA Medical Center
4101 Woolworth Avenue
Omaha, NE 68105-1850
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Jordan Bierce
Email: jordan.bierce@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Michael Ratliff
Email: michael.ratliff@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Bryce Dietz
Email: bryce.dietz@va.gov
Phone:
Nevada
VA Sierra Nevada health care
Ioannis A. Lougaris VA Medical Center
975 Kirman Avenue
Reno, NV 89502-0993
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Patrick Stevenson
Email: patrick.stevenson@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Briauna Ashley
Email: briauna.ashley@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA Sierra Nevada health care
VA Southern Nevada health care
North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
6900 North Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, NV 89086-4400
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Michael Brunette
Email: michael.brunette2@va.gov
Phone:
New Hampshire
VA Manchester health care
Manchester VA Medical Center
718 Smyth Road
Manchester, NH 03104
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Michelle Toohey
Email: michelle.toohey@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Michael Smale
Email: michael.smale@va.gov
Phone:
New Jersey
VA New Jersey-East Orange health care
East Orange VA Medical Center
385 Tremont Avenue
East Orange, NJ 07018
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Fred W. Fenner III
Email: fred.fennerIII@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Tammi Graves
Email: tammi.graves@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the East Orange VA Medical Center
VA New Jersey-Lyons health care
Lyons VA Medical Center
151 Knollcroft Road
Lyons, NJ 07939-5001
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Fred W. Fenner III
Email: fred.fennerIII@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Tammi Graves
Email: tammi.graves@va.gov
Phone:
New Mexico
VA New Mexico health care
Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center
1501 San Pedro Drive, Southeast
Albuquerque, NM 87108-5153
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Victoria Candelaria
Email: victoria.candelaria@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Hugo Rodriguez
Email: hugo.rodriquez@va.gov
Phone:
New York to Oklahoma
New York
VA Albany health care
Samuel S. Stratton VA Medical Center
113 Holland Avenue
Albany, NY 12208-3410
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Daniel Tripoli
Email: daniel.tripoli@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Mignonette Crowson
Email: mignonette.crowson@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Samuel S. Stratton VA Medical Center
VA Bath health care
Bath VA Medical Center
76 Veterans Avenue
Bath, NY 14810-0810
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Stacey Foster
Email: stacey.foster@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Wendy Ritter
Email: wendy.ritter@va.gov
Phone:
VA Bronx health care
James J. Peters VA Medical Center
130 West Kingsbridge Road
Bronx, NY 10468-3904
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Anthony Maldonado
Email: anthony.maldonado@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Jersey’s O. Gonell Vasquez
Email: jersey’s.gonellvasquez@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the James J. Peters VA Medical Center
VA Canandaigua health care
Canandaigua VA Medical Center
400 Fort Hill Avenue
Canandaigua, NY 14424-1159
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Danny Martinez
Email: danny.martinez@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Wendy Mateo
Email: wendy.mateo@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA Canandaigua health care
VA Hudson Valley-Castle Point health care
Castle Point VA Medical Center
41 Castle Point Road
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590-7004
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Richard Jones
Email: richard.jones6@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Charlene Adams
Email: charlene.adams@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA Castle Point health care
VA Hudson Valley-Montrose health care
Franklin Delano Roosevelt Hospital
2094 Albany Post Road
Montrose, NY 10548-1454
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Richard Jones
Email: richard.jones6@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Charlene Adams
Email: charlene.adams@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Hospital
VA New York Harbor-Brooklyn health care
Brooklyn VA Medical Center
800 Poly Place
Brooklyn, NY 11209-7104
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Karen Person
Email: karen.person@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Migdalia Cartagena
Email: migdalia.cartagena@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Brooklyn VA Medical Center
VA New York Harbor-Manhattan health care
Margaret Cochran Corbin VA Campus
423 East 23rd Street
New York, NY 10010-5011
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Karen Person
Email: karen.person@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Migdalia Cartagena
Email: migdalia.cartagena@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Margaret Cochran Corbin VA Campus
VA New York Harbor-St. Albans health care
St. Albans VA Medical Center
179-00 Linden Boulevard
Queens, NY 11424-1468
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Karen Person
Email: karen.person@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Migdalia Cartagena
Email: migdalia.cartagena@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA St. Albans health care
VA Northport health care
Northport VA Medical Center
79 Middleville Road, Building 200
Northport, NY 11768-2200
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Patricia Sangenito
Email: patricia.sangenito@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Anne O’Rourke
Email: anne.orourke@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA Northport health care
VA Syracuse health care
Syracuse VA Medical Center
800 Irving Avenue
Syracuse, NY 13210-2716
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Sarah Jackson
Email: sarah.jackson5@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Brendan Donnelly
Email: brendan.donnelly@va.gov
Phone:
VA Western New York-Batavia health care
Batavia VA Medical Center
222 Richmond Avenue
Batavia, NY 14020-1227
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Ryan Vallery
Phone:
Secondary contact: Jeremy Trombley
Phone:
VA Western New York-Buffalo health care
Buffalo VA Medical Center
3495 Bailey Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14215
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Ryan Vallery
Phone:
Secondary contact: Jeremy Trombley
Phone:
North Carolina
VA Asheville health care
Charles George VA Medical Center
1100 Tunnel Road
Asheville, NC 28805
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Ryan Strimple
Email: ryan.strimple@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Tina Edwards
Email: tina.edwards1@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Charles George VA Medical Center
VA Durham health care
Durham VA Medical Center
508 Fulton Street
Durham, NC 27705-3875
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Yves-Marie Applewhite
Email: yves-marie.applewhite@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Angela Reddish
Email: angela.reddish@va.gov
Phone:
VA Fayetteville Coastal health care
Fayetteville VA Medical Center
2300 Ramsey Street
Fayetteville, NC 28301-3856
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Lineal Hyman
Email: lineal.hyman@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Robert Person
Email: robert.person@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA Fayetteville Coastal health care
VA Salisbury health care
W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center
1601 Brenner Avenue
Salisbury, NC 28144-2515
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Tara Riddick
Email: tara.riddick@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Gylanda Graham
Email: gylanda.graham@va.gov
Phone:
North Dakota
VA Fargo health care
Fargo VA Medical Center
2101 Elm Street North
Fargo, ND 58102-2417
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Nancy Buretta
Email: nancy.buretta@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Adam Kramer
Email: adam.kramer@va.gov
Phone:
Ohio
VA Chillicothe health care
Chillicothe VA Medical Center
17273 State Route 104
Chillicothe, OH 45601-9718
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Darren Spikes
Email: darren.spikes@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Rebecca Kunkel
Email: rebecca.kunkel@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA Chillicothe health care
VA Cincinnati health care
Cincinnati VA Medical Center
3200 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45220-2213
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Jeremy Snellings
Email: jeremy.snellings2@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA Cincinnati health care
VA Cleveland health care
Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center
10701 East Boulevard
Cleveland, OH 44106-1702
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Lashunda Miller
Phone:
Secondary contact: Tanesha Reese
Phone:
Go to the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center
VA Columbus health care
Chalmers P. Wylie Ambulatory Care Center
420 North James Road
Columbus, OH 43219-1834
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Jeffery Buchanan-Springer
Email: jeffery.buchanan-springer@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Tylor Stephens
Email: tylor.stephens@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Chalmers P. Wylie Ambulatory Care Center
VA Dayton health care
Dayton VA Medical Center
4100 West Third Street
Dayton, OH 45428-9000
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Fred Wooldrige
Phone:
Secondary contact: Paul Mett
Email: paul.mett@va.gov
Phone:
Oklahoma
VA Tulsa health care
Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic
8921 South Mingo Road
Tulsa, OK 74133-5841
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Brian C. Jones, Mobility Manager
Email: brian.jones3@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Doris Wilson, VTP Dispatcher
Email: doris.wilson2@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Lisa Dubbs, Special Mode Travel Assistant
Email: lisa.dubbs@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic
VA Muskogee health care
Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
1011 Honor Heights Drive
Muskogee, OK 74401-1318
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Brian C. Jones, Mobility Manager
Email: brian.jones3@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Doris Wilson, VTP Dispatcher
Email: doris.wilson2@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Lisa Dubbs, Special Mode Travel Assistant
Email: lisa.dubbs@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
VA Oklahoma City health care
Oklahoma City VA Medical Center
921 Northeast 13th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73104-5007
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: TaKeshia Hunter
Email: takeshia.hunter@va.gov
Phone:
Oregon to South Dakota
Oregon
VA Portland health care contacts
Portland VA Medical Center
3710 Southwest US Veterans Hospital Road
Portland, OR 97239-2964
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Travis Murphy
Email: travis.murphy@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Tarr Karafotias
Email: tarr.karafotias@va.gov
Phone:
VA Roseburg health care
Roseburg VA Medical Center
913 Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard
Roseburg, OR 97471-6523
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Kenneth Imonim
Email: kenneth.imonim@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Angus J. Frederick
Email: angus.frederick@va.gov
Phone:
VA Southern Oregon-White City health care
White City VA Medical Center
8495 Crater Lake Highway
White City, OR 97503-3011
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Michael Chamberlain
Email: michael.chamberlain2@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Clinton Wells
Email: clinton.wells@va.gov
Phone:
VTP Dispatch: Matthew Waldon
Email: matthew.waldon@va.gov
Phone:
Pennsylvania
VA Altoona health care
James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center
2907 Pleasant Valley Boulevard
Altoona, PA 16602-4305
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Eric Krider
Email: eric.krider@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Kathleen (Kate) Miller
Email: kathleen.miller1@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center
VA Butler health care
Butler VA Medical Center
325 New Castle Road
Butler, PA 16001-2480
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Crystal McDaniel
Email: crystal.mcdaniel@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Marvin Mills
Email: marvin.mills2@va.gov
Phone:
VA Coatesville health care
Coatesville VA Medical Center
1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA 19320-2096
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Lauren Gutterman
Email: lauren.gutterman@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Pamela Armentrout
Email: pamela.armentrout@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA Coatesville health care
VA Erie health care
Erie VA Medical Center
135 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504-1559
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Heidi Prindle
Email: heidi.prindle@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Eric Shaner
Email: eric.shaner@va.gov
Phone:
VA Lebanon health care
Lebanon VA Medical Center
1700 South Lincoln Avenue
Lebanon, PA 17042-7529
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Catherine Brennan
Email: catherine.brennan3@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Melissa Morgan
Email: melissa.morgan4@va.gov
Phone:
VA Philadelphia health care
Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center
3900 Woodland Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19104-4551
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Julie Burnett
Email: julie.burnett@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Chanda Marion
Email: chanda.marion@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA Philadelphia health care
VA Pittsburgh health care
Pittsburgh VA Medical Center
University Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15240-1003
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Heather Kathleen Marshall
Email: heather.marshall@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Maurisha Wright
Email: maurisha.wright@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA Pittsburgh health care
VA Wilkes-Barre health care
Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center
1111 East End Boulevard
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711-0030
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Amanda Barber
Email: amanda.barber@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Gloria Sharon
Email: gloria.sharon@va.gov
Phone:
Rhode Island
VA Providence health care
Providence VA Medical Center
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI 02908-4738
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Jeffrey Furtado
Email: jeffrey.furtado@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Anthony Gore
Email: anthony.gore2@va.gov
Phone:
South Carolina
VA Charleston health care
Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center
109 Bee Street
Charleston, SC 29401-5799
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Steven Massenburg
Email: stephen.massenburg@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Brian Tallmadge
Email: brian.tallmadge@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center
VA Columbia health care
Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center
6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC 29209-1639
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Marshawn Martin
Email: marshawn.martin@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: William Stinney
Email: william.stinney@va.gov
Phone:
South Dakota
VA Black Hills health care
Fort Meade VA Medical Center
113 Comanche Road
Fort Meade, SD 57741-1002
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Thia Derflinger
Email: efstathia.derflinger@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Robin Winder
Email: robin.winder@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA Black Hills health care
VA Sioux Falls health care
Royal C. Johnson Veterans’ Memorial Hospital
2501 West 22nd Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57105-5046
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: VTP Scheduling
Phone:
Secondary contact: Amy Nelson
Email: amy.nelson2@va.gov
Phone:
Tennessee to Virginia
Tennessee
VA Memphis health care
Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center
116 North Pauline Street
Memphis, TN 38104-1005
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Karen Adams
Email: karen.adams6@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center
VA Mountain Home health care
James H. Quillen VA Medical Center
Corner of Lamont Street and Veterans Way
Mountain Home, TN 37684
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Abel C. Cusatti
Email: abel.cusatti@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA Mountain Home health care
VA Tennessee Valley-Murfreesburo health care
Alvin C. York VA Medical Center
3400 Lebanon Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37129-1237
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Chris Dawson
Email: christopher.dawson@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA Tennessee Valley-Murfreesburo health care
VA Tennessee Valley-Nashville health care
Nashville VA Medical Center
1310 24th Avenue South
Nashville, TN 37212-2637
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Chris Dawson
Email: christopher.dawson@va.gov
Phone:
Texas
VA Amarillo health care
Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center
6010 Amarillo Boulevard, West
Amarillo, TX 79106-1991
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Robin Moseley
Email: robin.moseley1@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Richard Bryan
Email: richard.bryan4@va.gov
Phone:
VA Bonham health care
Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center
1201 East 9th Street
Bonham, TX 75418-4059
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Sonequa Grubbs
Email: sonequa.grubbs2@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Dalon Williams
Email: dalon.williams@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Jason Sluder
Email: iason.sluder@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center
VA Central Texas-Temple health care
Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Center
1901 Veterans Memorial Drive
Temple, TX 76504-7451
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Fanalia DuPree
Email: fanalia.dupree@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Scott Jennings
Email: scott.jennings1@va.gov
Phone:
VA Central Texas-Waco health care
Doris Miller VA Medical Center
4800 Memorial Drive
Waco, TX 76711-1329
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Fanalia DuPree
Email: fanalia.dupree@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Scott Jennings
Email: scott.jennings1@va.gov
Phone:
VA Dallas health care
Dallas VA Medical Center
4500 South Lancaster Road
Dallas, TX 75216-7167
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Sonequa Grubbs
Email: sonequa.grubbs2@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Dalon Williams
Email: dalon.williams@va.gov
Phone:
VA El Paso health care
El Paso VA Clinic
5001 North Piedras Street
El Paso, TX 79930-4210
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Melvin Milton Jr.
Email: melvin.milton@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Christine Rodriguez
Email: christine.rodriguez2@va.gov
Phone:
VA Garland health care
Garland VA Medical Center
2300 Marie Curie Boulevard
Garland, TX 75042-5706
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Sonequa Grubbs
Email: sonequa.grubbs2@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Dalon Williams
Email: dalon.williams@va.gov
Phone:
VA Houston health care
Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
2002 Holcombe Boulevard
Houston, TX 77030-4211
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Kelly Colkos
Email: kelly.colkos@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Tara Harrison
Email: tara.harrison@va.gov
Phone:
VA San Antonio health care
Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans’ Hospital
7400 Merton Minter Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78229-4404
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Archie Bradley
Email: archie.bradley@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Russell Scott
Email: russell.scott3@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans’ Hospital
VA South Texas-Kerrville health care
Kerrville VA Medical Center
3600 Memorial Boulevard
Kerrville, TX 78028-5768
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Archie Bradley
Email: archie.bradley@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Russell Scott
Email: russell.scott3@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA Kerrville health care
VA Texas Valley health care
Harlingen VA Clinic
2601 Veterans Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550-8942
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Joseph Minich
Email: joseph.minich@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Blanca Lenel
Email: blanca.lenel@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA Texas Valley health care
VA West Texas health care
George H. O’Brien, Junior VA Medical Center
300 Veterans Boulevard
Big Spring, TX 79720-5566
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Michael Batterton
Email: michael.batterton@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Brandy Veliotis
Email: brandy.veliotis@va.gov
Phone:
Utah
VA Salt Lake City health care
George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center
500 Foothill Boulevard
Salt Lake City, UT 84148-0001
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Andrew L. Harris
Email: andrew.harris2@va.gov
Phone:
Vermont
VA White River Junction health care
White River Junction VA Medical Center
163 Veterans Drive
White River Junction, VT 05001
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Robyn Peyton
Email: robyn.peyton@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Cynthia Strong
Email: cynthia.strong@va.gov
Phone:
Virginia
VA Hampton health care
Hampton VA Medical Center
100 Emancipation Drive
Hampton, VA 23667-0001
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Sandra Freddie
Email: sandra.freddie@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Ida Jacobs
Email: ida.jacobs@va.gov
Phone:
VA Richmond health care
Richmond VA Medical Center
1201 Broad Rock Boulevard
Richmond, VA 23249-4915
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Aletha B. Hurst
Email: aletha.hurst@va.gov
Phone:
VA Salem health care
Salem VA Medical Center
1970 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153-6404
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Tejas Vaishnav
Email: tejas.vaishnav@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Kathleen Sullivan
Email: kathleen.sullivan5@va.gov
Phone:
Washington to Wyoming
Washington
VA Puget Sound health care
Seattle VA Medical Center
1660 South Columbian Way
Seattle, WA 98108-1532
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Broderick F. Cooper
Email: broderick.cooper@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Stephanie Lye
Email: stephanie.lye@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA Puget Sound health care
VA Spokane health care
Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center
4815 N. Assembly Street
Spokane, WA 99205
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Richard Smith
Email: richard.smith80@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Kelly Young
Email: kelly.young3@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center
VA Walla Walla health care
Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center
77 Wainwright Drive
Walla Walla, WA 99362
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Russell “Pete” Michael
Email: russell.michael@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Lorie Lawrence
Email: lorie.lawrence@va.gov
Phone:
Washington, DC
VA Washington, DC health care
Washington VA Medical Center
50 Irving Street, Northwest
Washington, DC 20422-0001
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Annazette Nolan
Phone:
Secondary contact: Kimberly Veney
Phone:
West Virginia
VA Beckley health care
Beckley VA Medical Center
200 Veterans Avenue
Beckley, WV 25801
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Matthew Bailey
Email: matthew.bailey@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Teila Echols
Email: teila.echols@va.gov
Phone:
VA Clarksburg health care
Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center
1 Medical Center Drive
Clarksburg, WV 26301
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Patrick Nice
Email: patrick.nice@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Charles Gumbus
Email: charles.gumbus@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center
VA Huntington health care
Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center
1540 Spring Valley Drive
Huntington, WV 25704
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Peggy Cox
Email: peggy.cox@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Amy Chapman
Email: amy.chapman5@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center
VA Martinsburg health care
Martinsburg VA Medical Center
510 Butler Avenue
Martinsburg, WV 25405
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Megan Russell
Email: megan.russell@va.gov
Phone:
Wisconsin
VA Madison health care
William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital
2500 Overlook Terrace
Madison, WI 53705-2254
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Jodi Barnett
Email: jodi.barnett@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Liana Torres
Email: liana.torres@va.gov
Phone:
Go to the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital
VA Milwaukee health care
Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53295-1000
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Robert Wareham
Email: robert.wareham@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Buffy Spivey
Email: buffy.spivey@va.gov
Phone:
Go to VA Milwaukee health care
VA Tomah health care
Tomah VA Medical Center
500 East Veterans Street
Tomah, WI 54660-3105
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Misty Mack
Email: misty.mack@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Virginia Kyser
Email: virginia.kyser@va.gov
Phone:
Wyoming
VA Cheyenne health care
Cheyenne VA Medical Center
2360 East Pershing Boulevard
Cheyenne, WY 82001-5356
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Billy Scharf
Email: billy.scharf@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Transportation Request Line
Phone:
VA Sheridan VA health care
Sheridan VA Medical Center
1898 Fort Road
Sheridan, WY 82801-8320
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: John Purtill
Email: john.purtill@va.gov
Phone:
U.S. territories
Puerto Rico
VA Caribbean health care
San Juan VA Medical Center
10 Calle Casia
San Juan, PR 00921-3201
To schedule a ride: Call
Other transportation contacts
Primary contact: Lisandra (Lissie) Nieves
Email: lisandra.nieves@va.gov
Phone:
Secondary contact: Walesca Burgos-Lopez
Email: walesca.burgos-lopez@va.gov
Phone: