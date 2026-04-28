Veterans Transportation Program representatives

VA Amarillo health care

Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center

6010 Amarillo Boulevard, West

Amarillo, TX 79106-1991

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Robin Moseley

Email: robin.moseley1@va.gov

Phone:

Secondary contact: Richard Bryan

Email: richard.bryan4@va.gov

Phone:

Go to VA Amarillo health care

VA Bonham health care

Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center

1201 East 9th Street

Bonham, TX 75418-4059

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Sonequa Grubbs

Email: sonequa.grubbs2@va.gov

Phone:

Secondary contact: Dalon Williams

Email: dalon.williams@va.gov

Phone:

Secondary contact: Jason Sluder

Email: iason.sluder@va.gov

Phone:

Go to the Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center

VA Central Texas-Temple health care

Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Center

1901 Veterans Memorial Drive

Temple, TX 76504-7451

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Fanalia DuPree

Email: fanalia.dupree@va.gov

Phone:

Secondary contact: Scott Jennings

Email: scott.jennings1@va.gov

Phone:

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VA Central Texas-Waco health care

Doris Miller VA Medical Center

4800 Memorial Drive

Waco, TX 76711-1329

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Fanalia DuPree

Email: fanalia.dupree@va.gov

Phone:

Secondary contact: Scott Jennings

Email: scott.jennings1@va.gov

Phone:

Go to VA Waco health care

VA Dallas health care

Dallas VA Medical Center

4500 South Lancaster Road

Dallas, TX 75216-7167

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Sonequa Grubbs

Email: sonequa.grubbs2@va.gov

Phone:

Secondary contact: Dalon Williams

Email: dalon.williams@va.gov

Phone:

Go to VA Dallas health care

VA El Paso health care

El Paso VA Clinic

5001 North Piedras Street

El Paso, TX 79930-4210

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Melvin Milton Jr.

Email: melvin.milton@va.gov

Phone:

Secondary contact: Christine Rodriguez

Email: christine.rodriguez2@va.gov

Phone:

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VA Garland health care

Garland VA Medical Center

2300 Marie Curie Boulevard

Garland, TX 75042-5706

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Sonequa Grubbs

Email: sonequa.grubbs2@va.gov

Phone:

Secondary contact: Dalon Williams

Email: dalon.williams@va.gov

Phone:

Go to VA Garland health care

VA Houston health care

Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center

2002 Holcombe Boulevard

Houston, TX 77030-4211

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Kelly Colkos

Email: kelly.colkos@va.gov

Phone:

Secondary contact: Tara Harrison

Email: tara.harrison@va.gov

Phone:

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VA San Antonio health care

Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans’ Hospital

7400 Merton Minter Boulevard

San Antonio, TX 78229-4404

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Archie Bradley

Email: archie.bradley@va.gov

Phone:

Secondary contact: Russell Scott

Email: russell.scott3@va.gov

Phone:

Go to the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans’ Hospital

VA South Texas-Kerrville health care

Kerrville VA Medical Center

3600 Memorial Boulevard

Kerrville, TX 78028-5768

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Archie Bradley

Email: archie.bradley@va.gov

Phone:

Secondary contact: Russell Scott

Email: russell.scott3@va.gov

Phone:

Go to VA Kerrville health care

VA Texas Valley health care

Harlingen VA Clinic

2601 Veterans Drive

Harlingen, TX 78550-8942

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Joseph Minich

Email: joseph.minich@va.gov

Phone:

Secondary contact: Blanca Lenel

Email: blanca.lenel@va.gov

Phone:

Go to VA Texas Valley health care

VA West Texas health care

George H. O’Brien, Junior VA Medical Center

300 Veterans Boulevard

Big Spring, TX 79720-5566

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Michael Batterton

Email: michael.batterton@va.gov

Phone:

Secondary contact: Brandy Veliotis

Email: brandy.veliotis@va.gov

Phone:

Go to VA West Texas health care