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Veterans Transportation Program representatives

If you’re a Veteran enrolled in VA health care, you can contact a Veterans Transportation Program (VTP) representative to request free rides to and from your VA health appointments. Select your state from the list on this page to get the contact information for your local VTP representative.

Or, you can request rides using our online ride request service (called “VetRide”).

Alabama to California

Alabama

VA Birmingham health care

VA Birmingham Medical Center
700 19th Street S.
Birmingham, AL 35233

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Michael Fields
Email: michael.fields4@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Lerone Jackson
Email: lerone.jackson@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Birmingham health care

VA Central Alabama-Montgomery health care

Montgomery VA Medical Center
215 Perry Hill Road
Montgomery, AL 36109

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Tommy Hardin
Email: tommy.hardin@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Antonio Terrones
Email: antonio.terrones2@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Central Alabama-Montgomery health care

VA Central Alabama-Tuskegee health care

Tuskegee VA Medical Center
2400 Hospital Road
Tuskegee, AL 36083-5001

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Tommy Hardin
Email: tommy.hardin@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Antonio Terrones
Email: antonio.terrones2@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Central Alabama-Tuskegee health care

VA Tuscaloosa health care

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
3701 Loop Road
East Tuscaloosa, AL 35404

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Will Tolton
Email: willie.tolton@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Sherry Washington
Email: sherry.washington@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Tuscaloosa health care

Alaska

VA Alaska health care

Colonel Mary Louise Rasmuson Campus
1201 North Muldoon Road
Anchorage, AK 99504

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Beneficiary Travel
Email: ancbenetravel@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Rebecca Hansen
Email: rebecca.hansen3@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: David Young
Email: david.young@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Alaska health care

Arizona

VA Northern Arizona health care

Bob Stump VA Medical Center
500 North Highway 89
Prescott, AZ 86313

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Joseph Bartoli
Email: joseph.bartoli@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Anthony Maher
Email: anthony.maher2@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the  Bob Stump VA Medical Center

VA Phoenix health care

Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center
650 E. Indian School Road
Phoenix, AZ 85012

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Melanee Howard
Email: melanee.howard@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Greg Federick
Email: gregory.federick@va.gov
Phone: or

Go to VA Phoenix health care

VA Southern Arizona health care

Tuscon VA Medical Center
3601 South 6th Avenue
Tucson, AZ 85723

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Jose Acosta
Email: jose.acosta@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Starla Owens-Brown
Email: starla.owens-brown@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Southern Arizona health care

Arkansas

VA Ozarks health care

Fayetteville VA Medical Center
1100 North College Avenue
Fayetteville, AR 72703-1944

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Michael Bush
Email: michael.bush@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Nicholas Donahoe
Email: nicholas.donahoe@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the VA Fayetteville Medical Center

VA Central Arkansas health care

John L. McClellan Veterans Memorial Hospital
4300 West 7th Street
Little Rock, AR 72205-5484

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Joshua Check
Email: joshua.check@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Dennis Phillips
Email: dennis.phillips@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the John L. McClellan Veterans Memorial Hospital

VA Central Arkansas health care

Eugene A. Towbin VA Healthcare Center
2200 Fort Roots Drive
North Little Rock, AR 72114

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Joshua Check
Email: joshua.check@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Dennis Phillips
Email: dennis.phillips@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Eugene A. Towbin VA Healthcare Center

California

VA Central California health care

Fresno VA Medical Center
2615 E. Clinton Avenue
Fresno, CA 93703

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Monique Peters
Email: moinque.peters@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Charles Shackelford
Email: charles.shackelford@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Central California health care

VA Greater Los Angeles-Sepulveda health care

Sepulveda VA Medical Center
16111 Plummer Street
Sepulveda, CA 91343-2036

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: David Lujan
Email: david.lujan@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Allison Guerrero
Email: allison.guerrero@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Sepulveda health care

VA Greater Los Angeles health care

West Los Angeles VA Medical Center
11301 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90073

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: David Lujan
Email: david.lujan@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Allison Guerrero
Email: allison.guerrero@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Greater Los Angeles health care

VA Loma Linda health care

Jerry L. Pettis Memorial VA Hospital
11201 Benton Street
Loma Linda, CA 92357

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Oscar Cruz
Email: oscar.cruz17@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Alondra Perez
Email: alondra.perez@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Loma Linda health care

VA Long Beach health care

Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center
5901 E. 7th Street
Long Beach, CA 90822

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: David “Earl” Easley
Email: david.easley@va.gov
Phone: or 15888

Secondary contact: Erwin Velasco
Email: erwin.velasco@va.gov
Phone: or 15888

Go to VA Long Beach health care

VA Northern California-Martinez health care

Martinez VA Medical Center
150 Muir Road
Martinez, CA 94553

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Rikki Koen
Email: rikki.koen@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Merico Zanotti
Email: merico.zanotti@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Martinez VA Medical Center

VA Northern California-Sacramento health care

Sacramento VA Medical Center
10535 Hospital Way
Mather, CA 95655

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Pavianna Wilson
Email: pavianna.wilson@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Merico Zanotti
Email: merico.zanotti@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Sacramento VA Medical Center

VA Palo Alto health care

Palo Alto VA Medical Center
3801 Miranda Avenue
Palo Alto, CA 94034-1290

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Veterans Transportation Program Dispatcher
Email: vtspaloalto@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Beneficiary Travel Office
Phone: , option 2

Go to VA Palo Alto health care

VA Palo Alto-Livermore health care

Palo Alto VA Medical Center-Livermore
4951 Arroyo Road
Livermore, CA 94550

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Seema Dalby
Email: seema.dalby@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Dung Phan
Email: dung.phan@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Livermore VA Medical Center

VA Palo Alto-Menlo Park health care

Palo Alto VA Medical Center-Menlo Park
795 Willow Road
Menlo Park, CA 94025

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Seema Dalby
Email: seema.dalby@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Dung Phan
Email: dung.phan@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Menlo Park VA Medical Center

VA San Diego health care

Jennifer Moreno VA Medical Center
3350 La Jolla Village Drive
San Diego, CA 92161

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Charles Kirkman
Email: charles.kirkman@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Roman Castro
Email: roman.castro@va.gov
Phone:

Go to Jennifer Moreno VA Medical Center

VA San Francisco health care

San Francisco VA Medical Center
4150 Clement Street
San Francisco, CA 94121

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

VA Travel Office email: vhasfchcsvts@va.gov

Primary contact: Billy Montgomery
Email: billy.montgomery@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Gladys Jefferson
Email: gladys.jefferson@va.gov
Phone:

Go to San Francisco VA Medical Center

Colorado to Georgia

Colorado

VA Eastern Colorado health care

Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center
1700 North Wheeling Street
Aurora, CO 80045-7211

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 4.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Veterans Transportation Program (VTP) ride request
Phone:

Go to the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center

VA Grand Junction health care

Grand Junction VA Medical Center
2121 North Avenue
Grand Junction, CO 81501

To schedule a ride: Call

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Veterans Transportation Program (VTP) ride request
Phone:

Go to VA Grand Junction health care

Connecticut

VA Connecticut-West Haven health care

West Haven VA Medical Center
950 Campbell Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Duane Lee
Email: duane.lee@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Thomas Thurlby
Email: thomas.thurlby@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the West Haven VA Medical Center

VA Connecticut-Newington health care

Newington VA Medical Center
555 Willard Avenue
Newington, CT 06111

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Duane Lee
Email: duane.lee@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Thomas Thurlby
Email: thomas.thurlby@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Newington VA Medical Center

Delaware

VA Wilmington health care

Wilmington VA Medical Center
1601 Kirkwood Highway
Wilmington, DE 19805

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Roy Cephas
Email: roy.cephas@va.gov 
Phone:

Secondary contact: Araba Brew
Email: araba.brew@va.gov 
Phone:

Go to VA Wilmington health care

Florida

VA Bay Pines health care

C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center
10000 Bay Pines Blvd
Bay Pines, FL 33744

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Santino Guarino
Email: santino.guarino@va.gov
Phone:

Other email contact: vhabaytransportationinquiries@va.gov

Go to the C.W. Bill Young VA Medical Center

VA Gainesville health care

Malcom Randall VA Medical Center
1601 S.W. Archer Road
Gainesville, FL 32608-1197

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: David Wilson
Email: david.wilson13@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Tangie Cason-Amonds
Email: tangie.cason-amonds@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center

VA Lake City health care

Lake City VA Medical Center
619 S. Marion Ave
Lake City, FL 32025-5808

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: David Wilson
Email: david.wilson13@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Tangie Cason-Amonds
Email: tangie.cason-amonds@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Lake City health care

VA Miami health care

Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center
1201 Northwest 16th St.
Miami, FL 33125

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Letisha Jenkins
Email: letisha.jenkins@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Manuel Pinate
Email: manuel.pinate@va.gov
Phone:  13030 or 13121

Go to the Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center

VA Orlando health care

Orlando VA Medical Center
13800 Veterans Way
Orlando, FL 32827-5812

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: David Madeux
Email: david.madeux@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Patricia Gamez
Email: patricia.gamez2@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Orlando health care

VA Tampa health care

James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital
13000 Bruce B. Downs Boulevard
Tampa, FL 33612

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Jeremy Edwards
Email: jeremy.edwards@va.gov
Phone:

Other contact: Taneisha Dillon
Email: taneisha.dillon@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital

VA West Palm Beach health care

Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center
7305 N. Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL 33410-6400

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Manual Vallinas-Coiscou
Email: manuel.vallinas-coiscou@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Mary Hunter
Email: mary.hunter3@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Thomas H. Corey VA Medical Center

Georgia

VA Atlanta health care

Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center
1670 Clairmont Road
Decatur, GA 30033

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Kimberly Redmond
Email: kimberly.redmond@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Masse Hazou
Email: masse.hazou@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Joseph Maxwell Cleland Atlanta VA Medical Center

VA Augusta health care

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center
950 15th Street
Augusta, GA 30901

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Theresa Shields-Roberson
Email: teresa.shields-roberson@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Travis Moss
Email: travis.moss@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center

VA Dublin health care

 Carl Vinson VA Medical Center
1826 Veterans Boulevard
Dublin, GA 31021-3620

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Jessica Williams
Email: jessica.williams2@va.gov
Phone:  73509

Secondary contact: Adrian Brown
Email: adrian.brown@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center

Hawaii to Iowa

Hawaii

VA Pacific Islands health care

Spark M. Matsunaga VA Medical Center
459 Patterson Road
Honolulu, HI 96819-1522

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Hector Maxwell
Email: hector.maxwell@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: M. Scott Thompson
Email: michael.thompson14@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Pacific Islands health care

Idaho

VA Boise health care

Boise VA Medical Center
500 West Fort Street
Boise, ID 83702-4501

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Beneficiary Travel Assistance
Email: boibenetravel@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Randy Reeder
Email: randy.reeder@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Boise health care

Illinois

VA Chicago health care

Jesse Brown VA Medical Center
820 South Damen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60612-3728

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Alexander Ferguson
Email: alexander.ferguson@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Michael Stokes
Email: michael.stokes3@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center

VA Hines health care

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital
5000 South 5th Avenue
Hines, IL 60141-3030

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Elizabeth Martinez
Phone:

Secondary contact: Kimberly Buckana
Phone:

Go to the Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital

VA Illiana health care

Danville VA Medical Center
1900 East Main Street
Danville, IL 61832-5100

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Eric Powell
Email: eric.powell4@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Patricia Bowling
Email: patricia.bowling2@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Danville VA Medical Center

VA Marion health care

Marion VA Medical Center
2401 West Main Street
Marion, IL 62959-1165

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Anthony Veschusio
Email: anthony.veschusio@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Jessica Draves
Email: jessica.draves@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Marion health care

VA North Chicago health care

Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center
3001 Green Bay Road
North Chicago, IL 60064

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Velma Johnson
Email: velma.johnson@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center

Indiana

VA Indianapolis health care

Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center
1481 W. 10th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Erich Orrick
Email: erich.orrick@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Edward Pineda
Email: edward.pineda@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center

VA Northern Indiana health care

Marion VA Medical Center
1700 East 38th Street
Marion, IN 46953-4568

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Marshall Ewing
Email: marshall.ewing@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Northern Indiana health care

Iowa

VA Central Iowa health care

Des Moines VA Medical Center
3600 30th Street
Des Moines, IA 50310-5774

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Scott McDonald
Email: scott.mcdonald4@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: George Hettinger
Email: george.hettinger@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Central Iowa health care

VA Iowa City health care

Iowa City VA Medical Center
601 Highway 6 West
Iowa City, IA 52246-2209

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: VTP Office
Phone:

Secondary contact: Jason Owens
Email: jason.owens3@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Iowa City health care

Kansas to Maryland

Kansas

VA Eastern Kansas health care

Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center
2200 Southwest Gage Boulevard
Topeka, KS 66622-0001

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Clarissa Ashdown
Email: clarissa.ashdown@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Tamerla Kendall
Email: tamerla.kendall@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Eastern Kansas health care

VA Wichita health care

Robert J. Dole VA Medical and Regional Office Center
5500 E. Kellogg
Wichita, KS 67218

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Charles McFadden
Email: charles.mcfadden@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Lora Tiger
Email: lora.tiger@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Robert J. Dole VA Medical and Regional Office Center

Kentucky

VA Lexington health care

Franklin R. Sousley Campus
2250 Leestown Rd
Lexington, KY 40511-1052

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: VTP Dispatcher
Phone:

Go to VA Lexington health care

VA Louisville health care

Robley Rex VA Medical Center
800 Zorn Avenue
Louisville, KY 40206-1433

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Jennifer Nichols
Email: jennifer.nichols3@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Patrick Alexander
Email: patrick.alexander@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Robley Rex VA Medical Center

Louisiana

VA Alexandria health care

Alexandria VA Medical Center
2495 Shreveport Highway
Pineville, LA 71360-4044

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Brandon Crabtree
Email: brandon.crabtree@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Anita Sanders
Email: anita.sanders@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Alexandria health care

VA Shreveport health care

Overton Brooks VA Medical Center
510 E. Stoner Ave
Shreveport, LA 71101-4295

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Peter-Jon Savin
Email: peter-jon.savin@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Walter Washburn
Email: walter.washburn@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center

VA Southeast Louisiana health care

New Orleans VA Medical Center
2400 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA 70119-6535

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Latricia T. Thompson
Email: latricia.thompson2@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Tony Henderson
Email: tony.henderson3@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Southeast Louisiana health care

Maine

VA Maine health care

Togus VA Medical Center
1 VA Center
Augusta, ME 04330

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: James Wilson
Email: james.wilson544@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Nichole McLaughlin
Email: nichole.mclaughlin@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Maine health care

Maryland

VA Maryland health care-Baltimore

Baltimore VA Medical Center
10 North Greene Street
Baltimore, MD 21201-1524

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Ruth Chesgreen
Email: ruth.chesgreen@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Lachanda Jackson
Email: lachanda.jackson@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Baltimore VA Medical Center

VA Maryland health care-Loch Raven

Loch Raven VA Medical Center
3901 The Alameda
Baltimore, MD 21218-2100

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Ruth Chesgreen
Email: ruth.chesgreen@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Lachanda Jackson
Email: lachanda.jackson@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Loch Raven VA Medical Center

VA Maryland health care-Perry Point

Perry Point VA Medical Center
361 Boiler House Road, Building 361
Perry Point, MD 21902-1103

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Ruth Chesgreen
Email: ruth.chesgreen@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Lachanda Jackson
Email: lachanda.jackson@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Perry Point VA Medical Center

Massachusetts to Montana

Massachusetts

VA Bedford health care

Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital
200 Springs Road
Bedford, MA 01730-1114

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Robyn Hubert
Email: robyn.hubert@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Doreen Knowles
Email: doreen.knowles@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital

VA Boston-Brockton health care

Brockton VA Medical Center
940 Belmont Street
Brockton, MA 02301-5596

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Miguel Preciado
Email: miguel.preciado2@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Maria Schumacher
Email: maria.schumacher2@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Brockton VA Medical Center

VA Boston-Jamaica Plain health care

Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center
150 South Huntington Avenue
Boston, MA 02130-4817

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Miguel Preciado
Email: miguel.preciado2@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Maria Schumacher
Email: maria.schumacher2@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center

VA Boston-West Roxbury health care

West Roxbury VA Medical Center
1400 VFW Parkway
West Roxbury, MA 02132-4927

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Miguel Preciado
Email: miguel.preciado2@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Maria Schumacher
Email: maria.schumacher2@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the West Roxbury VA Medical Center

VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

Edward P. Boland VA Medical Center
421 North Main Street
Leeds, MA 01053-9764

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Jonathan Penna
Email: nhmtransportation@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: David Hearn
Email: nhmtransportation@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Edward P. Boland VA Medical Center

Michigan

VA Ann Arbor health care

Lieutenant Colonel Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center
2215 Fuller Road
Ann Arbor, MI 48105-2303

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Darel Winslow
Email: darel.winslow@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Call Center
Phone:

Go to VA Ann Arbor health care

VA Battle Creek health care

Battle Creek VA Medical Center
5500 Armstrong Road
Battle Creek, MI 49037-7314

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Jammie Mosser
Email: jammie.mosser2@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Jestyne Hopkins
Email: jestyne.hopkins@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Battle Creek health care

VA Detroit health care

John D. Dingell VA Medical Center
4646 John R Street
Detroit, MI 48201-1916

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Shawn Joyce
Email: shawn.joyce@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Tina Byrd
Email: tina.byrd@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center

VA Iron Mountain health care

Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Facility
325 East H Street
Iron Mountain, MI 49801-4760

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Melanie Finuf
Email: melanie.finuf@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Tony Verrette
Email: tony.verrette@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Facility

VA Saginaw health care

Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center
1500 Weiss Street
Saginaw, MI 48602-5251

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Transportation Representative
Phone:

Secondary contact: Tiffany Curtis
Phone:

Go to VA Saginaw health care

Minnesota

VA Minneapolis health care

Minneapolis VA Medical Center
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN 55417-2309

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Jacob Chudzik
Email: jacob.chudzik@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Renetia J. Jackson
Email: renetia.jackson@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Artur Ter-Vardanyan
Email: artur.tervardanyan@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Minneapolis health care

VA St. Cloud health care

St. Cloud VA Medical Center
4801 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303-2015

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Amy Wipper
Email: amy.wipper@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Lisa Weyer
Email: lisa.weyer@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA St. Cloud health care

Mississippi

VA Gulf Coast health care

Biloxi VA Medical Center
400 Veterans Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39531-2410

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Eric Ward
Email: eric.ward2@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Clara Parks-Coats
Email: clara.parks-coats@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Gulf Coast health care

VA Jackson health care

G.V. “Sonny” Montgomery VA Medical Center
1500 East Woodrow Wilson Avenue
Jackson, MS 39216-5116

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Tina Dotson
Email: tina.dotson@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Sonya Stapelon
Email: sonya.stapelon@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the G.V. “Sonny” Montgomery VA Medical Center

Missouri

VA Columbia health care

Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital
800 Hospital Drive
Columbia, MO 65201-5297

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Marc Goldsmith
Email: christopher.goldsmith@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Steve Leist
Email: steve.leist@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital

VA Kansas City health care

Kansas City VA Medical Center
4801 Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64128-2226

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Scott C. Holt
Email: scott.holt@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Kathryn Martinez
Email: kathryn.martinez@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Kansas City health care

VA Poplar Bluff health care

John J. Pershing VA Medical Center
1500 North Westwood Boulevard
Poplar Bluff, MO 63901-3318

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: F. Dale Day
Email: franklin.day@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center

VA St. Louis health care

John J. Cochran Veterans Hospital
915 North Grand Boulevard
St. Louis, MO 63106-1621

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Janitra Townsel
Email: janitra.townsel@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Jaimie Lopez-Rico
Email: jaimie.lopez-rico@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the John J. Cochran Veterans Hospital

Montana

VA Montana health care

Fort Harrison VA Medical Center
3687 Veterans Drive
Fort Harrison, MT 59636-9703

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Robert McAlpin
Email: robert.mcalpin@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: William Copple
Email: william.copple@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Montana health care

Nebraska to New Mexico

Nebraska

VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care

Omaha VA Medical Center
4101 Woolworth Avenue
Omaha, NE 68105-1850

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Jordan Bierce
Email: jordan.bierce@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Michael Ratliff
Email: michael.ratliff@va.gov
Phone: option 1

Secondary contact: Bryce Dietz
Email: bryce.dietz@va.gov
Phone: option 1

Go to VA Nebraska-Western Iowa health care

Nevada

VA Sierra Nevada health care

Ioannis A. Lougaris VA Medical Center
975 Kirman Avenue
Reno, NV 89502-0993

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Patrick Stevenson
Email: patrick.stevenson@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Briauna Ashley
Email: briauna.ashley@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Sierra Nevada health care

VA Southern Nevada health care

North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
6900 North Pecos Road
North Las Vegas, NV 89086-4400

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Michael Brunette
Email: michael.brunette2@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Southern Nevada health care

New Hampshire

VA Manchester health care

Manchester VA Medical Center
718 Smyth Road
Manchester, NH 03104

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Michelle Toohey
Email: michelle.toohey@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Michael Smale
Email: michael.smale@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Manchester health care

New Jersey

VA New Jersey-East Orange health care

East Orange VA Medical Center
385 Tremont Avenue
East Orange, NJ 07018

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Fred W. Fenner III
Email: fred.fennerIII@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Tammi Graves
Email: tammi.graves@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the East Orange VA Medical Center

VA New Jersey-Lyons health care

Lyons VA Medical Center
151 Knollcroft Road
Lyons, NJ 07939-5001

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Fred W. Fenner III
Email: fred.fennerIII@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Tammi Graves
Email: tammi.graves@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Lyons VA Medical Center

New Mexico

VA New Mexico health care

Raymond G. Murphy VA Medical Center
1501 San Pedro Drive, Southeast
Albuquerque, NM 87108-5153

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Victoria Candelaria
Email: victoria.candelaria@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Hugo Rodriguez
Email: hugo.rodriquez@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA New Mexico health care

New York to Oklahoma

New York

VA Albany health care

Samuel S. Stratton VA Medical Center
113 Holland Avenue
Albany, NY 12208-3410

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Daniel Tripoli
Email: daniel.tripoli@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Mignonette Crowson
Email: mignonette.crowson@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Samuel S. Stratton VA Medical Center

VA Bath health care

Bath VA Medical Center
76 Veterans Avenue
Bath, NY 14810-0810

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Stacey Foster
Email: stacey.foster@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Wendy Ritter
Email: wendy.ritter@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Bath health care

VA Bronx health care

James J. Peters VA Medical Center
130 West Kingsbridge Road
Bronx, NY 10468-3904

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Anthony Maldonado
Email: anthony.maldonado@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Jersey’s O. Gonell Vasquez
Email: jersey’s.gonellvasquez@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the James J. Peters VA Medical Center

VA Canandaigua health care

Canandaigua VA Medical Center
400 Fort Hill Avenue
Canandaigua, NY 14424-1159

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Danny Martinez
Email: danny.martinez@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Wendy Mateo
Email: wendy.mateo@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Canandaigua health care

VA Hudson Valley-Castle Point health care

Castle Point VA Medical Center
41 Castle Point Road
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590-7004

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Richard Jones
Email: richard.jones6@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Charlene Adams
Email: charlene.adams@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Castle Point health care

VA Hudson Valley-Montrose health care

Franklin Delano Roosevelt Hospital
2094 Albany Post Road
Montrose, NY 10548-1454

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Richard Jones
Email: richard.jones6@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Charlene Adams
Email: charlene.adams@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Hospital

VA New York Harbor-Brooklyn health care

Brooklyn VA Medical Center
800 Poly Place
Brooklyn, NY 11209-7104

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Karen Person
Email: karen.person@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Migdalia Cartagena
Email: migdalia.cartagena@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Brooklyn VA Medical Center

VA New York Harbor-Manhattan health care

Margaret Cochran Corbin VA Campus
423 East 23rd Street
New York, NY 10010-5011

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Karen Person
Email: karen.person@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Migdalia Cartagena
Email: migdalia.cartagena@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Margaret Cochran Corbin VA Campus

VA New York Harbor-St. Albans health care

St. Albans VA Medical Center
179-00 Linden Boulevard
Queens, NY 11424-1468

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Karen Person
Email: karen.person@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Migdalia Cartagena
Email: migdalia.cartagena@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA St. Albans health care

VA Northport health care

Northport VA Medical Center
79 Middleville Road, Building 200
Northport, NY 11768-2200

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Patricia Sangenito
Email: patricia.sangenito@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Anne O’Rourke
Email: anne.orourke@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Northport health care

VA Syracuse health care

Syracuse VA Medical Center
800 Irving Avenue
Syracuse, NY 13210-2716

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Sarah Jackson
Email: sarah.jackson5@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Brendan Donnelly
Email: brendan.donnelly@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Syracuse health care

VA Western New York-Batavia health care

Batavia VA Medical Center
222 Richmond Avenue
Batavia, NY 14020-1227

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Ryan Vallery
Phone:

Secondary contact: Jeremy Trombley
Phone:

Go to VA Batavia health care

VA Western New York-Buffalo health care

Buffalo VA Medical Center
3495 Bailey Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14215

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Ryan Vallery
Phone:

Secondary contact: Jeremy Trombley
Phone:

Go to VA Buffalo health care

North Carolina

VA Asheville health care

Charles George VA Medical Center
1100 Tunnel Road
Asheville, NC 28805

To schedule a ride: Call

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Ryan Strimple
Email: ryan.strimple@va.gov 
Phone:

Secondary contact: Tina Edwards
Email: tina.edwards1@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Charles George VA Medical Center

VA Durham health care

Durham VA Medical Center
508 Fulton Street
Durham, NC 27705-3875

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Yves-Marie Applewhite
Email: yves-marie.applewhite@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Angela Reddish
Email: angela.reddish@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Durham health care

VA Fayetteville Coastal health care

Fayetteville VA Medical Center
2300 Ramsey Street
Fayetteville, NC 28301-3856

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Lineal Hyman
Email: lineal.hyman@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Robert Person
Email: robert.person@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Fayetteville Coastal health care

VA Salisbury health care

W.G. (Bill) Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center
1601 Brenner Avenue
Salisbury, NC 28144-2515

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Tara Riddick
Email: tara.riddick@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Gylanda Graham
Email: gylanda.graham@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Salisbury health care

North Dakota

VA Fargo health care

Fargo VA Medical Center
2101 Elm Street North
Fargo, ND 58102-2417

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Nancy Buretta
Email: nancy.buretta@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Adam Kramer
Email: adam.kramer@va.gov
Phone:  ext. 2214

Go to VA Fargo health care

Ohio

VA Chillicothe health care

Chillicothe VA Medical Center
17273 State Route 104
Chillicothe, OH 45601-9718

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Darren Spikes
Email: darren.spikes@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Rebecca Kunkel
Email: rebecca.kunkel@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Chillicothe health care

VA Cincinnati health care

Cincinnati VA Medical Center
3200 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45220-2213

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Jeremy Snellings
Email: jeremy.snellings2@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Cincinnati health care

VA Cleveland health care

Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center
10701 East Boulevard
Cleveland, OH 44106-1702

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Lashunda Miller
Phone:

Secondary contact: Tanesha Reese
Phone:

Go to the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center

VA Columbus health care

Chalmers P. Wylie Ambulatory Care Center
420 North James Road
Columbus, OH 43219-1834

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Jeffery Buchanan-Springer
Email: jeffery.buchanan-springer@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Tylor Stephens
Email: tylor.stephens@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Chalmers P. Wylie Ambulatory Care Center

VA Dayton health care

Dayton VA Medical Center
4100 West Third Street
Dayton, OH 45428-9000

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Fred Wooldrige
Phone:

Secondary contact: Paul Mett
Email: paul.mett@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Dayton health care

Oklahoma

VA Tulsa health care

Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic
8921 South Mingo Road
Tulsa, OK 74133-5841

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Brian C. Jones, Mobility Manager
Email: brian.jones3@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Doris Wilson, VTP Dispatcher
Email: doris.wilson2@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Lisa Dubbs, Special Mode Travel Assistant
Email: lisa.dubbs@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic

VA Muskogee health care

Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center
1011 Honor Heights Drive
Muskogee, OK 74401-1318

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Brian C. Jones, Mobility Manager
Email: brian.jones3@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Doris Wilson, VTP Dispatcher
Email: doris.wilson2@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Lisa Dubbs, Special Mode Travel Assistant
Email: lisa.dubbs@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center

VA Oklahoma City health care

Oklahoma City VA Medical Center
921 Northeast 13th Street
Oklahoma City, OK 73104-5007

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: TaKeshia Hunter
Email: takeshia.hunter@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Oklahoma City health care

Oregon to South Dakota

Oregon

VA Portland health care contacts

Portland VA Medical Center
3710 Southwest US Veterans Hospital Road
Portland, OR 97239-2964

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Travis Murphy
Email: travis.murphy@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Tarr Karafotias
Email: tarr.karafotias@va.gov 
Phone:

Go to VA Portland health care

VA Roseburg health care 

Roseburg VA Medical Center
913 Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard
Roseburg, OR 97471-6523

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Kenneth Imonim
Email: kenneth.imonim@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Angus J. Frederick
Email: angus.frederick@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Roseburg health care

VA Southern Oregon-White City health care

White City VA Medical Center
8495 Crater Lake Highway
White City, OR 97503-3011

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Michael Chamberlain
Email: michael.chamberlain2@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Clinton Wells
Email: clinton.wells@va.gov
Phone:

VTP Dispatch: Matthew Waldon
Email: matthew.waldon@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA White City health care

Pennsylvania

VA Altoona health care

James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center
2907 Pleasant Valley Boulevard
Altoona, PA 16602-4305

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Eric Krider
Email: eric.krider@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Kathleen (Kate) Miller
Email: kathleen.miller1@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center

VA Butler health care

Butler VA Medical Center
325 New Castle Road
Butler, PA 16001-2480

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Crystal McDaniel
Email: crystal.mcdaniel@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Marvin Mills
Email: marvin.mills2@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Butler health care

VA Coatesville health care

Coatesville VA Medical Center
1400 Black Horse Hill Road
Coatesville, PA 19320-2096

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Lauren Gutterman
Email: lauren.gutterman@va.gov 
Phone:

Secondary contact: Pamela Armentrout
Email: pamela.armentrout@va.gov 
Phone:

Go to VA Coatesville health care

VA Erie health care

Erie VA Medical Center
135 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504-1559

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Heidi Prindle
Email: heidi.prindle@va.gov 
Phone:

Secondary contact: Eric Shaner
Email: eric.shaner@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Erie health care

VA Lebanon health care

Lebanon VA Medical Center
1700 South Lincoln Avenue
Lebanon, PA 17042-7529

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Catherine Brennan
Email: catherine.brennan3@va.gov 
Phone:

Secondary contact: Melissa Morgan
Email: melissa.morgan4@va.gov 
Phone:

Go to VA Lebanon health care

VA Philadelphia health care

Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center
3900 Woodland Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19104-4551

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Julie Burnett
Email: julie.burnett@va.gov
Phone: -5119

Secondary contact: Chanda Marion
Email: chanda.marion@va.gov 
Phone:

Go to VA Philadelphia health care

VA Pittsburgh health care

Pittsburgh VA Medical Center
University Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15240-1003

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Heather Kathleen Marshall
Email: heather.marshall@va.gov 
Phone:

Secondary contact: Maurisha Wright
Email: maurisha.wright@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Pittsburgh health care

VA Wilkes-Barre health care

Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center
1111 East End Boulevard
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711-0030

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Amanda Barber
Email: amanda.barber@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Gloria Sharon
Email: gloria.sharon@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Wilkes-Barre health care

Rhode Island

VA Providence health care

Providence VA Medical Center
830 Chalkstone Avenue
Providence, RI 02908-4738

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Jeffrey Furtado
Email: jeffrey.furtado@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Anthony Gore
Email: anthony.gore2@va.gov
Phone:

Go to Providence health care

South Carolina

VA Charleston health care

Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center
109 Bee Street
Charleston, SC 29401-5799

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Steven Massenburg
Email: stephen.massenburg@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Brian Tallmadge
Email: brian.tallmadge@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center

VA Columbia health care

Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center
6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC 29209-1639

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Marshawn Martin
Email: marshawn.martin@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: William Stinney
Email: william.stinney@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center

South Dakota

VA Black Hills health care

Fort Meade VA Medical Center
113 Comanche Road
Fort Meade, SD 57741-1002

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Thia Derflinger
Email: efstathia.derflinger@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Robin Winder
Email: robin.winder@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Black Hills health care

VA Sioux Falls health care

Royal C. Johnson Veterans’ Memorial Hospital
2501 West 22nd Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57105-5046

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: VTP Scheduling
Phone:

Secondary contact: Amy Nelson
Email: amy.nelson2@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Sioux Falls health care

Tennessee to Virginia

Tennessee

VA Memphis health care

Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center
116 North Pauline Street
Memphis, TN 38104-1005

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Karen Adams
Email: karen.adams6@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center

VA Mountain Home health care

James H. Quillen VA Medical Center
Corner of Lamont Street and Veterans Way
Mountain Home, TN 37684

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Abel C. Cusatti
Email: abel.cusatti@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Mountain Home health care

VA Tennessee Valley-Murfreesburo health care

Alvin C. York VA Medical Center
3400 Lebanon Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37129-1237

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Chris Dawson
Email: christopher.dawson@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Tennessee Valley-Murfreesburo health care

VA Tennessee Valley-Nashville health care

Nashville VA Medical Center
1310 24th Avenue South
Nashville, TN 37212-2637

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Chris Dawson
Email: christopher.dawson@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Tennessee Valley-Nashville health care

Texas

VA Amarillo health care

Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center
6010 Amarillo Boulevard, West
Amarillo, TX 79106-1991

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Robin Moseley
Email: robin.moseley1@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Richard Bryan
Email: richard.bryan4@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Amarillo health care

VA Bonham health care

Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center
1201 East 9th Street
Bonham, TX 75418-4059

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Sonequa Grubbs
Email: sonequa.grubbs2@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Dalon Williams
Email: dalon.williams@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Jason Sluder
Email: iason.sluder@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center

VA Central Texas-Temple health care

Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Center
1901 Veterans Memorial Drive
Temple, TX 76504-7451

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Fanalia DuPree
Email: fanalia.dupree@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Scott Jennings
Email: scott.jennings1@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Temple health care

VA Central Texas-Waco health care

Doris Miller VA Medical Center
4800 Memorial Drive
Waco, TX 76711-1329

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Fanalia DuPree
Email: fanalia.dupree@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Scott Jennings
Email: scott.jennings1@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Waco health care

VA Dallas health care

Dallas VA Medical Center
4500 South Lancaster Road
Dallas, TX 75216-7167

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Sonequa Grubbs
Email: sonequa.grubbs2@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Dalon Williams
Email: dalon.williams@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Dallas health care

VA El Paso health care

El Paso VA Clinic
5001 North Piedras Street
El Paso, TX 79930-4210

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Melvin Milton Jr.
Email: melvin.milton@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Christine Rodriguez
Email: christine.rodriguez2@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA El Paso health care

VA Garland health care

Garland VA Medical Center
2300 Marie Curie Boulevard
Garland, TX 75042-5706

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Sonequa Grubbs
Email: sonequa.grubbs2@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Dalon Williams
Email: dalon.williams@va.gov
Phone:  

Go to VA Garland health care

VA Houston health care

Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
2002 Holcombe Boulevard
Houston, TX 77030-4211

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Kelly Colkos
Email: kelly.colkos@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Tara Harrison
Email: tara.harrison@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Houston health care

VA San Antonio health care

Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans’ Hospital
7400 Merton Minter Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78229-4404

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Archie Bradley
Email: archie.bradley@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Russell Scott
Email: russell.scott3@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans’ Hospital

VA South Texas-Kerrville health care

Kerrville VA Medical Center
3600 Memorial Boulevard
Kerrville, TX 78028-5768

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Archie Bradley
Email: archie.bradley@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Russell Scott
Email: russell.scott3@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Kerrville health care

VA Texas Valley health care

Harlingen VA Clinic
2601 Veterans Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550-8942

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Joseph Minich
Email: joseph.minich@va.gov 
Phone:

Secondary contact: Blanca Lenel
Email: blanca.lenel@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Texas Valley health care

VA West Texas health care

George H. O’Brien, Junior VA Medical Center
300 Veterans Boulevard
Big Spring, TX 79720-5566

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Michael Batterton
Email: michael.batterton@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Brandy Veliotis
Email: brandy.veliotis@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA West Texas health care

Utah

VA Salt Lake City health care

George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center
500 Foothill Boulevard
Salt Lake City, UT 84148-0001

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Andrew L. Harris
Email: andrew.harris2@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Salt Lake City health care

Vermont

VA White River Junction health care

White River Junction VA Medical Center
163 Veterans Drive
White River Junction, VT 05001

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Robyn Peyton
Email: robyn.peyton@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Cynthia Strong
Email: cynthia.strong@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA White River Junction health care

Virginia

VA Hampton health care

Hampton VA Medical Center
100 Emancipation Drive
Hampton, VA 23667-0001

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Sandra Freddie
Email: sandra.freddie@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Ida Jacobs
Email: ida.jacobs@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Hampton health care

VA Richmond health care

Richmond VA Medical Center
1201 Broad Rock Boulevard
Richmond, VA 23249-4915

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Aletha B. Hurst
Email: aletha.hurst@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Richmond health care

VA Salem health care

Salem VA Medical Center
1970 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153-6404

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Tejas Vaishnav
Email: tejas.vaishnav@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Kathleen Sullivan
Email: kathleen.sullivan5@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Salem health care

Washington to Wyoming

Washington

VA Puget Sound health care

Seattle VA Medical Center
1660 South Columbian Way
Seattle, WA 98108-1532

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Broderick F. Cooper
Email: broderick.cooper@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Stephanie Lye
Email: stephanie.lye@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Puget Sound health care

VA Spokane health care

Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center
4815 N. Assembly Street
Spokane, WA 99205

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Richard Smith
Email: richard.smith80@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Kelly Young
Email: kelly.young3@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center

VA Walla Walla health care

Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center
77 Wainwright Drive
Walla Walla, WA 99362

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Russell “Pete” Michael
Email: russell.michael@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Lorie Lawrence
Email: lorie.lawrence@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center

Washington, DC

VA Washington, DC health care

Washington VA Medical Center
50 Irving Street, Northwest
Washington, DC 20422-0001

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Annazette Nolan
Phone:

Secondary contact: Kimberly Veney
Phone:

Go to VA Washington, DC health care

West Virginia

VA Beckley health care

Beckley VA Medical Center
200 Veterans Avenue
Beckley, WV 25801

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Matthew Bailey
Email: matthew.bailey@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Teila Echols
Email: teila.echols@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Beckley health care

VA Clarksburg health care

Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center
1 Medical Center Drive
Clarksburg, WV 26301

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Patrick Nice
Email: patrick.nice@va.gov 
Phone:

Secondary contact: Charles Gumbus
Email: charles.gumbus@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center

VA Huntington health care

Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center
1540 Spring Valley Drive
Huntington, WV 25704

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Peggy Cox
Email: peggy.cox@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Amy Chapman
Email: amy.chapman5@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center

VA Martinsburg health care

Martinsburg VA Medical Center
510 Butler Avenue
Martinsburg, WV 25405

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Megan Russell
Email: megan.russell@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Martinsburg health care

Wisconsin

VA Madison health care

William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital
2500 Overlook Terrace
Madison, WI 53705-2254

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Jodi Barnett
Email: jodi.barnett@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Liana Torres
Email: liana.torres@va.gov
Phone:

Go to the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital

VA Milwaukee health care

Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center
5000 West National Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53295-1000

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Robert Wareham
Email: robert.wareham@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Buffy Spivey
Email: buffy.spivey@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Milwaukee health care

VA Tomah health care

Tomah VA Medical Center
500 East Veterans Street
Tomah, WI 54660-3105

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Misty Mack
Email: misty.mack@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Virginia Kyser
Email: virginia.kyser@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Tomah health care

Wyoming

VA Cheyenne health care

Cheyenne VA Medical Center
2360 East Pershing Boulevard
Cheyenne, WY 82001-5356

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Billy Scharf
Email: billy.scharf@va.gov 
Phone:

Secondary contact: Transportation Request Line
Phone:

Go to VA Cheyenne health care

VA Sheridan VA health care

Sheridan VA Medical Center
1898 Fort Road
Sheridan, WY 82801-8320

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: John Purtill
Email: john.purtill@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Sheridan health care

U.S. territories

Puerto Rico

VA Caribbean health care

San Juan VA Medical Center
10 Calle Casia
San Juan, PR 00921-3201

To schedule a ride: Call . Then select 0 and ask for a VTP representative.

Other transportation contacts

Primary contact: Lisandra (Lissie) Nieves
Email: lisandra.nieves@va.gov
Phone:

Secondary contact: Walesca Burgos-Lopez
Email: walesca.burgos-lopez@va.gov
Phone:

Go to VA Caribbean health care

Related information

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