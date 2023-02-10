VEText appointment reminders

If your VA health facility uses VEText, we’ll send you text reminders about your health appointments. Each reminder includes this information:

Date and time of your appointment

Codes you can use to confirm or cancel your appointment

To confirm or cancel, you can reply using the special codes we send you. If you don’t reply, we’ll keep your appointment scheduled.

If your VA health facility closes unexpectedly, we may send you a text to cancel your appointment.

Note: VEText is free to use, but your phone company may charge you fees for text messages. You can learn more about messaging fees in our digital notifications terms and conditions.

Getting locations in appointment reminders

Basic VEText reminders don’t include the location of your appointment. If you don’t want us to include locations, you don’t have to do anything.

To start getting locations, reply to a VEText reminder with the 5-digit zip code for your home address. Or text your zip code to 53079. We’ll start including the name of the VA health facility in each reminder.

To stop getting locations, reply BASIC to a VEText reminder. Or text BASIC to 53079. We’ll stop including the name of the VA health facility.

Changing to an earlier appointment

If an earlier appointment becomes available, we may text you to ask if you want to reschedule.

We’ll text you codes you can use to change to the earlier appointment or keep your original appointment. If you don’t reply, we’ll keep your original appointment scheduled.

Completing pre-check-in

If your facility offers pre-check-in, we’ll send you instructions to start the pre-check-in process with your appointment reminders. You’ll need a smartphone to complete pre-check-in.

Note: Some VA health facilities also use VEText to help with physical distancing. If your facility offers this service, we’ll send you instructions with your appointment reminders. You can text us when you arrive at the facility. We’ll text you where to wait and when to come inside.

Managing community care appointments

If you get care from a non-VA provider in our community care network, we may send you a text to ask for your appointment information. You can reply to the text to tell us the date and time of your appointment.

After your community care appointment, we’ll send a text to confirm if you went to the appointment. We’ll include codes you can use to confirm or to tell us that you didn’t go.

Other types of VEText messages

Depending on your local VA health facility, we may also send you these types of VEText messages:

Prescription tracking updates tell you when your prescription medicine has shipped.

tell you when your prescription medicine has shipped. Vaccine updates tell you when COVID-19 and flu vaccines are available at your facility and how to schedule a vaccine appointment.

tell you when COVID-19 and flu vaccines are available at your facility and how to schedule a vaccine appointment. Emergency updates offer resources during a natural disaster or another emergency in your area.

offer resources during a natural disaster or another emergency in your area. Surgery updates allow your care team to text updates to your family members when you’re having surgery at a VA facility.

How to opt out of VEText—or opt back in

If we have your mobile phone number in our records, we’ll automatically send you text reminders. You don’t have to do anything to start using VEText.

Here’s how to opt out or opt back in:

To opt out of all VEText messages, reply STOP ALL to any previous VEText message. Or text STOP ALL to 53079.

to any previous VEText message. Or text to 53079. To opt out of a certain message type, reply STOP to a previous message of that type.

to a previous message of that type. To opt back in to a certain message type, reply START to a previous message of that type.

You can also text STOP or START to these numbers for certain message types:

For appointment reminders, text 53079.

For prescription tracking texts, text 53941.

For vaccine reminders and emergency texts, text 80728.

Or you can call your VA health facility. Ask to connect with the VEText coordinator or medical support assistant.

