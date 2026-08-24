VEText appointment reminders

If your VA health facility uses VEText, we’ll send you text reminders about your health appointments. Each reminder includes this information:

Date and time of your appointment

Codes you can use to confirm or cancel your appointment

To confirm or cancel, you can reply using the special codes we send you. If you don’t reply, we’ll keep your appointment scheduled.

If your VA health facility closes unexpectedly, we may send you a text to cancel your appointment.

Note: VEText is free to use, but your phone company may charge you fees for text messages. You can learn more about messaging fees in our digital notifications terms and conditions.

Read our digital notifications terms and conditions

Changing to an earlier appointment

If an earlier appointment becomes available, we may text you to ask if you want to reschedule.

We’ll text you codes you can use to change to the earlier appointment or keep your original appointment. If you don’t reply, we’ll keep your original appointment scheduled.

Completing pre-check-in

If your facility offers pre-check-in, we’ll send you instructions to start the pre-check-in process with your appointment reminders. You’ll need a smartphone to complete pre-check-in.

Learn how to check in with your smartphone for some VA appointments

Note: Some VA health facilities also use VEText to help with physical distancing. If your facility offers this service, we’ll send you instructions with your appointment reminders. You can text us when you arrive at the facility. We’ll text you where to wait and when to come inside.

Managing community care appointments

If you get care from a non-VA provider in our community care network, we may send you a text to ask for your appointment information. You can reply to the text to tell us the date and time of your appointment.

After your community care appointment, we’ll send a text to confirm if you went to the appointment. We’ll include codes you can use to confirm or to tell us that you didn’t go.

Other types of VEText messages

Depending on your local VA health facility, we may also send you these types of VEText messages: