What if I can’t sign in to VA.gov because my password doesn’t work?
First, try resetting the password for the account you use to sign in to VA.gov:
Note: If you need more support from ID.me, Login.gov, or CLEAR, go to the account service’s website.
Get help on the Login.gov website
Get help on the CLEAR support and FAQs page
If you’ve taken these steps and still can’t sign in, call us at
Note: Our VA contact center representatives can’t reset your ID.me or Login.gov password for you. This includes representatives at our My HealtheVet help desk.