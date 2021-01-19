What if I can’t sign in to VA.gov because my password doesn’t work?
First, try resetting the password for the account you use to sign in to VA.gov:
- Reset your password for My HealtheVet
- Reset your password for DS Logon
- Reset your password for ID.me
Note: If you need more support from ID.me, visit their support page.
Visit ID.me support
If you've taken the steps above and still can't sign in, please use our online form to submit a request for help. Please note on the form which steps you've tried so we can better understand how to help you.
