What if my school closes temporarily because of a natural disaster?

A hurricane or other natural disaster can affect your education payments. Find out in which situations we’ll continue or stop payments.

If your school closes temporarily:

During a term , you’ll continue to get your education benefit payments through the end of the term or for up to 4 weeks, whichever comes first, or

, you’ll continue to get your education benefit payments through the end of the term or for up to 4 weeks, whichever comes first, Between terms, we’ll resume payments when you return to school

Note: If your school remains open but you can’t attend because of a natural disaster, we’ll stop payments.

To keep receiving payments:

If you’re using the Post-9/11 GI Bill or the Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance (DEA) program and you enrolled before the natural disaster, you don’t have to take any action.

If you’re using the Montgomery GI Bill, continue to verify your attendance even if your school has closed.

If you have questions, you can call us at 888-442-4551. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET. If you have hearing loss, call TTY: 711.