Chaplain services
VA Richmond health care chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as patients and families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions.
Spiritual and religious services
Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:
- Baptisms
- Bereavement (grief and loss) care
- Comfort and counseling
- Communion
- Funerals
- Weddings
Worship services
People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:
Daily Services
Monday through Friday
9 a.m. ET Daily Devotional (Interdenominational)
11 a.m. ET Daily Mass (Roman Catholic)
Weekly Services
Sunday
10 a.m. ET Protestant Worship
2 p.m. ET Catholic Mass
Friday: 1:15 p.m. ET Muslim Juma
Benefits
Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:
- Faster healing
- Greater coping skills
- Reduced pain
- Better quality of life
Contact a chaplain
For more information, please call our chaplain Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET, at 804-675-5000, ext. 2104.
Interfaith Chapel
Chaplain Service Office
Main entrance chapel
First floor (near eye glass clinic)
Room C1X-1
Map of Richmond campus
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Nights/weekends call operator for Chaplain on duty
Clinical Pastoral Education
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