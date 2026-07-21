Internships and fellowships

The General Practice Residency in Dental Medicine is a two-year postdoctoral training program at the Richmond Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Richmond, Virginia. Residents develop the experience and skills needed for total care of the dental patient, emphasizing management of patients with a variety of complicating medical conditions. Residents will perform all aspects of Dentistry including Fixed and Removable Prosthodontics, Dental Implant placement and restoration, surgical and non-surgical Periodontics, Endodontics, Oral Surgery and Restorative Dentistry. Treatment is delivered in the facilities of the McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center, with some rotations at the VCU Hospital and the School of Dentistry. Medical rotations will include Anesthesiology, Internal Medicine, Emergency Medicine, and Endoscopy. The faculty includes representatives from each of the dental specialties, and consulting physicians. Competence in the evaluation and management of patients with medical disorders is a major objective of the training program.

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