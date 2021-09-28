Psychologists work in many of Central Virginia VA Health Care System's mental health and medical programs, including both inpatient and outpatient clinics. Psychologists provide assessments and a variety of psychological therapies for individuals, couples, and families. The Central Virginia VA Health Care System has three APA-accredited psychology training programs. Psychology training primarily occurs at the McGuire VA Medical Center located in Richmond, Virginia.

Visit the Psychology Service's Internships and Fellowships page for more information.