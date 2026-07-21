Internships and fellowships
VA Richmond health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
General Practice Residency in Dental Medicine
The General Practice Residency in Dental Medicine is a two-year postdoctoral training program at the Richmond Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Richmond, Virginia. Residents develop the experience and skills needed for total care of the dental patient, emphasizing management of patients with a variety of complicating medical conditions. Residents will perform all aspects of Dentistry including Fixed and Removable Prosthodontics, Dental Implant placement and restoration, surgical and non-surgical Periodontics, Endodontics, Oral Surgery and Restorative Dentistry. Treatment is delivered in the facilities of the McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center, with some rotations at the VCU Hospital and the School of Dentistry. Medical rotations will include Anesthesiology, Internal Medicine, Emergency Medicine, and Endoscopy. The faculty includes representatives from each of the dental specialties, and consulting physicians. Competence in the evaluation and management of patients with medical disorders is a major objective of the training program.
Visit the Dental Medicine's interns and fellowships for more information.
Clinical Pastoral Education
Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) is interfaith professional education for ministry. It brings theological students and ministers into supervised encounters with persons in distress. Out of an intense involvement with persons in need and the feedback from peers and teachers, students develop a new awareness of themselves as persons and of the needs for whom they minister. From theological reflection on specific human situations, students gain a new understanding of ministry. Within the interdisciplinary team process of helping persons, students develop skills in interpersonal and inter-professional relationships. CPE is designed for people at various stages of life, for example, persons seeking to become board certified chaplains, clergy seeking continuing education, laity wanting to explore/develop themselves as pastoral caregivers, and seminarians preparing for ministry.
Psychology Services
Psychologists work in many of Central Virginia VA Health Care System's mental health and medical programs, including both inpatient and outpatient clinics. Psychologists provide assessments and a variety of psychological therapies for individuals, couples, and families. The Central Virginia VA Health Care System has three APA-accredited psychology training programs. Psychology training primarily occurs at the McGuire VA Medical Center located in Richmond, Virginia.
Visit the Psychology Service's Internships and Fellowships page for more information.
Social Work Student Internship Program
The Central Virginia VA Health Care System offers 10 placements to second year Master of Social Work (clinical focus) students. We provide a complete and comprehensive clinical and/or case management experience to students in many different areas of the field including mental health, substance abuse, homeless services, residential services, medical social work, geriatric/hospice social work, community-based care, case management, post deployment care, and more.
How to Apply:
Students seeking an Internship at CVHCS should speak with their field placement coordinators. CVHCS has active affiliation agreements with the MSW programs at Columbia University, George Mason University, University of Louisville, Simmons University, and Virginia Commonwealth University. All Applicants must meet VA eligibility requirements (Resources for Health Professions Trainees Coming to VA | Eligibility and Forms - Office of Academic Affiliations) prior to the start of the internship. Application requirements include a resume, two letters of reference, and an interview. The VA MSW Student Internship is a stipend placement.
Contact Info:
Gabrielle Beaven, LCSW
Erica McTeer, LCSW
VA Social Work Allied Health Professions Trainee Program - VHA Social Work
VA Office of Academic Affiliations