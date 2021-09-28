Internships and fellowships
VA Richmond health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Clinical Pastoral Education
Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) is interfaith professional education for ministry. It brings theological students and ministers into supervised encounters with persons in distress. Out of an intense involvement with persons in need and the feedback from peers and teachers, students develop a new awareness of themselves as persons and of the needs for whom they minister. From theological reflection on specific human situations, students gain a new understanding of ministry. Within the interdisciplinary team process of helping persons, students develop skills in interpersonal and inter-professional relationships. CPE is designed for people at various stages of life, for example, persons seeking to become board certified chaplains, clergy seeking continuing education, laity wanting to explore/develop themselves as pastoral caregivers, and seminarians preparing for ministry.
Psychology Services
Psychologists work in many of Central Virginia VA Health Care System's mental health and medical programs, including both inpatient and outpatient clinics. Psychologists provide assessments and a variety of psychological therapies for individuals, couples, and families. The Central Virginia VA Health Care System has three APA-accredited psychology training programs. Psychology training primarily occurs at the McGuire VA Medical Center located in Richmond, Virginia.
Visit the Psychology Service's Internships and Fellowships page for more information.