Health services

We provide services to Veterans with substance-use and co-occurring disorders to help them function independently and reintegrate into the community. The program includes residential, outpatient, aftercare, and consultative services.

Programming includes evidence-based interventions such as:

Motivational interviewing

Motivational enhancement therapy

Seeking safety

12-Step facilitation

Contingency management

Relapse prevention from a cognitive behavioral perspective

Anger management

Acceptance and commitment therapy

Along with population-specific groups for combat trauma survivors and those with PTSD and substance-use disorders.