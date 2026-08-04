Make an appointment
Find out how to make, cancel, or reschedule a primary care, mental health, or specialty care appointment at a VA Richmond health care facility.
Before you make an appointment
You can make an appointment with us if both of the below are true for you.
- You're enrolled in VA health care, and
- You're registered as a patient at VA Richmond health care
If you're not yet enrolled in VA health care
Apply for VA health care
If you're not registered at VA Richmond health care
Register for care here
Primary care appointments
We offer primary care services at all VA Richmond health care facilities. You can make a primary care appointment online or by phone.
We ask all Veterans to please arrive 20 minutes early and check in by your scheduled appointment time.
Make an appointment online
Make an appointment by phone
Primary care call center
Toll free: 800-784-8381
Direct: 855-679-0074
Mental health care appointments
If you're struggling with stress, anxiety, depression, anger, or other issues, we can help. We offer mental health (also called behavioral health) counseling, psychiatric care, and treatment for problems with alcohol and other substances.
How do I talk to someone right now?
If you’re a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, connect with our caring, qualified Veterans Crisis Line responders for confidential help. Many of them are Veterans themselves. This service is private, free, and available 24/7.
To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime, day or night:
- Call 988 and select 1.
- Start a confidential chat.
- Text 838255.
- For TTY, call 711 then 988.
You can also:
- Call 911.
- Go to the nearest emergency room.
- Go directly to your nearest VA medical center. It doesn’t matter what your discharge status is or if you’re enrolled in VA health care.
Find your nearest VA medical center
For mental health care appointments
Call the behavioral health call center.
Phone:
For drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment appointments
Call the behavioral health call center.
Phone: 804-675-5410
For walk-in mental health care
If you need help right away, or if you have a referral from another VA provider, one of our counselors will see you the same day. Same-day mental health and psychiatric help is available for both new and established patients.
Available at Richmond VA Medical Center
Mental Hygiene Clinic (MHC)
First floor
Room 1E-122
Map of Richmond campus
Phone: 804-675-5411
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
For walk-in drug or alcohol evaluation and treatment
Same-day help is available through the behavioral health call center.
Available at Richmond VA Medical Center
Map of Richmond campus
Phone: 804-675-5410
Specialty care appointments
If you already have a primary care provider at VA Richmond health care, you can make a direct appointment for the specialty services listed here. You don't need to get a referral or see your primary care provider first.
For specialty care services not listed here, please contact your primary care provider for a referral.
Preparing for your appointment
Please bring the following to your appointment:
- Your Veteran Health ID Card (VHIC). If this is your first appointment, we can help you get your picture taken for your card.
- Cards for any other types of health coverage you may have (like Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, or private insurance plan).
- Your appointment confirmation letter.
- List of your current medications including prescriptions, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and any herbal supplements.
Yes, we’ll send you a reminder by phone about your appointment date, time, and location. If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you'll get a phone call for each appointment.
If you want to get reminders by text message
You'll need to sign up to opt in to this service. Visit the patient registration office at our Richmond location. This service is free, but standard messaging rates from your mobile service provider may apply.
Once you sign up to receive text message reminders, you’ll no longer receive reminders by phone call.
If you have more than one appointment on the same day, you'll get one text reminder for all appointments. You can't cancel or reschedule appointments using our text message reminder service.
Please call the clinic where your appointment is scheduled, so we can give the appointment time to another Veteran.
- For appointments at Richmond: 800-784-8381
- For mental health (behavioral health) appointments: 804-675-5411
- For appointments at any of our outpatient clinics: Call the clinic where you scheduled the appointment.
If you miss your appointment without letting the clinic know ahead of time, we'll consider you a "no show" and you'll need to reschedule your appointment.
You can also cancel some appointments online.
We ask that all patients arrive 20 minutes before your scheduled appointment and no later than 5 minutes after your scheduled appointment time. If you are going to be late to an appointment, please call as soon as possible. If a Veteran arrives more than 5 minutes late, all reasonable means to accommodate the Veteran will be made, within our available resources. These potential accommodating the appointment at the end of the clinical day, or to reschedule the Veteran's appointment for another date.
- For appointments at Richmond: 800-784-8381
- For mental health (behavioral health) appointments: 804-675-5971
- For appointments at any of our outpatient clinic: Call the clinic where the appointment is scheduled.