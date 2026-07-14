Programs
Explore Roseburg VA’s diverse program offerings, which include patient health care, program, and other specialties.
My HealtheVet on VA.gov
You can manage your care through My HealtheVet on VA.gov and the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app.
Electronic Health Record Modernization
Providing quality health care for Veterans is one of our highest priorities. To support this mission, Roseburg VA Health Care System and its community-based VA clinics are proud to have been one of the first VA medical facilities to transition to VA’s new electronic health record (EHR) in June 2022. This is a Veteran-centric approach that will better support service members as they transition from military service to Veteran status.
Learn more about Roseburg VA Health Care System’s EHRM program
Roseburg VA Construction Updates
Roseburg VA has many construction and expansion projects underway to enhance veterans’ health care experience throughout our health care system. Each project is a tremendous opportunity to augment and improve the delivery of services to Veterans. We request your patience and cooperation as we collectively work towards transforming our facilities.