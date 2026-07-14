Providing quality health care for Veterans is one of our highest priorities. To support this mission, Roseburg VA Health Care System and its community-based VA clinics are proud to have been one of the first VA medical facilities to transition to VA’s new electronic health record (EHR) in June 2022. This is a Veteran-centric approach that will better support service members as they transition from military service to Veteran status.

Learn more about Roseburg VA Health Care System’s EHRM program