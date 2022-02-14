Aleda E. Lutz VAMC Recognizes Hospitalized Veterans during National Salute to Veteran Patients Week

PRESS RELEASE

Saginaw , MI — Aleda E. Lutz VAMC will recognize and honor hospitalized Veterans from Feb. 13-19, 2022, during National Salute to Veteran Patients week.

Since 1978, VA has used the week of Valentine’s Day to provide a weeklong commemoration for Veterans. Local commemoration efforts include donations of gas cards, sweatpants, sweatshirts, socks, shoes, toiletry items, coats, hats, gloves, and boots.

“Congressman Dan Kildee will be visiting our facility this week to deliver Valentine cards made by students in local schools,” stated Chris Cauley, Medical Center Director. “We look forward to sharing these with our Veterans during National Salute to Veteran Patients Week. The Veterans really appreciate the handmade cards and have shared, in past years, how the children’s thoughtfulness and patriotism touch their hearts.”

In 2021, schools, community groups, and youth organizations nationwide sent more than 5,000 Valentines to the Aleda E. Lutz VAMC, which were distributed to Veteran inpatients. Endless amount of Service Organizations, volunteers and community organizations contributed to events and activities recognizing hospitalized Veterans. This year’s events, in addition to distributing the Valentine cards, we will be passing out baseball hats, commemorative coins, and t-shirts to our Veteran patients.

In addition to donations and as a compliment to in-person volunteer assignments, VA also provides volunteers with virtual and remote assignments which allows them to safely support Veteran inpatients during the pandemic.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities at Aleda E. Lutz VAMC visit Volunteer Or Donate | VA Saginaw Health Care | Veterans Affairs or call Jeff Wendt, Chief of the Center for Development and Civic Engagement (formerly known as Voluntary Service) at 989-497-2500, Extension 13369.

The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw, Michigan operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center. It provides care to over 38,263 Veterans in a 35-county geographic area, from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge. Veterans also receive care at one of our nine VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics located throughout Michigan. More information about this VA can be found at VA Saginaw Health Care | Veterans Affairs.