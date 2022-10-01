Saginaw Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Saginaw Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Making an appointment
- You can call 989-321-4650 to speak with a team member. They can help you schedule an appointment and can answer any questions you may have regarding an appropriate referral.
- Non-traditional hours are available by appointment.
- Some of our services are available on a walk-in basis.
Canceling or rescheduling an appointment
- If you know you’ll miss an appointment, call to cancel 24 hours in advance.
- If you have an appointment conflict and need to reschedule, notify us as soon as possible so we can reschedule your appointment and make that time available for another Veteran or service member.
You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we’ll check for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online
If you don’t have these documents on hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
Free parking (including accessible spaces) is readily available in front and to the right of the main entrance.
Shuttle services may be available to local Veterans, to and from their homes, and to and from the medical center campus. For more information, call Saginaw VA Medical Center at 989-497-2500 and ask to be connected to transportation.
Saginaw Transit Authority (STARS) provides 2 public bus stops within 1/2 mile of the Vet Center. Bay Metro transport users can transfer to STARS buses at the Saginaw Valley State University Campus.
Here are some resources for more information on local bus routes and Dial-A-Ride services.
- Saginaw STARS or call 989-907-4000
- Bay Metro or call 989-984-0631 for buses or 888-237-6635 for Dial-A-Ride
- Midland or call 989-837-9540
In the spotlight at Saginaw Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you’ll find at your local Vet Center.
Client appreciation events
We co-host events in cooperation with local partners 2 to 3 times yearly. Events include Vietnam Veteran commemoration ceremonies; Veterans car and bike shows, and customer appreciation holiday gatherings. Call us for more information.
Need help with your VA claim?
Veterans Service Officers from Michigan Disabled American Veterans and American Legion are available at the Saginaw Vet Center on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Call us at 989-321-4650 for scheduling and availability.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
We encourage our Veterans and service members to address any personal concerns through individual therapy. This can coincide with family therapy. During individual therapy, counselors may offer opportunities for your partner or other family members to join in the session, once or twice. This can provide an opportunity for your family members to learn more about your needs and ways to best support you during your treatment.
Our counselors are trained to provide PAIRS, an evidence-based couples intervention program. We can offer PAIRS at retreats, groups, or in couples sessions.
We also offer an in-person monthly spouse and family support group.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
We support Gold Star families. We offer grief and bereavement counseling if your service member died while serving on active duty and to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of their death.
Read more about Gold Star families
We can connect you to the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration and navigate burial and survivor benefits using the Planning Your Legacy Toolkit.
Check out VA's toolkit for burial benefits and pre-need planning information (PDF)
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
We offer a variety of mental health services, including these:
- Individual counseling sessions targeted at your personal goals
- Group counseling
- Referral services to VA resources, as well as community partners
We use evidence-based therapies, such as these:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Our counselors use a trauma-informed care approach to provide therapy and supportive services to those who have experienced MST. We have both male and female counselors available based on your preference.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
If you think you might have PTSD, there are resources to help you recover. Even if your symptoms come and go or surface months or years after the traumatic event, effective treatments are available. Call us at 989-321-4650 to explore and learn about treatment options and self-help tools.
We offer a variety of evidence-based therapies and provide both individual and group counseling to help treat PTSD. Our evidence-based therapies include:
- Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT)
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We're here to welcome you home. We provide a community where you can connect with other Veterans and active-duty service members.
Whether you’re returning from deployment or leaving the military, we can help you navigate and connect with the right people for these tasks:
- Applying for VA health care
- Reviewing VA benefits
- Finding employment and training opportunities
- Your local Veterans Service Officer for state benefits
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Our team can connect you with substance use programs, both inpatient and outpatient, with our local VA Medical Center when you need help with addiction, detox, or gaining stability. We also work with community partners.
You can call us at 989-321-4650 for more information.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1 to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
If you have thoughts of suicide, it’s important you talk to someone right away. We understand Veteran and military experiences and can provide one-on-one counseling. We can also connect you with our local Saginaw VA Medical Center suicide prevention team.
Learn how the suicide prevention team can help
You can also contact the Veterans Crisis Line in these ways:
- Confidential chat on their website
- Text 838255
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
Understanding your benefits, navigating health care, and choosing what is best for you are sometimes difficult tasks to manage. We can help connect you with benefits, services, and programs that support you.
Let us help you with these tasks:
- Enrolling in VA health care and connecting you with primary care
- Finding where to file a disability claim and the necessary steps to take
- Using your VA education benefits
- Finding how to apply for and use your VA home loan
- Accessing VA burial and survivor benefits
We can help you make direct connection with a Veterans Service Officer in your city or town and the local Veterans Service Organizations.
Veterans Service Officers from Michigan Disabled American Veterans and American Legion are available at the Saginaw Vet Center on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Call us at 989-321-4650 for scheduling and availability.
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
We collaborate with our local partners and use our resources to advocate for your needs.
We partner with organizations such as these:
- County Veterans Services Offices
- National Guard and Reserves units
- Colleges and universities in our service area
- Local Veterans Service Officers (VFW, American Legion, VVA, etc.)
If you or your organization would like to learn about working with Veterans and military culture or how you can support the Veteran community, we can provide individual or group educational briefings. Give us a call at 989-321-4650 for more information.
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training.
We coordinate with case managers from VA’s Veteran Readiness and Employment Program (VR&E), who also provide limited services on site. Contact us for more information.
How we’re different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They’re staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you’re a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013, as a Vietnam-Era Veteran
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you’re unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we’ll find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You don’t have to be enrolled in VA health care or have a service-connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records can’t be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want—there’s absolutely no judgment.