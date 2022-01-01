Saint George Vet Center
We offer confidential help for Veterans, service members, and their families at no cost in a non-medical setting. Our services include counseling for needs such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and the psychological effects of military sexual trauma (MST). We can also connect you with more support in VA and your community.
Locations and contact information
Main Location
Direct line
Other locations
Vet Centers are community based to be more accessible in areas where you live.View more Saint George Vet Center locations
We also have non-traditional hours that change periodically given our community’s needs. Please call us to find out more.
Need help after hours?
Our call center is available 24/7. Call us anytime at 877-927-8387.
Prepare for your visit
Click on a topic for more details.
Walk-ins are welcome or call our office for more information.
We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first time visiting the Vet Center. With your first contact you can expect:
- We will collect basic demographic information and determine eligibility for Vet Center services
- A licensed counselor will reach out to you directly within 1-2 business days schedule your first appointment within 1-7 business days, depending on mutual availabilities
Veterans in crisis will be seen that day.
We are located on 1664 S Dixie Drive, Suite C-102 in Dixie Commons business complex. We are the furthest southwest building in the complex. We have an American flag out front.
Saint George Vet Center has plenty of parking for any size vehicle.
You do not need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we will look for one or more of the following:
- Discharge documents (such as a DD214)
- Receipt of certain awards
- Deployment orders
- Other documents that show qualifying military service
Request your military service records online.
If you don’t have these documents on-hand, come in and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.
The SUNTRAN bus route is three blocks away from our location. Visit SUNTRAN UTAH for more information.
In the spotlight at Saint George Vet Center
Find connection, find camaraderie, find community
Learn more about the confidential and comfortable environment you'll find at your local Vet Center.
St. George Vet Center recreational therapy and retreats
Come in and sign up for our recreational activities such as nature hikes, art therapy, equine therapy, and more. A fully paid retreat, typically with four full days of activities across the US, is also available for eligible Veterans.
Offering service locations throughout southern Utah
Our Mobile Vet Center travels throughout southern Utah giving Veterans and service members information for resources and making counseling available. Rural locations include
- Richfield
- Beaver
- Cedar City
- Kanab
Call to learn more.
Counseling services
Click on a service for more details.
We offer couples and family counseling to support you as you work toward meeting your goals.
Our highly trained counselors can support you through
- Couples retreats coordinated through an outside resource
- Family support groups
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change.
Our services include
- Bereavement counseling for families who have lost a loved one while they were serving on active duty
- Grief counseling
- Referrals to community resources
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger, or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. We’ll work with you to help you achieve your personal goals.
At the St. George Vet Center, our counselors are trained in methods such as
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy
Our Mobile Vet Center travels to different locations to provide access to services closer to home.
If you experienced sexual assault or harassment during military service, we can help you get the counseling you need. Any Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve forces, who experienced military sexual trauma is eligible to receive counseling. This applies to people of all genders from any service era.
Our services are confidential. The DoD and VA cannot access your records unless you've released them.
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and support through private counseling and group therapy. We can also refer you to VA or community counseling for treatment and therapy resources.
At the St. George Vet Center, we offer
- PTSD groups
- Recreational therapy
- Facility to support outside groups
- Mobile Vet Center Video Conferencing
If you’re returning from military service, we’ll help you transition to civilian life. We can connect you with educational and career counseling, mental health services, and other programs and benefits that will support your transition.
We have a variety of resources available, including a Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) representative on site.
Whole health puts you—instead of your illnesses or conditions—at the center of care. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
We are open to Veterans and service members to come in and support different activities, such as
- Seasonal recreation activities (hiking, fishing, and fresh air walks)
- Referrals to outside source retreats
- Group painting art therapy
- Equine therapy programs (when available)
We can create more recreational activities based on your needs and interests.
Please call for more information.
Referral services
Click on a service for more details.
We can help you overcome substance use problems, from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We'll connect you to services for your specific needs.
Saint George Vet Center has trained counselors to assist you through the process of managing substance abuse.
We have the ability to create groups by request. We can also provide referral resources for inpatient facilities, if needed.
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) to get support anytime day or night. This service is private, free, and available 24/7. Our Vet Center can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
At the St. George Vet Center, our counselors are trained to support Veterans and service members.
We have resources to help fight suicidal thoughts, including community resources. We also offer suicide prevention training.
We can help connect you to VA and community resources that will support you in achieving your goals.
We have resources and availability to connect you to Veteran organizations. Our facility has space to assist in groups and events. We also have a mobile vet center to assist in events by coming to your location to support Veterans, service members and their families.
- Veterans Coalition
- Veteran organization contacts
- Facilitate group meetings
- Facilitates Canine with a cause training
Other services
Click on a service for more details.
We provide private organizations and community agencies education on our Veteran community and military culture. Together, we build referral networks to expand support for Veterans, service members, and their families.
The Saint George Mobile Vet Center travels to rural areas to provide counseling and resources.
We also host in house/community events with resources available to Veterans, service members and their families.
We have knowledge of Veteran organizations and community resources.
We can provide educational briefings, S.A.V.E suicide prevention classes, and more.
How we're different than a clinic
Click on a topic for more details.
Vet Centers are small, non-medical, counseling centers conveniently located in your community. They're staffed by highly trained counselors and team members dedicated to seeing you through the challenges that come with managing life during and after the military.
Whether you come in for one-on-one counseling or to participate in a group session, at Vet Centers you can form social connections, try new things, and build a support system with people who understand you and want to help you succeed.
Vet Center services are available to you at no cost, regardless of discharge character, and without you needing to be enrolled in VA health care or having a service-connected disability. If you are a Veteran or service member, including members of the National Guard and Reserve, you can access our services if you:
- Served on active military duty in any combat theater or area of hostility.
- Experienced military sexual trauma (regardless of gender or service era.)
- Provided mortuary services or direct emergent medical care to treat the casualties of war while serving on active military duty.
- Performed as a member of an unmanned aerial vehicle crew that provided direct support to operations in a combat theater or area of hostility.
- Accessed care at a Vet Center prior to January 2, 2013 as a Vietnam-Era Veteran.
- Served on active military duty in response to a national emergency or major disaster declared by the president, or under orders of the governor or chief executive of a state in response to a disaster or civil disorder in that state.
- Are a current or former member of the Coast Guard who participated in a drug interdiction operation, regardless of the location.
-
Are a current member of the Reserve Components assigned to a military command in a drilling status, including active Reserves, who has a behavioral health condition or psychological trauma related to military service that adversely effects quality of life or adjustment to civilian life.
We encourage you to contact us, even if you are unsure if you meet these criteria. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who will.
Our services are also available to family members when their participation would support the growth and goals of the Veteran or active-duty service member. If you consider them family, so do we. We also offer bereavement services to family members of Veterans who were receiving Vet Center services at the time of the Veteran’s death, and to the families of service members who died while serving on active duty.
No. You do not have to be enrolled in VA Healthcare or have a service connected disability.
Safe and confidential. Our records cannot be accessed by other VA offices, the DoD, military units, or other community networks and providers without your permission or unless required to avert a life-threatening situation. Here, you can be as open as you want – there’s absolutely no judgement.