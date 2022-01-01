Saint George Vet Center

Walk-ins are welcome or call our office for more information.

We understand that you may not know what to expect for your first time visiting the Vet Center. With your first contact you can expect:

We will collect basic demographic information and determine eligibility for Vet Center services

A licensed counselor will reach out to you directly within 1-2 business days schedule your first appointment within 1-7 business days, depending on mutual availabilities

Veterans in crisis will be seen that day.