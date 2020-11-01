Health services

Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.

Care we provide at Salem health care

Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:

Pick up new prescriptions in person

Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail

Safely dispose of medicines

Learn more about our pharmacy