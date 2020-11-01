Health services
VA Salem Healthcare System offers a wide range of health, support, and facility services for Veterans in southwestern Virginia. Click on a service below for more details like which clinic or medical center offers that service.
In the spotlight at VA Salem health care
Primary care
Our specialists provide a full range of services to help you get and understand your prescription medicines and supplies. You can refill VA prescriptions online, by phone or by mail.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Learn more about our pharmacy
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Available at these locations
- Salem VA Medical Center
- Danville VA Clinic
- Lynchburg VA Clinic
- Staunton VA Clinic
- Tazewell VA Clinic
- Wytheville VA Clinic
Care we provide at Salem health care
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
We provide immediate, walk-in care for minor injuries and non-emergency illnesses that are not life-threatening but need early attention.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
Our urgent care clinic offers walk-in health care when you need help right away, but don’t have an emergency. Urgent care doesn’t replace your primary care doctor, but it can help when your doctor’s office is closed and you need to see a health care professional immediately. We treat medical conditions like:
- Colds, flu, and strep throat
- Sinus, ear, and eye infections
- Minor injuries and muscle strains
- Rashes and skin infections
Mental health care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
We help Veterans on their recovery journey through outpatient and inpatient services. Our residential facility helps Veterans deal with substance abuse, homelessness, mental health, and unemployment through its 24-hour therapeutic and educational programs like:
- Rehabilitation
- Health maintenance
- Community support
If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.
Available at these locations
- Salem VA Medical Center
- Danville VA Clinic
- Lynchburg VA Clinic
- Staunton VA Clinic
- Wytheville VA Clinic
Care we provide at Salem health care
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Call our Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (select 1) for free, private help anytime 24/7. Our local suicide prevention coordinators can also connect you with ongoing counseling and services.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Salem health care
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
Specialty care
We offer advanced vision care and blind rehabilitation services to help you live independently. These may include vision-enhancing devices and technology as well as visual skills and related training.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
Our low vision outpatient clinic can assess your needs and provide a rehab plan tailored to your personal goals. Our team of specialists and social workers will work with you to find the right aids and services. Our clinic services include:
- Comprehensive eye exams
- Visual skills assessments
- Guidance on how to develop visual motor and perceptual skills
- Training to help you manage daily activities with your vision loss
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Salem health care
- COVID-19 vaccines for eligible Veterans and staff
Our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting your heart and blood vessels, including heart disease, stroke, heart rhythm disorders and high blood pressure.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
We perform noninvasive and minimally invasive tests and procedures that check, support, and improve your heart health. We’ll work with you to develop a personalized treatment plan and treat you with the most effective medications. Our services include
- Evaluating you for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects
- Determining how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure
- Treating your heart vessels with nonsurgical or minimally invasive operations that open and support them through balloon angioplasty or stent placement
- Noninvasively monitoring you for changes in heart rhythm, using electrocardiograms (EKGs or ECGs), portable Holt monitors, or ultrasound
- Performing surgical treatments like pacemaker implants or cardiac catheterization (inserting a long, thin tube into an artery or vein)
We provide caring, expert treatment for diabetes and disorders of the endocrine, hormonal, glandular and metabolic systems.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
We diagnose and treat hormone imbalances and other endocrine system problems that can create or complicate serious medical conditions like diabetes, obesity, and thyroid or parathyroid disorders. Our endocrinologists can:
- Measure the level of various hormones in your body
- Measure your blood glucose level
- Determine the cause and proper treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders
We assist frail and elderly Veterans and their families as they deal with chronic illness or disabilities. Services include home, nursing and hospice and palliative care.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
We provide long-term care to help you and your family when you’re dealing with a disability, chronic (long-lasting) illness, terminal illness, or serious health issues related to aging. Our long-term health care services include:
- 24/7 nursing and medical care
- Physical therapy
- Help with daily tasks like bathing, dressing, making meals, and taking medicine
- Pain management and palliative care to relieve suffering and improve quality of life for people with serious illnesses
- Hospice care to provide comfort and compassionate care for people in the last phases of an incurable illness
- To learn more about the different types of extended care that VA provides, see our guide to long-term services and support.
Our gastrointestinal (GI) specialists offer screening and treatment for conditions affecting your GI tract, gallbladder, liver and pancreas—like reflux, Crohn’s disease, hepatitis and pancreatitis.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
We diagnose and treat medical conditions in your esophagus, stomach, intestines, colon, and other parts of your digestive system. We can also test and treat other organs, like your liver, pancreas, and gallbladder. Our gastroenterology department provides services like:
- Colonoscopy, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), and endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), which use an endoscope (a long, flexible tube with a small camera on the end) that lets us examine your digestive system
- Endoscopic ultrasound, which uses high-frequency sound waves to create images that help us diagnose and evaluate digestive and lung diseases
- Manometry study, which tests how well your esophagus is working
- Small bowel capsule endoscopy, which uses a tiny wireless camera that takes pictures as it moves through your digestive system
- 24-hour pH study, which measures how much stomach acid is flowing into your esophagus and helps us assess conditions like severe heartburn and acid reflux
If you have a diagnosis of anemia, lymphoma, leukemia or another blood cancer or disorder, we support you with expert care and treatment.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
We offer a range of hematology and oncology services. You can arrange appointments and consultation through your primary care provider. Our hematology and oncology services include:
- Chemotherapy
- Blood and platelet transfusions
- Mediport flushes to clean and maintain the small medical appliance inserted under your skin, making it easier to inject drugs and draw blood
- Evaluation and treatment of blood disorders and cancer
- Dedicated outpatient infusion center, working closely with radiation oncology, interventional radiology, general surgery, diagnostics, palliative care, and social services
- Bone marrow biopsies, to see whether your bone tissue is healthy and making a normal number of blood cells
We evaluate and treat Veterans with infections including hepatitis, HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
We test for, evaluate, and treat many infectious diseases. We offer:
- Testing and screening for hepatitis C, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and other infectious diseases
- Prevention strategies and treatment
- Compassionate care and counseling for people who are living with infectious diseases
We offer blood tests and other advanced testing services to help you and your VA health care team monitor your health, find and understand any health problems and make informed treatment decisions.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Study of blood, urine, and other bodily fluids for illness management
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services
Our specialists offer you advanced care for kidney-related diseases like chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure and fluid and electrolyte problems. We also provide dialysis and related support.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
Our team of kidney doctors (nephrologists) actively manage all aspects of adult kidney disease, kidney and bladder stones, renal hypertension (high blood pressure caused by kidney disease), and mineral and bone disorders. We provide inpatient and outpatient services, like:
- Dialysis preparation and referral
- Home patient monitoring
- Kidney transplant evaluation
- Kidney disease education
Our specialists evaluate and treat conditions and diseases of the brain, spine, and nervous system, including headache, stroke, Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and other conditions.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
We provide inpatient and outpatient services for chronic diseases and disorders that affect your brain, spine, and the nerves that connect them. Our neurologists read electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings, which measure the electrical impulses brain cells use to communicate with each other. We evaluate and treat many neurological illnesses and disorders such as:
- Neuropathy (nerve damage), myelopathy and other spinal cord injuries, and radiculopathy (pinched nerves)
- Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis
- Stroke, dementia, and degenerative diseases
- Other neurological conditions
Our ophthalmology specialists diagnose and provide medical and surgical care for conditions that affect your eyes—like cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
We offer comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for eye-related illnesses, injuries, and other issues. Our ophthalmology services include:
- Medical care for glaucoma, eye infections, and other conditions
- Surgery for cataracts, traumatic eye injuries, and other problems
- Treatment for eye conditions related to illnesses like diabetes or arthritis
- Plastic surgery to repair droopy eyelids, clear blocked tear ducts, and perform eyelid and facial reconstruction (oculoplastics)
Our optometrists offer you routine eye exams, preventive vision testing and treatment for conditions like glaucoma. We also provide prescriptions for eyeglasses and other assistive devices.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
Our optometrists provide many eye-related services and treatments like:
- Vision services and eye exams
- Treatment for diseases and injuries of the retina, cornea, and other parts of your eye
- Low-vision services for conditions like macular degeneration that can’t be corrected by glasses, surgery, or medication
- Special eye exams for diabetic patients
Our orthopedists offer advanced care and treatment for issues related to muscles, bones and joints, including arthritis, disorders of the muscles and bones, tendon and ligament repair and joint replacement.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
We use surgical and nonsurgical means to treat illnesses and disorders of the musculoskeletal system, which includes your bones, muscles, joints, cartilage, tendons, ligaments, and other connective tissue. We treat conditions like:
- Musculoskeletal trauma
- Degenerative illnesses
- Sports injuries
We provide a full range of care for Veterans who have problems that affect their ears, sinuses, adenoids, tonsils and thyroid.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of ear, nose, and throat conditions, like:
- Nasal and sinus problems
- Obstructive sleep apnea
- Throat, lymph node, thyroid, and parathyroid tumors and other conditions
- Voice and swallowing disorders
If you are in pain, we work with you and your health care team to find the best way to treat and manage it.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
Acute (short-term) or chronic (long-lasting) pain can make it hard to enjoy life, but effective pain management can help. Our experts work with you, your primary care physician, and other specialists to create a plan to help you manage your pain and improve your quality of life. Our services include:
- Chiropractic care to relieve pain without medication
- Prescribing and supervising your use of medications
- Teaching you skills that include meditation, mindfulness training, relaxation, yoga, and tai chi to help you manage your pain
- Providing physical therapy, acupuncture, massage, biofeedback, and other compatible therapies
Palliative care focuses on comfort, quality of life and reducing suffering. Hospice care is a type of palliative care offered to patients with life-threatening illness under certain conditions.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
Our palliative and hospice care services support you and your family as you cope with a life-threatening or terminal illness. Palliative care works to provide comfort, reduce suffering, and improve the quality of life for patients being treated for serious illnesses. Hospice care focuses on helping patients with terminal illnesses to manage the final stages of their lives. Our palliative and hospice care services include:
- Pain and symptom management
- Emotional, spiritual, and psychosocial support for you and your family
- Help with practical issues that include an advance directive (living will), health care power of attorney, funeral arrangements, and applying for VA death and burial benefits
- Education to help you and your family make informed health care decisions and know what to expect as your health declines
- Bereavement care to help surviving family members during the grieving process
Our podiatry specialists evaluate and treat a wide range of injuries, diseases and disorders that affect your feet and ankles—from ingrown toenails to inflammation to diabetic foot ulcers.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
After years of walking, running, marching, jumping, rappelling, and parachuting, many Veterans experience trouble with their feet and ankles. We can help treat those problems so you can continue to enjoy an active lifestyle. Our podiatry services include:
- Arthritis care for inflamed, swollen, or damaged joints
- Foot and ankle fracture treatment; repair of cartilage, torn tendons and ligaments
- Injections to reduce pain and swelling
- Joint arthroplasty (surgical repair or reconstruction) and replacement
- Minimally invasive surgery and post-surgical rehabilitation
- Foot health maintenance procedures (bunion removal, resurfacing, and nail trimming)
Our pulmonary medicine team treats diseases and conditions that affect the lungs and breathing, including asthma, tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, acute respiratory distress syndrome and sleep apnea.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
If you find it difficult to breathe or sleep, our pulmonary (lung) specialists can help. We offer education, exercises, and treatments like:
- Oxygen therapy to help you stay active and breathe better
- Pulmonary rehabilitation to build your strength and increase lung capacity
- Healthy diets to help you manage your weight and improve energy
- Strategies to help you increase your feelings of control, optimism, and self-esteem
- Tests to measure your lung function, lung volume, and blood gas
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions. Our services include:
- X-ray
- Ultrasound
- Mammography (mammograms)
- Computer tomography (CT)
- Positron emission tomography (PET)
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)
Our team cares for and treats Veterans with joint and autoimmune conditions.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
Our doctors treat inflammation, stiffness, or pain in your muscles, joints, and tendons. Common rheumatic illnesses include:
- Juvenile idiopathic and infectious arthritis
- Osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis
- Lupus, gout, and scleroderma
The sleep medicine service diagnoses and treats your sleep problems, including trouble sleeping, breathing difficulties while sleeping, snoring, teeth grinding and jaw clenching.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
At various points in our lives, all of us suffer from a lack of sleep. But, if you are spending enough time in bed and still wake up tired or feel very sleepy during the day, you may have a sleep disorder. We can help. Our sleep specialists can:
- Diagnose and treat sleep apnea and other sleep disorders
- Monitor your blood oxygen levels and heart rate
- Study your brain waves during sleep
- Evaluate possible causes for your excessive sleepiness
- Conduct sleep tests performed at home or in the lab
- Work with your doctors if you need surgery or dental appliances to help you get a good night’s sleep
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Our goal is to provide support and strategies to add to optional nicotine replacement therapy prescribed by your primary care doctor. These include:
- FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke.
- Counseling in person or by phone
- Tobacco Cessation Quitline for individual counseling and strategies
- SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support
- Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free
If you have a spinal cord injury or disorder, our specialists provide coordinated care throughout your life. We work to help you achieve your goals for independence, productivity and quality of life.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
VA has the nation’s largest system of care for spinal cord injuries and disorders. We provide a convenient, connected network of experts to care for you during each phase of your life. Our experienced primary care providers are trained to check for problems unique to spinal cord injuries.
- Pressure ulcers
- Pneumonia
- Blood clots
- Bladder and sexual issues
- Constipation and other gastrointestinal problems
- Sexual issues
Learn more about the VA spinal cord injuries and disorders care system
If you are having surgery, we make sure that your procedure and follow-up care are safe and high-quality.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
We provide a wide range of surgical services, like:
- General surgery
- Anesthesia
- Cardiac surgery (heart and major blood vessels)
- Neurosurgery (brain, spinal column, and nerves)
- Orthopedic surgery (bones, muscles, ligaments, joints, and tendons)
- Organ and tissue transplants
We offer understanding and advanced care and treatment to Veterans with conditions that affect the male urinary and reproductive systems and the female urinary system.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
We evaluate, diagnose, and treat a wide range of urology diseases and conditions that include kidney stones, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, prostate cancer, and more. We provide you with medical care, surgery, and minimally invasive procedures for health issues that affect:
- Kidneys
- Bladder
- Ureter and urethra
- Male reproductive organs
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:
- Acupuncture to help you manage pain without drugs
- Meditation and mindfulness training
- Yoga, tai chi, and qi gong classes
- Massage and manual therapy
Social programs and services
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
If you’re a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting one of our caregiver support coordinators. If the Veteran you care for was injured post-9/11, you may be eligible for even more services, including a stipend to help with expenses, training, and medical coverage if you aren’t already covered. For all caregivers, we can:
- Help you get caregiver assistance available through VA
- Provide progressive needs planning to help you manage degenerative conditions
- Match you with services and benefits
- Connect you with local resources and programs
- Listen to you when you struggle
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
We promote the health, welfare, and dignity of Veterans who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning (LGBTQ+) or a related identity. We focus on ensuring a safe, welcoming, and affirmative environment when providing you with sensitive and high-quality health care services like:
- Hormone therapy
- Substance use and alcohol treatment
- Testing and treatment for HIV and STIs (sexually transmitted infections)
- Mental health care
- Psychosocial assessments for gender-confirming surgeries and hormone therapy
We offer resources and support for minority Veterans to help address your specific needs with benefits and services at VA.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
If you’re a minority Veteran, we can help you get the services and benefits you need. Our Minority Veterans Program serves all Veterans who are Black American, Asian American, Hispanic American, and Native American (including American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Island Americans). We work to:
- Help the medical center address minority Veterans’ needs
- Meet minority Veterans’ needs in the local community
- Identify barriers and create a more accessible environment for minority Veterans
- Inform minority Veterans of VA benefits, services, and programs
VA wants to make sure that you get the best possible care. If you need help finding care or getting problems resolved, please contact a patient advocate.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at VA Salem health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care at our health care facilities. They can:
- Help you get answers or address concerns with your care team
- Advocate for patient and family rights
- Serve as advocates for minority Veterans, women Veterans, and Veterans with disabilities
- Offer specialized help to former prisoners of war and Veterans transitioning from Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF), Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF), and Operation New Dawn (OND)
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
At VA Salem health care, we can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
Other services
If you have to travel far for care, we may be able to reimburse (repay) you for travel expenses. We can also help arrange transportation for getting to and from your VA appointment.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
If you’re traveling for VA-approved care, we can repay you for the cost of using regular transportation that includes cars, planes, trains, buses, taxis, ride share, or light rail. You may also be eligible for repayment when using ambulances, wheelchair vans, or ambulettes (non-emergency medical transportation).
- Round-trip transportation services between your home and our hospital and clinics (beneficiary travel)
- Mileage reimbursement debit cards
We can help you reach your job and career goals with one-on-one support, counseling and training. Many graduates of our programs go on to work here at VA.
Available at these locations
Care we provide at Salem health care
We help Veterans with physical and mental health challenges find and keep jobs. We help you find jobs through our long-term partnerships with business, industry, and government agencies. We offer 3 services:
- Transitional Work Program matches Veteran’s skills with a specific job and provides supervision to help them gain work experience
- Supported Employment provides long-term support for Veterans with serious mental illnesses or physical disabilities to help them compete for jobs in their communities
- Vocational Assistance trains Veterans living at our residential facility to improve their job-search and career development skills