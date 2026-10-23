Volunteer or donate
VA volunteers are a priceless asset to the Nation’s Veterans and to the Department of Veterans Affairs. You can make a difference in the lives of Veterans by volunteering or donating at the Salem VA Health Care System.
Become a volunteer
Register with the VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) office, pass a background check and health screening, and our team will match your interests and talents with one of the many Volunteer opportunities the Salem VA Health Care System offers.
- Email:
VHASAMVolunteerService@va.gov
- Phone:
- Location:
Salem VA Medical Center
CDCE Office
1970 Roanoke Boulevard (135)
Salem, VA 24064
Volunteer Benefits
In addition to supporting Veterans in your area, you'll enjoy the following benefits as a VA volunteer:
- Free canteen meals ($9 value) during shifts of 4 or more hours
- Education opportunities, such as CPR training
- Free annual tuberculosis test
- Free annual flu shot
Volunteer Opportunities:
- Drivers: The Volunteer Transportation Network (VTN) provides transportation to and from VA medical facilities. Offered in cooperation with the Disabled American Veterans (DAV).
- Compassionate Care Corps: Veterans are paired with a virtual visitor a few times a week.
- Hospice: Focuses on providing presence, companionship, and reassurance to Veterans who may not have family or friends available during their final days.
- Community Living Center (CLC): Visit Veterans or assist resident patients with arts and crafts, exercise programs, and other recreational activities.
- Coffee program: prepare and serve refreshments
- Escort: assist Veterans and caregivers with navigating the hospital during their visits
- Information desk: greet Veterans and their caregivers and provide information or navigation aide
- Library: assist with library material, deliver media to patient areas, and help Veterans with library resources
- Share your talent: Musicians and performers contribute their time sharing their craft.
- Recreation: assist staff with Veteran recreation activities such as games, movies, arts & crafts projects, and field trips
- Hospital operations: Assist staff with tasks such as grounds maintenance, canteen or food service, general office tasks.
Regularly Scheduled Volunteer
To become a regularly scheduled volunteer, review the Volunteer Opportunities for your top interests and complete the forms linked below.
Forms:
- VA Form 10-7055- Application for Voluntary Service
- Salem VA Volunteer Application
- VH Form 10-9050- Influenza Vaccination
Contact: Reach out to CDCE to submit your completed forms. A CDCE staff member will reach out to discuss your interest in voluntary service.
- Email:
VHASAMVolunteerService@va.gov
- Drop off:
Salem VA Medical Center
CDCE Office
1970 Roanoke Boulevard (135)
Salem, VA 24064
- For questions, please call:
Volunteer Transportation Network (VTN)
The Volunteer Transportation Network (VTN) was established to provide needed transportation for Veterans seeking services from a VA facility and/or authorized facility. VTN guidelines permit volunteer participation in providing transportation to Veterans using a government-owned vehicle, including donated vehicles, county vehicles, DAV Department (State) or Chapter (local) vehicles, public transportation and contracted transportation.
In Person:
Salem VA Medical Center
CDCE Office
1970 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24064
Phone:
Email:
VHASAMVolunteerService@va.gov
Learn more about VTN
Volunteer Transportation Network (VTN) YouTube
DAV: Riding with an Ex-WWII POW YouTube
How to become a VTN Driver
Step 1- Submit completed forms to CDCE staff
- VA Form 10-7055- Application for Voluntary Service
- Salem VA Volunteer Application
- VH Form 10-9050- Influenza Vaccination
Step 2- Once approved
- Complete eAPP online privacy form (link will be emailed)
- CDCE staff will contact you to schedule fingerprinting
- Complete a Driver’s Physical with the Salem VA Employee Occupational Health (EOH) (EOH staff will contact to schedule)
- Shadow an established VTN driver- scheduled with CDCE staff
Eligibility Considerations for Participation
To ensure the safety and well-being of all participants, individuals with the following medical histories or diagnoses are not eligible for this volunteer opportunity:
- epilepsy (seizure disorder)
- syncope (within the last 12 months)
- heart attack (within the last 12 months)
- ventricular arrhythmias (excluding random premature ventricular contractions)
- implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD)
- complete heart block
- use of containerized oxygen
- stroke and active transient ischemic attacks (TIA’s)
- Meiners disease
- intra-atrial conduction delay (IACD)
What to bring to your VTN appointments:
- Proof of car insurance
- Real ID Driver’s license
- Copy of your Virginia DMV driving record: https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/online-services/record-request (3 year unofficial document)
- One additional form of identification. To view the list of accepted documents: https://www.gsa.gov/technology/it-contract-vehicles-and-purchasing-programs/federal-credentialing-services/get-appointment-help/bring-required-documents
What to expect at your VTN appointments:
- Short interview
- Fingerprints
- Employee Occupational Health
- a driver’s physical examination with the EOH physician
- TB screening
Youth Volunteers
Our Youth Volunteer Program is dedicated to fostering strong relationships between mentors and youth volunteers at the Salem VA, which is essential for the well-being of youth and positive outcomes for Veterans. Key components of our initiative include:
Departmental Mentorships: Individualized mentorships that provide guidance and support within various departments.
Diversional Activities: Engagements within rehabilitation and community living centers that encourage involvement and interaction.
Support Initiatives: The program supports initiatives such as:
- Veteran Coffee program
- Library literacy efforts
- Canteen services
Youth Volunteer Engagement: Youth volunteers play a vital role by assisting in specialty clinical areas, including radiology, audiology, and social work. They perform ancillary clerical duties, ensuring smooth operations within these fields.
Leadership Council: The Leadership Council fosters youth camaraderie, leadership, and community engagement. It empowers emerging leaders to mentor incoming volunteers, with responsibilities that include:
- Leading activities for Veterans
- Independently managing tasks within the library literacy program
- Participating in biweekly council meetings to discuss relevant issues
Forms:
- VA Form 10-7055- Application for Voluntary Service
- Salem VA Volunteer Application
- VH Form 10-9050- Influenza Vaccination
- VA Form 10-326b- Tuberculosis Screening
Youth Volunteer 2026 Schedule:
- Application Start date: February 1, 2026
- Application Due date: March 31, 2026
- Leadership Interviews: April 7, 2026
- Leadership start date: April 30, 2026
- Mandatory training will be held on two dates:
- Wednesday, May 6th @ 5:00 P.M.
- Saturday, May 9th @ 10:00 A.M.
- Youth Program Start date: June 22, 2026
- Youth Program ends: August 15, 2026
- Youth Appreciation Luncheon: July 2026
For questions, contact:
In Person:
Salem VA Medical Center
CDCE Office
1970 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24064
Phone:
Make a donation
Generous donations from supporters like you enable us to expand services for Veterans served by the Salem VA Health Care System. One hundred percent of every donation is applied directly to Veterans’ needs. Contributions may be monetary or made in the form of essential items.
Donate online
Donating is fast and easy. We accept major credit and debit cards, as well as payments from checking or savings accounts. Visit the Center for Development and Civic Engagement homepage and follow the prompts to make an electronic donation.
Donate by mail
Mail to:
Salem VA Health Care System
Attn: CDCE (135)
1970 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA 24153
Please make checks payable to "Salem VA Health Care System" and note the intended use or Special Fund allocation on the memo line or in an accompanying letter.
Donate in person
Donations of physical items are gratefully accepted in person. Please review our current wish list before arriving and call ahead so a staff member can meet you at your vehicle to receive the items and bring them into the CDCE Office.
Donation suggestions
- Coffee- coffee, creamer, sugar, sweetener
- Art supplies- These donations are used in the Recreation Therapy Program: canvas, drawing pencils, pastels, watercolor sets & paper, and paintbrushes.
- Craft kits- Kits are distributed to Veteran patients to help relieve stress. Wood and leather kits, beading, models, yarn and painting kits, dream catchers, and sun catchers.
- Military models- The Recreation Therapy Department uses a therapeutic approach with the models, and we also offer them as a non-formal, calm way to build and relax. Model kits (snap or glued), or related hobby supplies.
- Quilts- Red, white, and blue quilts made specifically for our hospice patients and given to Veteran’s families upon the death of their loved one. Quilts should be 50 inches by 100 inches.
- Gardening supplies- The healing garden on CLC needs potting soil, compost, and seeds or starter plants. Please contact our office for the approved plant list before donation.
- Other-
- Grocery or Walmart gift cards for $25 each
- Postage stamps
- Sewing kits
- Word search and puzzle books
- Writing Composition Books
- Yarn for crocheting blankets- all colors accepted. Please no mohair, wool, or thin thread count
Special Funds
Want your donation to support a specific activity, event, or program? Use the corresponding Special Fund number to direct your gift to that area of interest.
Thank you for your generous support — it is deeply appreciated. For questions or additional information, please contact the Center for Development and Civic Engagement at 540‑982‑2463 ext. 2636.