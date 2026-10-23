Volunteer or donate

Our Youth Volunteer Program is dedicated to fostering strong relationships between mentors and youth volunteers at the Salem VA, which is essential for the well-being of youth and positive outcomes for Veterans. Key components of our initiative include:

Departmental Mentorships: Individualized mentorships that provide guidance and support within various departments.

Diversional Activities: Engagements within rehabilitation and community living centers that encourage involvement and interaction.

Support Initiatives: The program supports initiatives such as:

Veteran Coffee program

Library literacy efforts

Canteen services

Youth Volunteer Engagement: Youth volunteers play a vital role by assisting in specialty clinical areas, including radiology, audiology, and social work. They perform ancillary clerical duties, ensuring smooth operations within these fields.

Leadership Council: The Leadership Council fosters youth camaraderie, leadership, and community engagement. It empowers emerging leaders to mentor incoming volunteers, with responsibilities that include:

Leading activities for Veterans

Independently managing tasks within the library literacy program

Participating in biweekly council meetings to discuss relevant issues

Forms:

Youth Volunteer 2026 Schedule:

Application Start date: February 1, 2026

Application Due date: March 31, 2026

Leadership Interviews: April 7, 2026

Leadership start date: April 30, 2026

Mandatory training will be held on two dates: Wednesday, May 6th @ 5:00 P.M. Saturday, May 9th @ 10:00 A.M.

Youth Program Start date: June 22, 2026

Youth Program ends: August 15, 2026

Youth Appreciation Luncheon: July 2026

For questions, contact:

In Person:

Salem VA Medical Center

CDCE Office

1970 Roanoke Boulevard

Salem, VA 24064

Phone:



Email:

VHASAMVolunteerService@va.gov